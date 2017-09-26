Genuine Parts Company (GPC) CEO Dror Harats on Definitive Agreement to Acquire Europe's Alliance Automotive Group Conference Call (Transcript)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Definitive Agreement to Acquire Europe's Alliance Automotive Group

September 25, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Sid Jones - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Paul Donahue - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carol Yancey - Chief Financial Officer

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Chris Horvers - J. P. Morgan

Matt Fassler - Goldman Sachs

Brian Sponheimer - Gabelli & Company

Chris Bottiglieri - Wolfe Research

Elizabeth Suzuki - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Now, for opening remarks, I will turn the call over to Sid Jones, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Sid Jones

Good morning, and thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the Genuine Parts Company acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group announced earlier today. Before we begin this morning, please be advised that this call may involve forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its businesses, as well as Alliance Automotive Group.

The Company's actual results, including plans for and the results from the acquisition of Alliance Automotive Group, could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to several important factors described in the Company's latest SEC filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call.

We'll begin this morning with comments from our President and CEO, Paul Donahue. Paul?

Paul Donahue

Thank you, Sid and good morning everyone. And thank you for joining us on the call today. We are pleased to host this call and discuss our announced plans to acquire Alliance Automotive Group. This is an important strategic acquisition for Genuine Parts Company. And we thought it would be helpful to share few details on the value created with this investment, as well as AAG's business and the overall automotive aftermarket in Europe.

Alliance Automotive Group was found in 1989 and has grown into a leading European distributor of automotive parts, heavy duty truck parts, tools and workshop equipment in Europe. Its founders, Jean-Jacques Lafont and Alistair Brown, served as Chairman and CEO and Vice-CEO respectively, and have led the Company's growth and success and will continue to operate the day-to-day business as we move forward together. We are fortune to have an experienced and talented team across the AAG organization, and we look forward to working with them to grow this business further.

AAG goes to market with 1800 company-owned and affiliated outlets across France, the UK and Germany, and annual billings are running at over $2 billion. AAG is the number two player in all of Europe, and has either the number one, two or three position in each of their respective markets. AAG achieved their market leading position with a consistent track record of organic revenue and earnings growth supported by strategic M&A investments to gain scale, efficiencies and geographic coverage in the large and fragmented European markets.

So we are pleased to expand our footprint into the European marketplace with critical scale, and the leading market position in the automotive aftermarket. We are confident that AAG will deliver significant sales growth and earnings accretion to GPC. The automotive aftermarket in Europe is estimated at approximately €68 billion concentrated primarily on the do-it-for-me side of the business, and includes the car parc of approximately 285 million vehicles that are 11-years old on average.

France, the UK and Germany, are the three largest European markets and represent nearly 50% of the total aftermarket volumes. Additionally, the markets include only a few major independent players in any one region and the industry is experiencing a trend of consolidation. For these reasons, we are excited for the future growth potential we see in the European aftermarket, both within AAG’s existing markets and across Europe. So that’s a very brief update on the Alliance Automotive Group and the European markets.

We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity we have today to build on our strong automotive platform, which started in the U.S. as NAPA back in 1928. Our 90-year history of growth in the automotive parts industry, which included expansion in the Canada, Mexico and most recently Australasia, has laid the foundation to further expand our presence in the global automotive aftermarket. We are very pleased to enter in Europe with a proven partner and believe that a combination of steady organic growth and an ongoing acquisition strategy will lead to long-term sustainable growth for AAG and ultimately GPC.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn it over to Carol for a few financial details. Carol?

Carol Yancey

Thank you, Paul and good morning everyone. As Paul mentioned, we want to cover a few additional financial details and then we’ll open it up to your questions. I would also add that as we mentioned in our press release, we have updated our Web site for an investor presentation that also cover some of these details. We would encourage you to visit genpt.com for that supplemental information.

Today’s announcement represents the culmination of many months of work with the AAG team, and we want to thank everyone for their commitment to this partnership and a value-creating transaction. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect to pay approximately $2 billion for 100% of the stock of Alliance Automotive Group, and also the repayment of their existing debt. We expect to finance the acquisition with the combination of new term loan agreements, new senior notes, as well as the upsizing of our existing revolving credit agreement. We are currently negotiating these financing agreements, and we’ll share more details on these arrangements and our related interest costs as that information is finalized. We can tell you that we expect our capital structure to include approximately 3 billion in debt upon closing, which is an estimated 2 times EBITDA or 50% of total debt to total capital.

