East West Petroleum: NIS Announces Positive Test Well Results From Its Romanian Well - Is It Commercial?

The 15% interest of East West in these wells covered by the agreement could be worth many times the current market value.

East West has about C$4.5 million in cash, which is less than half the market value of the stock.

East West has cautioned that the well has not yet been declared commercial, nor have future exploration plans been formalized.

East West Petroleum (OTCPK:EWPMF) has a small interest of 15% in a potentially large discovery. Its partner, NIS, is paying all the costs at this time, so the financial risk to East West is nonexistent. Everyone is holding their lottery tickets, including the author, with bated breath. But the process has dragged on excruciatingly slowly. The NIS Q2 2017 report states:

The Тeremia-1000 well at the Ex-7 block is drilled through. Теremia-1000 well testing has been under way, two out of eight planned intervals are complete. The programme approval by the National Agency for Mineral Resources of Romania has been under way. The permitting process started for 3 exploratory wells Ех-7 (1 well) and Ех-8 (2 wells). The permitting process is resumed per blocks Ех-2 and Ех-3.

Meanwhile, East West Petroleum updated shareholders on Sept. 20, 2017, as follows:

Mr. David Sidoo, President and CEO, is pleased to announce that the Company's joint venture partner and operator has reported that testing of multiple intervals on the first well in EX-7 Periam block, in the Pannonian Basin of Western Romania has been completed with encouraging results for oil and natural gas. The operator has advised that the initial results obtained during workover and testing will be analysed in NIS Scientific Center, which will decide if the well is to be declared commercial and what would be the next steps to follow. NIS will be funding 100% and fully carrying East West through the minimum work program of the exploration phase in return for earning an 85% interest in the blocks.

The East West Petroleum update does not name all the intervals, though the NIS update does. NIS is many times the size of East West Petroleum. The coverage by NIS on the progress of this well is very significant. Any positive progress that affects NIS has the potential to impact tiny East West Petroleum a great deal more. So, the stock has the potential to go back to levels not seen in years.

That said, readers are warned that the well has not been yet declared commercial and all that statement implies. Future exploration plans are not etched in stone. Future plans can be cancelled at any time. But there is some positive news that can get the rumor mill started. Concrete facts could be a month or two away. The stock could become very volatile.

(Note: The numbers below are reported using the requirements of the Belgrade, Serbia, exchange. The currency is a dinar with about 100 to the U.S. dollar.)

Source: NIS Website - Downloadable Fact Sheet

For reference purposes, NIS is the largest company on the Belgrade Exchange and is controlled by Gazprom, the giant Russian Energy company. Investors should look at the footnotes on the company website if they want more details. Reporting requirements and key measurements are very different from the U.S. However, the figures above give some idea as to the size of NIS. It is a substantial company that is controlled by an even more substantial company. Both companies operate in several countries.

NIS is a desirable exploration partner that is carrying East West through the preliminary exploration stages to earn about an 85% interest in the wells covered by the agreement. East West has a tiny market cap. It is really a shadow of its former self because the stock price has dropped tremendously. But as discussed in previous articles, the balance sheet is in great shape. The company has a steady income from its partnership with Tag Oil (OTCQX:TAOIF). East West is therefore in a great position to wait for the results of the joint venture with NIS. NIS will carry the company at the present time. So there are no capital requirements in the near future.

In the meantime, the joint venture with Tag Oil is showing some encouraging results:

Following the completion of the Urenui zone, Cheal-E8 naturally free flowed oil and gas on choke at an average rate of 318 boe/d over a four and a half day test. No water production was observed during the test.

The New Zealand joint venture has ongoing production and positive cash flow. This project provides the cash that East West needs to operate and fulfill its partnership obligations.

Unfortunately, the next exploration well, the D-1, was a failure. But that is the way the oil and gas businesses works. Cash on hand at the end of June was C$4.5 million. There were no loans outstanding. The company had more than enough cash to meet any joint venture requirements with Tag Oil. Back in March, Tag Oil announced the beginning of a flooding program to increase production. Investors should begin to see the results of that program in the next reporting period. Typically, East West earns income on a share that equates to 200 to 300 BOED. The flood program should reach the higher end of that range eventually.

NIS is affected by the ongoing sanctions. Those sanctions could limit its ability to loan money. Exploration activities could potentially slow until the political situation becomes a little less volatile. Even so, for East West shareholders, finding oil and gas is a lot better than not finding oil and gas. Shareholders just need the significance of this find. More exploration could be needed before commercialism is assured. The risk of a total failure has dropped considerably with the initial find. Now shareholders await the news of the future potential of the joint ventures.

Obviously, the stock has a very wide range of appreciation. But the relatively significant cash balance will limit the downside damage for investors. Similarly, the joint venture with Tag Oil provides steady income and therefore should also limit the downside potential of the stock. Not much upside potential is priced into the stock at the current time. So there is a fair amount of upside potential here without the usual large risk of loss. Despite its tiny size this stock has an unusually large positive asymmetric return potential.

East West management has a lot of experience building companies. While East West Petroleum is in the early stages of evaluating its properties, it has already shown a lot of potential. Financing will not be needed until its time for well hookup for production. Those costs are relatively minor when compared to the drilling and commercial evaluation.

Director, President and CEO David Sidoo has investment banking connections. Other board members also have a lot of relevant experience. So this management should be able to handle any capital requirements that accompany potential growth. That should help considerably when the time comes for a successful NIS joint venture's future expansion capital needs. Right now, though, the wait is excruciating, but necessary. Let's hope the results are worth the wait.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWPMF, TAOIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.