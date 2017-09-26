Finally! I've Found Another BDC Worth Owning Other Than Main Street Capital

That being said, like all BDCs, it's a relatively higher-risk investment, with several things I'll be watching carefully in the coming quarters.

However, Goldman Sachs BDC has all the makings of another world-class industry contender, one that, for three reasons, has earned a place on my buy list.

Main Street Capital is the gold standard of the industry, having proven itself over 11 years as eminently capable of compounding investor wealth.

But the industry is notoriously difficult to do well in over the long term, prone to falling NAV/share and dividend cuts.

When it comes to BDCs, they literally don't get any better than Main Street Capital (MAIN), which I consider the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) of the industry.

However, that's not to say there aren't potentially other worthy BDCs worth owning. After careful research, I've found three reasons why I consider the Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) a potential future industry juggernaut, and one worth adding to my buy list for future addition to my real money EDDGE 3.0 dividend growth portfolio.

Let's take a look at just how Goldman Sachs BDC stacks up against the gold standard of the BDC industry, and why now may be an excellent time for you to add it to your own diversified income portfolio.

Goldman Sachs BDC: Growing Like A Weed Thanks To Strong Deal Flow...

Goldman Sachs BDC is an externally managed BDC operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management. The investment thesis behind it is basically that Goldman Sachs, as a titan of the global capital markets, has a wide reach and knows where many of the most lucrative deals are.

In other words, GSBD will hopefully be able to access Goldman's elite clientele to invest in deals that few other BDCs have access to.

One example of this would be the Senior Credit Fund or SCF, a 50-50 joint venture with the Regents of The University of California. The SCF doesn't necessarily have to abide by the laws regulating BDC leverage (max of 2 leverage ratio) and hopes to achieve strong returns for GSBD with a target total return in the low to mid teens.

In the trailing 12 months, the SCF portfolio has returned 14.2% for GSBD, an enviable result in an environment where many BDCs are facing steady yield compression. Better yet? The SCF portfolio is 95.4% first lien loans, and 100% are floating, providing strong potential upside in a rising rate environment.

However, at least thus far, yield compression hasn't been a problem for Goldman Sachs BDC, whose average portfolio yield has risen in the past year from 10.3% to 10.8%.

Now, it is true that a growing portion of the loan portfolio is composed of higher risk second lien and 1st lien, last-out loans, which raises the overall risk profile of the BDC (more on this later).

However, note that just 0.7% of the BDC's capital is currently invested in non-accrual loans (in default), meaning that thus far management has done a good job of achieving high-risk adjusted returns for shareholders.

In addition, management is closely monitoring these higher-risk loans, and thus far, 84.5% of the loans on its books have not deteriorated, per management's internal risk audits.

Another positive is that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has done a good job of finding its BDC consistent and growing deal flow, and had it not been for a large amount of maturing loans in the past quarter, the portfolio would have increased by an impressive 13.4% in the past year.

And, thanks to the rising average yield on its portfolio, even the overall flat portfolio size didn't stop GSBD from putting up most impressive results in its most recent quarter.

Metric Q2 2016 Q2 2017 YoY Change Total Investment Income $29.32 million $36.02 million 22.8% Net Interest Income $18.42 million $24.46 million 32.8% Shares Outstanding 36.31 million 37.90 million 4.4% NII/Share $0.50 $0.64 28.0% Dividend $0.45 $0.45 0% Payout Ratio 90.0% 70.3% -21.9%

Note the payout ratio has now fallen so low that a dividend increase (either regular or special) is becoming highly likely.

More importantly, the BDC continues to enjoy access to plenty of low cost capital, including $347.4 million in current liquidity, and with a debt/equity leverage ratio of just 0.56 at the end of Q2 (compared to 0.76 at the end of Q1 2017), it can safely put that accretive capital to work.

Source Of Capital TTM Capital Weighting Cost Of Capital Retained NII 15.9% 0% Debt 29.4% 3.3% Equity 54.7% 9.5% Weighted Average Cost Of Capital 100% 6.2% Portfolio Yield NA 10.8%

Add to this strong growth potential the relatively shareholder-friendly nature of the management fees (25% below those of peers such as Prospect Capital), the fact that Goldman Sachs owns 17.85% of the BDC's shares, and the promise of a buyback program should the price fall beneath NAV, and you have one of the more appealing externally managed BDCs on Wall Street.

