Equifax: How To Build A Chinese Wall

While EFX has bungled the overall management of this data hack crisis, it does appear, however, that they were quite successful in building a Chinese Wall down the middle of PR department. On one side of the wall we find the “business as usual” PR group—symbolized by the proverbial “Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Do No Evil” monkeys. Despite their employer having discovered a massive data breach affecting almost one-half of the United State population, employees on this side of the wall diligently continued business as usual—preparing materials for investors, scheduling meetings with investors, confirming prior growth projections, and rolling out new products. The wall is fortunately tall enough that these employees cannot see the coming tidal wave. On the other side of the Chinese wall, we find the crisis management public relations group. They can see the coming tidal wave—and are working hard to set up a dedicated disaster preparedness website, and overseeing a forensic cybersecurity investigation, all to try and stay afloat when the big wave hits.

As of now, the work of the disaster recovery side of the business remains shrouded in secrecy. The public cannot currently see beyond the wall to know what went on day to day between the discovery of the disaster on July 29, 2017 and the disclosure of the disaster to the public on September 7, 2017. There are currently forty one days of missing tapes. However, Congress has sent EFX an official letter requesting all documents, including emails, contracts, website set up, etc, which will reveal what happened on a day to day basis during the 41 days of EFX silence. The first Congressional hearing is scheduled for October 3, 2017, so we will have to wait and see what the heretofore undisclosed internal documents will reveal.

In the meantime, look at what the employees were doing on the only side of the office visible to the public. They issued a press release on August 9, 2017, indicating EFX would be meeting with investors in Denver, LA and San Francisco on August 15 and 16. The press release states: “Dodge and Brandberg will discuss the company's second quarter 2017 performance as well as the strategic outlook for 2017 (emphasis added). An archive of the presentation will be available at investor.equifax.com.” There is a copy of the August 2017 presentation slides on the EFX website from the August meetings. There is nothing in the presentation referencing the data breach impacting nearly half the United States population. In fact, on page eleven of the presentation, EFX gives a multi-year growth outlook of 7 to 10%, and a total return to shareholders of 12% to 16%. These are the exact same numbers EFX presented to investors and analyst in the June 2017 presentation slides, before the identity theft was discovered. Despite the data theft discovery, EFX continued to refer to itself as a “Trusted Steward” of consumer data (pages 12 and 21), again reiterating the exact same claims it made in June 2017 before the data breach.

Then on August 23, 2017, the visible side of the PR department put out another press release. This release rolled out a new product to protect consumers against identity theft and fraud. Again, as in the recent investor presentation, EFX continued to portray itself to the public as a “trusted data steward”. This is weeks after discovery of the data theft, after the forensic investigation is under way, and just two weeks away from the disclosure to the public of the coming tidal wave.

Finally, as a final illustration of the strength of the Chinese Wall built by EFX, the visible side of the office put out two press releases even after the public announcement of the data theft scheduling EFX meetings. The first press release stated the meeting would be to “discuss the company's second quarter 2017 performance as well as the strategic outlook for 2017. An archive of the presentation will be available at investor.equifax.com.” I can find no evidence these meetings took place, and there is no presentation uploaded to the EFX site as promised. My email inquiry to investor’s relations at EFX asking about whether these meetings occurred went unanswered. It is obvious they were not held, as they would have been well attended by the press in light of the data theft disclosure by the other side of the office.

Conclusion: The information from the missing 41 days of silence will soon be available. However, even without that information, EFX was reckless and deceitful in continuing the same presentations to investors and in issuing a press release characterizing itself as a “trusted data steward”, all the while knowing the earthquake had occurred and the tidal wave was rapidly approaching.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EFX.

