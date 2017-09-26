Qualcomm's Other Long-Term Headwind

While Qualcomm is still the mobile chip of choice for most smartphone makers, there is a wind of change coming.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) legal battle with Apple (AAPL) is not its only problem. The outcome of the dispute might force QCOM to forfeit a huge portion of its licensing revenue, which might change its business model.

In the wake of this possibility (of losing licensing revenue), QCOM wants to buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), which I think might be a big mistake (please consider: Why Qualcomm Is Making A Mistake Buying NXP Semiconductors).

In my opinion, the Apple dispute and the NXPI acquisition (if accomplished) will be two headwinds for the company going forward. On the one hand the dispute with AAPL might lead to a licensing revenue shortfall, and the NXPI acquisition will have short term headwinds, because of the cost associated with such a big acquisition (at the very least).

However another headwind is competition. It's no secret that there are other players emerging in the mobile-chip space. The biggest player after QCOM that comes to mind is MediaTek.

MediaTek has been very successful over the years in gaining market share in the low to medium-end smartphone spectrum, especially for devices marketed in China and India. Simply put, MediaTek chipsets permit for cheaper smartphones, something that consumers in many parts of the world apt for.

However it's not just MediaTek that has been on the rise over the years. Other chip markets such as Hisilicon also have a big portion of the market, even if they go unnoticed.

source

But competition is not the main headwind that QCOM is facing. QCOM has both the money, technology and the know-how to stand up to competition. This is something it has proven over the years.

This despite the fact that QCOM's global market share has fallen from 52% in 2014, to about 40% in 2016. QCOM has won back a lot of business in the Chinese phone market in 2016, so I expect its market share to be up in 2017. However MediaTek has introduced a new line of chips like the Helio P23 that aim at the middle of the road smartphone market, and I expect it to come back this year as well.

The headwind that won't go away

Like I said, competition is not the main headwind. Besides the AAPL dispute and the possibility of QCOM buying NXPI, the biggest long-term headwind QCOM is facing is other smartphone manufacturers that aim to copy AAPL's model. Let me explain.

The A11 chip is AAPL's fifth-generation CPU that powers the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. By designing its own silicon, AAPL has had the unique ability to customize and optimize both hardware and software. This has been AAPL's secret of success over the years.

Now, many other phone manufacturers are trying to copy this model. In fact many manufacturers have been doing the same thing for many years now. The best example is Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Many don't know it, but Samsung's Exynos chips were the fourth most popular smartphone processor last year (link here). In fact, Exynos chips are used in just about every device Samsung makes, including the high-end Galaxy 8+. Complete list here.

While Samsung still buys a lot of Snapdragon chips from QCOM, the reality is that most of the chips it uses are in-house designs like the Exynos. Please note that while Samsung uses the Snapdragon 835 on its top of the line Galaxy S8 in the U.S., in all the markets it uses Exynos chips.

Like AAPL, Samsung wants to have full control over both the hardware and software in order to customize and optimize its devices to provide for a smother user experience. And so far it has succeeded.

So in other words, the headwind QCOM is facing is that at some point in the future, Samsung might not buy processor chips from QCOM at all, and simply reduce its purchases to modem chips. And since Samsung is the biggest smartphone company in the world, that might mean a big of revenue shortfall for QCOM.

However Samsung is not the only company developing its own processor chips. Huawei which is the third biggest smartphone company in the world is doing the same thing. Huawei even has its own company called HiSilicon. And HiSilicon's Kirin 960 line competes head-on with both QCOM and Samsung.

The latest newcomer to make its own processor is Xiaomi. The company introduced the Surge S1 processor in early 2017, and has received much attention. Granted it's a chip for mid-range phones, however the company also is planing on making a chip for high-end devices in the future.

In addition, we all know Intel (INTC) is after QCOM's baseband modem business. QCOM is considered the second supplier of modems for the iPhone 8, since AAPL is using INTC's fourth-generation LTE modem (the XMM 7480) that is capable of 600 Mbps download and 150 Mbps upload speeds. That's an increase from the 450 Mbps download speed in the iPhone 7. Sure QCOMS modems might be faster, but who needs higher speeds on their phone device?

My question is, how long will it take before both Samsung and Huawei reach a point where they feel comfortable with the performance of their own processors, before deciding to dump QCOM altogether at some point in the future?

Honestly I don't have an answer to that. However investors have to realize that this is a probability, and personally, I think we will eventually get there.

And this is probably the main reason for QCOM's falling revenue over the past several years:

QCOM Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

While QCOM does not break down its QCT revenue, we have to assume that part of the shortfall in revenue for the QCT segment has to do with fewer processor sales. Indicative, in Q3'2017 QCT revenue was $4.052B, when Q3'14 QCT revenue came in at $4.957B.

Don't get me wrong, QCOM does not rely upon its Snapdragon processors for all its revenue. However it must be a big portion of its revenue, that might dwindle by a lot in the future.

Bottom line

QCOM has many more hurdles to overcome in order to be an investable stock. Besides the dispute with AAPL, one also has to take into consideration the FTC complaint, which I think is a losing cause for QCOM. I am also of the opinion that the NXPI acquisition will not benefit shareholders.

In addition, while QCOM's Snapdragon processors will continue to be in most high-end phones for many years, eventually many companies will develop their own processors.

This will be a permanent revenue headwind for the company for many years to come. The three biggest smartphone makers, Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, are already using their own chipsets.

Sure, QCOM will always have other OEMs to sell chips to, but when 50% of the market is off-limits (and will likely increase), it means revenue increase for this particular segment will be very difficult to achieve.

And that is something the market does not appreciate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.