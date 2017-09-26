Own The Future With JD.com And Alibaba

We recently bought JD, BABA's rival in the china e-commerce. We believe the stock is undervalued given its high quality business model and growth potential.

BABA is up 80% since our bullish coverage on the stock back in Jan 2017. We believe there is an additional 28% upside in the next 9-12 months.

We Bought JD on the Dip

Source: Eastwestbank

Alibaba (BABA) is up over 80% since we initiated our bullish coverage on the stock back in Jan 2017. We expect more capital appreciation ahead and remain long-term holders of BABA. While we predict BABA to reign as king of Asia e-commerce in the long run, we recently began accumulating shares of JD.com (JD), BABA's biggest rival in the Chinese e-commerce space. In this article, we will share our due diligence on the lucrative Chinese e-commerce market, build a new discounted cash flow (DCF) model for JD, and update our DCF model for BABA. In doing so, we hope to illustrate that the Chinese e-commerce space is big enough for both companies to prosper for years to come.

China E-commerce Outlook

Goldman Sachs reported that Chinese e-commerce sales amounted to $750 billion in 2016. The bank's research project the Chinese e-commerce market growth at a 23% CAGR and reach $1.7 trillion in sales by 2020. Goldman believes that infrastructure and technology spending by both public and private entities will boost online shoppers number from 460 million in 2016 to 660 million in 2017.

We believe this forecast may be overly bullish but it does resonate with McKinsey's report on China's rapidly growing middle and upper middle class. The management consulting firm estimates that the number of urban households will grow from 256 million in 2012 to 357 million by 2022. McKinsey also predicts that urban consumer spending(online sales + Brick & Mortar sales) will more than double from $1.5 trillion in 2012 to $4 trillion.

Source: Mckinsey & Co

McKinsey explains the logic behind their estimates below:

"In the decade ahead, the middle class’s continued expansion will be powered by labor market and policy initiatives that push wages up, financial reforms that stimulate employment and income growth, and the rising role of private enterprise, which should encourage productivity and help more income accrue to households.Should all this play out as expected, urban-household income will at least double by 2022."

Assuming JD's market share remains flat and the Chinese e-commerce space grows from $750 billion to $1.7 trillion in 2020, JD's e-commerce revenue will grow to approximately $88 billion from its current e-commerce revenue of $39 billion. Alibaba's e-commerce revenue in the same scenario would be close to $53,095 million. These revenue projections are on the conservative end as they neglect the promising growth potential of foreign markets such as South and Southeast Asia, These two scenarios also exclude the growth in other segments of JD and BABA's business such as entertainment, financial technology, and cloud services. The bottom-line is that the Chinese e-commerce industry likely has room for two behemoths to prosper for years to come.

Understanding the Financial Position of JD and BABA

BABA trades at a market cap of $470 billion while JD trades at a market cap of less than $60 billion. It's important to note that JD actually generated higher revenue than BABA for the last fiscal year. BABA, on the other hand, is able to convert its revenue to free cash flow at a far superior rate. BABA's margins are naturally higher as a strong portion of the company's profit stems from its consumer to consumer and business to business sales on its Taobao and Alibaba.com platforms. BABA incurs lower operating expenses for this business model because the consumer/seller assume a majority of the costs of goods sold while also paying a sales commission to BABA.

Source: Bloomberg

Investors speculate that JD is taking Amazon's business approach of focusing on top line growth by re-investing. JD, similar to Amazon, provides direct online sales (business to consumer) and competes with Alibaba's T-Mall platform. Many of JD's business expenses such as production, logistics, and sales promotion are internal, leading to significantly higher operating cost compared to BABA.

Source: Bloomberg

Investors point to Amazon's top line growth as the fuel for stock price growth and JD is the closest e-commerce comparison to Amazon as we just discussed. Amazon is trading at 3.2x last FY revenue, JD is currently trading at 1.4x last FY revenue. If JD is trading at 3.2x last FY revenue, the company would have a market cap of $133 billion or $93.59 per share.

Cash & Debt

Source: Bloomberg

Both Alibaba and JD have sound balance sheets in terms of cash and debt. For the quarter ended June 30th, 2017, Alibaba has $13,794 million in total debt and $22,559 million in cash + equivalents, which computes to a net cash amount of $8,765 million. Alibaba generated $9,334 million in free cash flow in its FY 2017. BABA can essentially pay back its total debt with less than 2 years of business earnings. For the quarter ended June 30th, 2017, JD has $4,392 million debt and $6,001 million in cash + equivalents, which computes to a net cash amount of $1,608 million. JD generated $963 million in free cash flow for FY 2016. JD would be able to pay back its total debt in less than 5 years of business earnings.

JD DCF Valuation

Our FY 2017-2021 JD revenue projections are pulled from the average of sell-side analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our bullish 11.1% WACC for JD is calculated by finbox.io.

Source: Bloomberg

We assume JD's operating cash flow will grow to be 5.1% of revenue as the business growth slows and management begins to focus on the bottom-line. Operating cash flow as 5.1% of revenue makes sense in the long run because JD had posted this ratio back in 2013. On a trailing twelve months basis, JD has posted operating cash flow as 6% of revenue. This leads us to below that our operating cash flow margin is on the conservative end. We assume that capex will be 1.2% of JD's revenue going forward. This estimate is derived the average capex to revenue ratio of the last 5 fiscal years.

Our 7% terminal growth rate assumes that China e-commerce growth remains in the double digits into the mid-2020's. The growth opportunities are backed by the expected increase in spending power of China's middle and upper middle class. Once the e-commerce growth slows in China, we expect JD's foreign investments, especially in Southeast Asia, to begin taking shape.

We are initiating our bullish coverage on JD with a 9 to 12-month price target of $62.51, which represents a 49% upside to the stock's current price.

BABA DCF Valuation

Our FY 2018-2022 BABA revenue projections are pulled from the average of sell-side analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our selected 11% WACC is pulled from Finbox.io.

Source: Bloomberg

Our 52.8% operating cash flow margin is derived from the average operating cash flow margin of BABA's business for the last 6 fiscal years. We assume that capex will be around 11% of revenue going forward. This estimate is derived from BABA's average capex to revenue ratio of the last 3 fiscal years.

We assume this high capex spending will fuel an 8% terminal growth rate. The 8% terminal growth rate accounts for growth beyond just BABA's domestic core e-commerce business. We are also factoring in BABA's growth opportunities in foreign e-commerce, cloud services, entertainment, and innovation. These growth opportunities are backed by the expected increase in spending power of China's middle and upper middle class.

We are reiterating a buy recommendation on Alibaba with a price target of $220.14, which represents a 28% upside from the stock's current price.

Conclusion

We believe opportunities in the Chinese e-commerce market are far too great to be seized by a single player. We expect the business margins (JD in particular) of both companies to rise as Chinese spending power increases for the middle and upper middle class. We also acknowledge both companies made savvy investments in South/Southeast Asia will take off once growth in China slows down. We currently see JD having higher short-term upside than BABA. We are actively looking to add more JD shares to our portfolio and we'll continue to hold shares of BABA until a buying opportunity presents itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.