Given our strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to utilize it for this business investment and going forward, we will use our strong cash flows to pay down the incremental borrowings. We have no exact time-table on that plan, but we would expect to reduce our leverage ratios gradually as we move forward. Paul mentioned that AAG is currently generating annual gross billings of more than $2 billion. To be clear, some of this volume relates to supplier direct billings, which are not included in sales on a U.S. GAAP basis. So AAG is current billings, which translate to approximately $1.7 billion in annual sales.

Supplier direct billings are much like our vendor direct billings in the U.S., but the customer agreements in Europe work differently. So this volume is excluded from sales as it’s reported in the U.S. We’re very excited to partner with such a fine organization and to expand our automotive operations in Europe. Its long-term value to the Company and to our shareholders is significant, and we also expect this acquisition to be immediately accretive to our diluted and adjusting earnings per share in the first year after the closing.

The impact of this acquisition in the fourth quarter will depend on the timing of the close, and combined with one-time transaction expenses that we expect to incur, it’s premature to talk about any contributions from AAG for this year. Looking to 2018, we do expect AAG to contribute incremental diluted earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.50 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 to $0.70, which excludes the amortization of acquisition related intangible.

So once again, we’re excited about the growth opportunities we see for AAG and you can count on us to emphasize strong asset management, working capital efficiency and ongoing improvement in our cash flows, just as we do across all of our existing business segments.

With that in mind, we also want to take this time to reinforce that our ongoing priorities for cash have not changed. As mentioned earlier, we continue to forecast strong cash flows and we remain committed to the dividend, which we have increased for 61 consecutive years. We will continue to target the return of 50% to 55% of our prior year earnings in the form of dividends to our shareholders each year.

Our other priorities from cash include a continued reinvestment in each of our businesses through capital expenditures, strategic bolt-on acquisition and our ongoing share repurchase program. We believe that our strong cash flows and our healthy balance sheet effectively support these key priorities, and ultimately serve to maximize shareholder value.

I appreciate your time today. And at this point, I’ll turn it back over to Paul.

Paul Donahue

Thank you, Carol. Now, this acquisition is an excellent strategic fit for both companies, and we’re very excited to work together with the AAG team to create significant value for our shareholders. In closing, we want to reiterate the compelling benefits of this important investment. We strengthen our position as a leading global automotive aftermarket distributor with a network of over 9,100 stores and 130 distribution centers across North America, Europe and Australasia.

We enter a new and large market with deep and talented management team, critical scale and a leading market position. We are positioned for future growth, both organically and via acquisition. And importantly, AAG provides Genuine Parts Company the opportunity for significant sales growth and both immediate and long-term earnings accretion.

So that sums up our comment and we’re happy to take any questions that any of you may have. And we’ll turn the call back over to the operator.

And we'll go first today to Bret Jordan with Jefferies.

Bret Jordan

Question on, I guess, first the $25 million of synergies every three years. How much of that is through supply chain, is this going to be improving cost of goods for better scale? And I guess the follow-up for that supply chain, if you could talk about the accounts payable, the inventory ratio at AAG and what cash you might be able to take out that you could extend their payables?

Paul Donahue

Bret, I’ll tackle the synergies and I’ll turn the second part of your question over to Carol. Certainly, a good bit of that synergy we do believe will come from procurement. And it’s going to be procurement both on a direct basis and an indirect basis. Also, we see opportunities with global sourcing. As you know, we have sizable presence in Asia today, both in Shenzhen and Shanghai with our global sourcing offices. We see private label opportunities with AAG as well. So, certainly we’ll attack it from a number of different angles.

So Carol, why don’t you take second part?

Carol Yancey

Bret, just to comment on the AP to inventory what I would say and as we have seen with other acquisitions, including our Australia-New Zealand acquisition, AsiaPac, there are certainly working capital opportunities that we see. And again, some of that comes from the global aspects of our business. But as we work with many common vendors, as Paul mentioned from procurement synergies, we'll certainly be mindful and definitely see opportunity for improvement in their AP to inventory. Again, this is going to down across all of our global suppliers and we definitely see also improvements that could come in the area of inventory as well.

