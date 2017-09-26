Race To $4: Zynga Vs. Glu Mobile

In this article, we also rank each company in terms of sales growth, profitability, cost base, and future opportunities.

Zynga is larger, profitable and has a lot of cash, but Glu Mobile is growing faster and has more stock momentum.

Two of mobile gaming’s laggards are now in turnaround mode, but which is the best long-term prospect?

There are many similarities between Zynga (ZNGA) and Glu Mobile (GLUU).

Most obviously, the two San Francisco-based companies generate the majority of their revenues from developing and operating free-to-play mobile games.

And, despite the incredible growth in this sector in recent years, neither has thrived, both struggling to grow revenues or sustain profitability. For that reason, their stock has been a long-term disaster. Glu is down 70 percent from its 2007 IPO, while Zynga is down 60 percent from its 2011 IPO.

Yet, there are now reasons to be optimistic. Both companies appointed new CEOs in 2016, and more internal rigor, combined with the release of at least one hit game during that year, has finally realised sales growth, improvements in terms of positive cash flow, and strong stock momentum.

Zynga is up almost 40 percent year on year (over 40 percent during 2017), while Glu Mobile is up over 60 percent year on year (or over 80 percent YTD).

Of course, it’s important not to overlook some significant differences. Zynga is by far the larger of the two companies, over three times as large in terms of sales and with a market cap of $3.3 billion, while Glu Mobile’s market cap is less than $500 million.

Nevertheless, previous comparative articles and discussions on Seeking Alpha, combined with the coincidence that both companies’ share price is threatening to break the $4 barrier, make for a nice - if artificial - opportunity to compare and contrast their current and future performance.

1. Zynga vs. Glu Mobile: Sales

Over the past three and a half years, Glu Mobile and Zynga have seen their sales rise and fall. Zynga’s GAAP revenue total of $690 million for FY14 was its lowest ever, while Glu Mobile’s recent nadir was $201 million for FY16.

The first half of FY17 has demonstrated the scale of the turnarounds being overseen by new CEOs Zynga’s Frank Gibeau and Glu Mobile’s Nick Earl, however. Zynga’s FY17 H1 sales were up 10 percent year on year, while Glu Mobile’s were up 22 percent.

As previously stated, both companies released hit games during 2016. Thanks to sustained marketing spend of over $20 million, Glu Mobile’s Design Home has become a solid top 30 top grossing game on the US iPhone App Store, peaking at #9 in mid-September. To-date, it’s generated over $41 million in bookings since its November 2016 release.

Zynga’s improved performance has been spread over a wider range of games, with long-term releases such as Zynga Poker and Hit It Rich! Slots doing well. Its #1 game, though, is CSR Racing 2. Released in June 2016, it’s generated $63 million in terms of lifetime sales.

Coincidentally, both titles are running neck and neck in terms of current performance. Design Home’s $22.5 million in Q2, matched by CSR Racing 2’s $23 million during the same period.

Obviously, due to the difference in absolute scale, Design Home has had a more significant impact on Glu Mobile’s bottom line than CSR Racing 2 has had on Zynga’s. Indeed, this is understated by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) rules, which require such revenue to be deferred over a long period (typically six to nine months) while requiring all costs to be accounted for when spent.

This can be seen when we look at the relative performance of Glu Mobile’s sales compared to Zynga’s in terms of GAAP revenue and non-GAAP bookings.

In FY17 Q2, Glu Mobile’s GAAP was 33 percent of Zynga’s, while its bookings were 39 percent of Zynga’s. This is one of the reasons Glu’s share price has outperformed Zynga’s during the past year.

Result

Both companies have demonstrated strong growth, but Glu Mobile’s relative size means Design Home (and other changes) has had a more significant impact than CSR Racing 2 has on Zynga.

Glu Mobile is the winner. (1-0)

2. Zynga vs. Glu Mobile: Profitability

It’s a measure of the relative failure of Glu Mobile and Zynga that although both companies have had profitable quarters in recent years, neither has been able to sustain this most fundamental aspect of running a business.

Indeed, even in this positive period of revenue growth, profitability is something Glu Mobile, in particular, is struggling with.

Its last GAAP profitable quarter was FY15 Q3, and it hasn’t experienced a profitable year since the release of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in FY14 resulted in a full-year profit of $8 million from sales of $242 million.

Zynga also has a history of quarter-on-quarter profit volatility, notably generating $3 million of profit in FY15 Q3, which it followed with a loss of almost $47 million in Q4. Yet, since mid-FY16, at least Frank Gibeau can point to a strong upward trend, which resulted in a small profit of $5.1 million in FY17 Q2.

Similar trends can be seen when we consider cash flow to and from operations. With the exception of FY15 Q1, Zynga has been regularly generating positive cash flow from operations and has done so for four of the past five quarters.

Glu Mobile’s performance in this regard is less promising. It’s been generating negative cash flows since the start of FY15, and this situation deteriorated in FY17 as it started to spend more marketing money to support Design Home.

(As I’ve pointed out in a previous article, Glu Mobile has significant, if declining, issues in terms of paying royalties for use of external intellectual property, which drag down its profitability too.)

Result

Neither Glu Mobile or Zynga demonstrates strong profitability, but Zynga has posted a profitable quarter and can point to a trend of increasing cash flow generated from operations, whereas Glu’s current best offer is the expectation of quarterly breakeven in FY17 Q4.

Zynga is the winner (1-1)

3. Zynga vs. Glu Mobile: Costs

When we consider the cost base of Zynga and Glu Mobile, it’s important to consider it in both relative and absolute terms, as each highlights different factor.