...Even More So Than Main Street Who Remains The Industry's Only SWAN Stock

While GSBD is growing faster than Main Street, that doesn't mean that the industry gold standard isn't also putting up impressive numbers.

It's simply that Main Street is the Berkshire Hathaway of the industry, which means it uses a far more conservative approach to middle-market lending.

For one thing, Main Street's far larger portfolio is much more diversified than GSBD's.

Next, nearly all of Main Street's entire portfolio is in first lien, (safer) loans.

While these loans yield less than unsecured investments, Main Street's main competitive advantage, its ultra low cost internally managed business model means that it benefits from much lower costs and thus is able to still earn larger net interest margin spread (portfolio yield minus cost of capital) than GSBD (5.6% vs. 4.6%), all while taking on less risk.

Combined with proven underwriting excellence and a track record of steadily growing distributable net interest income or DNII, NAV/share, and dividends through an entire business cycle (including the great recession), Main Street has become a Wall Street darling.

This is largely due to Main Street's unparalleled history of dividend safety. In fact, it's never cut its payout, ever, not even during the financial crisis. Of course, that's because its regular dividend is so well covered by DNII.

That kind of rock solid payout security, along with steady payout growth over the years, has meant strong valuation growth, with an increasing (and very well earned) premium to NAV that has blessed Main Street with the industry's lowest cost of capital.

In other words, Main Street's: incredible success, industry low risk profile, and bomb-proof dividend, gives it all the dry powder management needs to continue enriching dividend lovers for years to come.

Dividend Profile POTENTIALLY Superior

BDC Yield (Including Special Dividends) TTM Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Annual Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Main Street Capital 7.1% 92.3% 3% to 4% 10.1% to 11.1% Goldman Sachs BDC 8.1% 84.1% 4% to 5% 12.1% to 13.1% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

BDCs are all about the dividend, and because they generally are a low to no growth industry (except in this case), dividend security is paramount.

Main Street Capital, due to its highly conservative corporate culture, generally has one of the lowest payout ratios of its peers. However, GSBD's even lower ratio (which is likely to fall further barring special dividends or an potentially imminent dividend hike), also offers BDC investors incredible security.

That ultra low payout ratio (most BDCs have ratios of 95% to 105%) has several advantages. First, it means there's more retained income to further invest in high-yield loans, which also means lower costs of capital, and more profitable growth (with less share dilution).

It also increases the chances that Goldman Sachs BDC will be able to grow the dividend in the future and thus help investors achieve market beating total returns.

Most importantly, it helps maximize the probability that GSBD will likely join Main Street in maintaining its payout during the next recession, when rising default rates will hammer its NAV and NII/share. This is something that is sure to cause lesser quality BDCs to slash their dividends and result in massive price drops.

MAIN Total Return Price data by YCharts

In fact, while its public track record is brief (GSBD IPOd on March 17th, 2015), Goldman Sachs BDC has been able to avoid the worst of the oil crash (which has wreaked havoc on the BDC industry), and like Main Street, not just outperform its peers but also beat the overall market as well.

And, given the industry-leading growth (and dividend safety) that GSBD has been delivering so far, I have high hopes that it can continue doing so while also providing relatively strong future dividend increases.

Valuation: Goldman Sachs BDC Could See Further Valuation Expansion Over Time

It's no surprise that Main Street, the absolute best BDC in America, also has generated the strongest returns over the past year, smashing its peers, GSBD, and the S&P 500.

However, naturally, this leads many income investors to fears that Main Street is overvalued.

BDC P/NAV Historical P/NAV Yield Historical Yield Main Street Capital 1.76 1.40 7.1% 6.7% Goldman Sachs BDC 1.23 1.13 8.1% 8.0%

Source: Gurufocus

And, it's hard to argue with that logic if all you look at is Main Street's premium to NAV, which is near an all-time high. However, note that, including the semi-annual special dividends (which it pays like clockwork), Main Street's yield is still above its historic norm.

Meanwhile, GSBD too has an above average premium price, but in the case of BDCs, that's actually a good thing because it means that management can raise instantly accretive growth capital to invest on behalf of investors, growing the NAV, NII, and dividend security (even potentially the payout itself).

MAIN Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

In fact, because of the unique business model of this industry, in which growth capital is constantly being raised through fresh equity issuances, I simply refuse to own a BDC whose P/NAV is consistently below one.