Bret Jordan

Is there any feeling for what their AP to inventory might be now in the total inventory balance?

Carol Yancey

We're not ready to give that out right now. But we'll have more information on that later.

We'll go next to Seth Basham with Wedbush Securities.

Seth Basham

My first question, Paul, is just thinking about this little bit more strategically. If I'm not mistaking, Europe’s always been in your radar screen as a potential area for expansion. But it's been towards the bottom of the list for years. Why now did you decide to go Europe?

Paul Donahue

Yeah, great question, Seth. And I would just clarify one point. I'm not sure was that at the bottom of our list. We look at acquisitions in all four of our main businesses, and we look at acquisitions across all of our geographies as well. So Europe has always been intriguing to us, and it has been of interest to us. We began discussions with AAG quite some time ago, and discovered really similarities in our cultures and our values, believe them to be a great partner. It is a huge market as you, I'm sure aware, Seth, with over the 285 million vehicles.

We see consolidations happening across Europe. And we just felt this was number one, a great partner to enter the market with, with a great leadership team and a great opportunity in that market. And I would just also make one additional comment, Seth, that this doesn't preclude us from looking at other markets that continue to expand as well, whether that’d be the U.S., Mexico, Canada or Australasia.

Seth Basham

But as we think about acquisition strategy, going forward, should we consider Europe to be the bigger focus for acquisitions in automotive? And would you consider acquisitions in other business lines in Europe?

Paul Donahue

So we invest where our businesses are growing, Seth, and where we see the best opportunity. So if that's continued consolidation and acquisitions in Europe, absolutely, we will take advantage of those opportunities. But I would also tell you that again, just to kind of repeat myself, we will remain active in all the markets that we continue to do business. And as far as expanding into some of -- I think, your question Seth, was would we consider going beyond automotive and look at other segments of the GPC family. There is nothing active right now in Europe as it relates to our other three businesses. But again, if the right opportunity and the right partner were to present itself, we would certainly have to look at it.

We'll go next to Chris Horvers with J. P. Morgan.

Chris Horvers

Can you talk about how fragmented those key markets are, France, UK and Germany? How much market share do the top three players hold? And is it like the U.S., where it’s mom and pop businesses that make up the rest of the market in addition to dealerships? Just trying to get a sense of how much consolidation opportunity lies ahead here?

Paul Donahue

Well, we believe there is significant consolidation opportunities Chris if you look -- it’s not too dissimilar to the U.S. When you look at the top eight or nine players across Europe, they have less than 20% or about 20% of the total market share. Now, it various by country so our main competitors in the UK are not necessarily our main competitors in France, or Germany, so it various by country. But overall, we do believe that there are additional opportunities to continue to consolidate the markets.

Chris Horvers

It looks like they have a pretty nice profitability rate relatively to yours. Is the difference basically, relative to the core NAPA business, is the difference basically they don’t have independence? And is the overall market more of a profitable market in Europe versus the U.S.?

Carol Yancey

No, you’re right. They do have really impressive margin structure. And look, some of it is -- they do have affiliates or independent owner. They do have a very similar model to us in the U.K. and in France. In Germany, I believe, they own all their stores. So there is some differences in the number and the percent of independently-owned and company owned, which would be different. One of the things to point out, depending how you’re doing it, if you’re using their growth revenue, the gross billings versus the net U.S. GAAP revenue, you’re going to have a margin difference there. So that’s one thing I would point out that’s different.

And then lastly look they’ve done a terrific job in integrating the acquisitions they’ve made. And they have really driven some synergies in the procurement area by over the years rolling up these acquisitions and putting in a centralized procurement strategy and driving the savings. So again it’s combination of several of those things.

Chris Horvers

And then just last question, a little off to the side question versus today’s call. But as you think about -- you’ve had made some pretty big acquisitions that probably build over time on the industrial side, outside of the U.S. Now, you have this acquisition. Does it make you reevaluate your priorities, especially as it relates to the S.P. Richards business?