Obviously, as befits the larger company, Zynga’s cost base is considerably larger than Glu’s. Indeed, as this graph shows, for each component of operational costs, Zynga’s total is at least double Glu’s.

What is significant is the trend for Zynga is an overall reduction in costs while each component is rising for Glu.

This is most notable in terms of Zynga’s R&D spending, which is down from a peak of $108 million in FY15 Q1 to under $65 million, while admin spending has dropped from $41 million in FY16 Q2 to under $25 million. Sales and marketing costs have risen, but Zynga’s overall operational costs in FY17 H1 were down 9 percent year on year.

In contrast, Glu Mobile’s costs over the same period were up 45 percent, although this is complicated by its marked (and planned) increase in marketing. Stripping this out, Glu’s combined R&D and admin costs rose 18 percent year on year.

However, it’s also worth noting how Glu Mobile’s cost base has changed over the past three years. Following the release of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Glu’s operational costs increased 50 percent.

Since then, and aside from an almost $30 million royalty impairment in FY16 Q3 and the more recent increase in marketing, they have been fairly stable.

This is clearly shown in the previous graph, in which the point in time chosen as the base to normalize the graph has a strong impact. Significantly, the same isn’t true for Zynga, which has been reducing operational costs steadily over this period.

Result

Given its improved sales performance, it’s no surprise Glu Mobile is experiencing an increase in operational costs. Aside from the planned increase in marketing spending, which is expected to provide return on investment over the coming six months, these increases are modest although they make it harder for Glu Mobile to become profitable.

On the other hand, Zynga has been reducing its operational costs for a number of years, which underpins its improved cash flow position.

Zynga is the winner (2-1).

4. Zynga vs. Glu Mobile: Future opportunities

So much for crunching the current financials. The biggest impact on Zynga and Glu Mobile’s future performance will be their ability to turn new opportunities into profitable businesses, and to discuss this, we need to turn speculative.

Before attempting this, it’s worth stressing that for the remainder of FY17, neither company expects any surprises. Design Home and CSR Racing 2 will continue to be the #1 titles for their respective owners, with a focus on maintaining a high cadence of live operations on older, portfolio titles being the name of the game.

Aside from this, Glu boasts the more visible opportunities. Details remain non-existent, but it will be releasing a Taylor Swift-branded game in November and a WWE title in 2018, as well as potentially revealing more about the first games from its new creativity-first initiative, which has seen it hiring new staff and will see it moving into a new studio facility.

It also has a zombie shooter game called Last Day Alive in soft launch testing, although having played it, it’s not clear whether it’s of sufficient standard to be released.

As for Zynga, it’s stated it has new games in development, including an unannounced title from NaturalMotion’s London studio, and it’s been testing a new version of Words With Friends - called New Words With Friends. But thanks to its stronger portfolio of titles, especially social casino games like Zynga Poker, it is taking a more cautious approach than Glu when it comes to new launches.

One reason is Zynga doesn’t need to aggressively launch new products to maintain its momentum. As demonstrated by its deal to sublet space in its San Francisco headquarters to Airbnb, its scale and history mean it still has opportunities to sweat assets and improve its internal efficiencies. Moving more support and development tasks to its Hyderabad office in India is one small example.

Underpinning this is Zynga’s $739 million of cash and equivalents. This total is reduced somewhat from the $852 million with which it ended FY16, but the ability to make acquisitions such as the $45 million deal for Harpan’s Solitaire game in March 2017 will remain a vital tool for future success.

In contrast, Glu Mobile will be reliant on internally-generated successes for its future prospects. It currently has $68 million in cash and equivalents, down from $102 million at the end of FY16, and has stated it will end FY17 with at least $60 million. That’s not enough for any major acquisitions. For example, it spent $45.5 million buying US studio Crowdstar.

In this regard, Glu Mobile’s future sustained profitability is largely dependent on the success of new titles, whether original products or its Taylor Swift game.

Result

Thanks to its strong cash position, Zynga has more flexibility in terms of future opportunities and timing than Glu Mobile. For one thing, it’s already profitable, whereas Glu is reliant on maintaining Design Home’s performance over coming quarters to enable it to hit breakeven.

That stated, Glu has a strong potential line-up, at least in terms of brands, with Taylor Swift and WWE titles in development, although in broad terms, the likelihood is neither will be as successful as Design Home.

Zynga and Glu share a draw (2½-1½)

Zynga vs. Glu Mobile: Conclusion

As has been highlighted by various discussions on previous Seeking Alpha articles, there are strong arguments in favour of investing in Zynga and Glu Mobile.

As the smaller company, the impact of Design Home’s success has been more significant for Glu, and that has been reflected in its share price, which is up over 80 percent year on year. The company isn’t yet profitable, however, and while this may happen if Design Home sustains its chart position once its marketing support is withdrawn in Q4, this is a higher risk, higher reward scenario than is the case for Zynga.

As the larger and better financed company, the impact of CSR Racing 2’s success hasn’t been as significant for Zynga’s bottom line than Design Home for Glu. But Zynga is now profitable and has demonstrated its ability to cut costs and improve its internal efficiencies.

Given this situation - and the artificial choice between the two that this article is based on - Zynga remains a more sensible purchase for investors being the company where long-term stability isn’t as dependent on new product launches as with Glu Mobile.

This isn’t to say you should consider investing in Glu Mobile, merely that is a higher risk choice that relies on a bullish assessment of the company’s ability to successfully launch new titles into the incredibly competitive app stores.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.