That's because such a thing is the market's way of declaring management of low quality, (or highly shareholder-unfriendly) so that any money given to it will likely result in permanent capital losses.

Thus, I view shares trading at a premium to NAV as a good sign of a quality BDC, including ones that I am willing to own in my own portfolio.

Of course, that doesn't mean that valuation is irrelevant, since a great company purchased at an outrageous price is likely to make a poor long-term investment.

However, I prefer to use a discounted dividend model or DDM as my long-term valuation technique.

BDC Forward Dividend Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Main Street Capital $2.83 3.5% $50.36 0.4% 21% Goldman Sachs BDC $1.80 4.5% $34.58 -1.2% 35%

Sources: Fast Graphs, Gurufocus

The idea is that the fair value of a BDC is the sum total of all future dividends, discounted back to the present day. I use a 9.0% discount rate, since the S&P 500 has historically (since 1871), returned 9.07% CAGR.

Since the best default option for investors is a low-cost index ETF, 9.0% is essentially the opportunity cost of money that would otherwise be invested in such a fund.

When we run this analysis, we find that both Main Street and GSBD are actually undervalued, because the market is vastly underestimating their realistic long-term dividend growth rates.

That's likely out of concern that the next recession will force the entire industry to slash its payouts. While that's a valid concern for most BDCs, I'm confident that Main Street's regular payout will survive, as will Goldman Sachs BDC's.

That in turn results in nice margins of safety, making both BDCs worthy additions to my, and potentially your, diversified dividend growth portfolios at this time.

Risks To Consider

It's important for investors in all BDCs, even Main Street, the SWAN (sleep well at night) of the industry, to remember that this industry is essentially a subprime lender.

That means that its fortunes rise and fall with the broader economy. And, given that we are likely towards the tail end of the current business and economic cycle, a recession will badly hurt the fortunes of all BDCs.

And, while Main Street's regular dividend is likely to survive the next recession, the special dividend is likely to be cut or suspended once the capital gains that fund it dry up during the next economic downturn.

However, Goldman Sachs BDC, being so recently launched, simply doesn't have that kind of track record, which makes it an inherently riskier proposition, thus explaining the lower valuation.

Another thing to be aware of with Goldman Sachs BDC is that the management team, composed of 17 people, with the top five senior managers having worked together for 17 years, isn't working exclusively for GSBD shareholders.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management also runs two private (non traded) BDCs, the Goldman Sachs Private Middle Market Credit LLC, and Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp.

Since private BDCs are generally more profitable than public ones, it's possible that management will put GSBD investors on the back burner. On the other hand, with the BDC's portfolio continuing to grow quickly, and its average portfolio yield still rising, it doesn't currently seem as if GSBD investors are being ignored.

That being said, I am also concerned about the declining NAV/share, which could be a sign that GSBD is reaching for yield in order to grow.

For example, the BDC has been investing more heavily in second-lien loans, and the average net leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) of its portfolio companies has risen to 5.0 from 4.6 in Q1 of 2017.

Specifically, those 15.5% of loans that seem to have deteriorated have forced GSBD to write down the value of some of its book, which offset the $0.49 per share in NAV accretion that resulted from excess NII and a highly profitable secondary offering (priced at 23% premium to NAV).

A declining NAV is a concern both for fundamental reason (defaulting loans during a recession could crush the dividend) and because P/NAV is one of primary valuation methods BDC investors use, so a continuously declining NAV is likely to put pressure on the share price and make it harder to raise cheap growth capital in the future.

The good news is that with the dividend so well covered by NII, (the excess coverage adds to NAV each quarter) and management able to take advantage of the high price premium to raise accretive equity growth capital, NAV growth has the wind at its back.

Finally, be aware that Goldman is not likely to profit much from rising interest rates, thanks to 95.9% of its loans being floating rate, but that fact is offset by 80.2% of its weighted debt capital also being floating.

Bottom Line: While Not Yet Proven Goldman Sachs BDC Could Be A BDC Legend Of Tomorrow

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that the Goldman Sachs BDC is currently better than Main Street Capital, nor that you should sell Main Street in favor of its smaller, and yet unproven rival.

In fact, I not only plan to eventually own Main Street myself, but I think any dividend lover investing in this industry who doesn't own Main Street is making a potentially profit sapping mistake.

That being said, from Goldman Sachs BDC's limited, but promising track record, I am confident that investors can trust it to generate generous, secure, and potentially growing dividends that should result in long-term market-beating total returns.