Carol Yancey

No. I guess what we would say and again Paul mentioned it’s earlier. As we think about acquisitions, we’re going to invest where the growth is and where we see the right partner and the best fit for us and ultimately, the best way to create shareholder value. So, specifically as it relates to office products, I would mention you’re going to see us investing as we have, it would be in the FPS area. So the facility and break-room area, which again is a large market mid-single-digit growth lot of fragmentation, lot of opportunities there. So, I don’t think it changes what we’ve been doing for a number of years. We’re going to continue to invest in the strategic bolt on acquisitions that have the best growth opportunities.

Paul Donahue

Chris, I would just add to that that the diversification strategy that we embarked out a couple of years back with both SP and for that matter our electrical business, we’ll continue to drive that forward. And as Carol mentioned our facility and break-room initiative in driving the safety supplies and janitorial signification type products through our office business but also in our electrical business driving the fast growing wire and cable business, we’re going to continue down that path. Now, I would just as we say Chris anytime we’re asked, if we ever get to a point that we don’t believe that we can continue to drive the type of metrics that we look for inside of Genuine Parts Company, we would not shy away from divesting a particular business. But at this point in time, we have no plans to.

We'll go next to Matt Fassler with Goldman Sachs.

Matthew Fassler

I’ve got a couple of questions on the product diversification, and then a quick one on the numbers. First of all, can you talk about the commonality of your vendor base? I think Carol touched on it briefly. And also whether these are vendors that have an infrastructure for selling on a global basis to single customer?

Paul Donahue

So, great question, Matt. And if there was something that attracted us an additional element that attracted us to AAG and the European market is that if you go down there, there are key supplier lists. Many of the suppliers are our key suppliers, our global suppliers, not only on the automotive side but on the industrial side as well. So companies, great companies like Bosch, like Schaeffler, like Gates, TRW [Exalta], are all great partners of AAG. They’re great partners of NAPA and many of them are great partners of Motion Industries as well.

Matthew Fassler

And could you also talk about the role that private label plays in Europe relative to what it plays in the U.S., and where AAG is on that spectrum?

Paul Donahue

So, it’s quite different. As you know, in the NAPA world here in the U.S., Matt, 90% of what we sell is under the NAPA brand. If we turn to our Australian business, our private label business is more in the range of 50% plus. As we look at the European market, and specifically as we look at AAG, private branding is less than 10% of their overall business. So, we think there may be an opportunity down the road but that’s all yet to be determined.

Matthew Fassler

And then my final question. So you gave us some accretion estimates. Carol, could you give us a rough sense of the blended cost of capital, which I realized is going to be sourced from several different options, the blended cost of capital that you use to get to that accretion expectation?

Carol Yancey

We are modeling. So right now our blended debt rate is about 2.5. We are modeling to be around 3% when we take it up to the $3 billion. But we're still in the process of negotiating all that right now.

Matthew Fassler

And is most of that going to be fixed versus floating or is it too soon to tell how you're going to structure?

Carol Yancey

We're going to do a combination of both. It’ll probably be similar to what we have today, so maybe about 50-50. But again, we're still early in the process of all that.

We'll go next to Brian Sponheimer with Gabelli & Company.

Brian Sponheimer

Just one question, most of my have been answered. On how is the deal came to your office, whether it was been shopped or whether? Just start there.

Paul Donahue

So Brian, as I think was mentioned earlier, we've been very interested in the European market for some time. I had a chance to meet with the principle well over a year ago and built the relationship, which then developed really over the course of the last year. And as we came together and the more we came together the more we visited their operations in the UK, and France and Germany -- honestly the more interested that we came in the business. And certainly when we met with the full management team and saw the depth of talent that they have as an organization really put us over the top. And as I said, the fundamentals of the market, the global suppliers that we share in common, the growth opportunity that we see in Europe, all provided just really compelling reasons for us to make the move that we did.

We'll go next to Chris Bottiglieri with Wolfe Research.

Chris Bottiglieri

I just want to contextualize the growth here. So on one hand, looks like the big three markets about half the car parc of the U.S. But I know Europe tends to be more like a branch network and store network. So maybe just help us conceptualize the 1,800 outlets. Can you give us the sense like where they are in roll out, how many more -- like how many stores branches do you have in each of the UK, Germany and France. How many you plan to get to? Maybe we start with that.

Paul Donahue

Well, as I think was mentioned earlier, Chris -- so you're right, we are now have a significant presence in the three main markets; France will be our largest share of our business; UK will be number two. We’ll be number one in France we’ll be number two in the UK with about 30% market share. And it will be number three in Germany. We believe we have good opportunity, actually very good opportunity to continue to grow in all three and certainly in the Germany area as well. And Chris, actually you asked about the 1,800 and how that breaks out, it's about 1,500 that are affiliates, 300-plus that are company-owned operations.

Chris Bottiglieri

Maybe just ask -- maybe I am probably over-comping with that. I guess what I'm trying to arrive at is maybe just give us a sense of how this company is being growing. What are the same-store sales metrics been like, how much has been square footage been contributing? And how do you think about in the future?

Paul Donahue

So, great question, Chris. And if we look at or I guess same-store sales or organic sales, not too dissimilar to the U.S., actually a little bit better low-single-digit for the most part. But the growth story for AAG has really been a combination of three key pillars; it’s been certainly organic growth but it’s been a lot on the backs of bolt-on acquisitions. And they and us really view that as just a continuation of the organic growth strategy. And then the third pillar would be where we see strategic opportunities, whether that’d be in body parts, remanufactured parts, turbochargers. We’re one of the key players in the UK market in the distribution of turbocharger. So really it would be a combination of those three key pillars.

Carol Yancey

And Chris, I think if you look at our deck on page 10 there is a terrific chart of how they’ve grown from just under €100 million to €2 billion. And when you look at 90 acquisitions in the last ’15 or so years, you can see how that’s come to be but again similar growth to the industry growth there with low-single-digit growth.

Chris Bottiglieri

And then just one unrelated clerical question, the 40 I’m trying to back into to the operating margin 45 million in amortization. Is that just the incremental amortization you’re going to book to close the deal? Or does that also include the amortization that the company had previously as a roll up?

Carol Yancey

That is our incremental amortization related to this deal.

Chris Bottiglieri

Any sense of how much amortization you’re going to have in that EBITDA number before this deal?

Carol Yancey

No. When we give further guidance on 2018, we’ll give you our full amortization numbers at that point. Because look, until we close and do our finalization of purchase accounting and all that, we’re just using that $45 million estimate right now for incremental.

We'll go next to Elizabeth Suzuki with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Elizabeth Suzuki

Can you give the DIY versus DIFM split for AAG? I don’t know if I heard you mention that.

Paul Donahue

Yes. So it’s different, certainly different than it is here in the U.S., Elizabeth. The DIFM market in Europe is dominant -- much more dominant and even here in the U.S. And if you recall, our DIFM and DIY here in the U.S. were about 75% DIFM to 25 DIY. Over in Europe and certainly as the case with AAG, they’re closer between 85% and 90% DIFM and really a very small percentage of their business 10% to 13% is DIY.

Elizabeth Suzuki

And then the average age of the car parc in France, the UK and Germany is little lower than in the U.S.? But is there a somewhat different sweet spot for AAG in those markets? So is there a difference in how European warranties are structured versus U.S. warranties, so that maybe vehicles enter your addressable market at a somewhat younger age than in the U.S.?

Paul Donahue

No, actually it’s very similar, Elizabeth. If you look at overall in Europe -- so I think the U.S. now we’re at 11.5 or maybe 11.7 years average age of the vehicle. And in Europe, the average age of the vehicle in Europe. Again, one of the things that also attracted us very similar fundamentals average age is about 11 years old in Europe as well. In terms of warranties and entering the marketplace, the aftermarket it's very, very similar to U.S.

Elizabeth Suzuki

I just mentioned it because on slide seven you have the car parcs for France, UK and Germany, and it's like nine years or 7.6 years or 9.3. So looks like it’s a little bit younger. But you think that the sweet spot for you guys in your business is pretty similar?

Paul Donahue

And you’re right. It is -- the numbers are a little bit less in France, Germany. But when you roll up all of Europe and really that’s where we see our real opportunity to continue to grow.

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'll turn it back to management for closing remarks.

Carol Yancey

We want to thank you this morning for your participation in our call and your confidence and support in the Company. We look forward to reporting out to you with our third quarter results in October. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's conference.

