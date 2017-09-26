Morgan Stanley Admits Tesla Could Miss 2018 Guidance By 52%

Is there any other company in the stock market which is expected to fall short on its most important top line 2018 metric by 52%?

At 232,000 total vehicle unit sales in 2018, and ongoing 100,000 for Model S and X, that implies 132,000 for the Model 3.

531K sounds like a big number to the untrained eye. However, considering that Tesla will end 2017 at just under 300,000, that implies 2018 sales of only 232,000.

Morgan Stanley publishes a Tesla report that lacks earnings estimates and a model, but it is spun to be a positive because of “531K” units on the road by end-2018.

Morgan Stanley's automobile analyst Adam Jonas, who sets the tone for Wall Street's Tesla (TSLA) expectations, published a report on September 26. It was such a crucial report that Seeking Alpha had to publish a separate piece about it within just a few hours thereafter: here.

The report in question made some predictions that were made to sound impressive. Even the title sounded breathless: "Prepare for a big jump in Teslas on the road."

...As if that wasn't obvious anyway. As opposed to what - the alleged highest-growth automaker company only seeing a small jump?

But I digress. There was actually something of substance inside this report, as much as Morgan Stanley went out of its way to hide it.

The very first paragraph of the report reads "we estimate the global on-road population of Tesla vehicles will reach nearly 300K units by the end of 2017 and, by the end of 2018, rise 80% to 531K."

Wow! Nearly 300K followed by 531K a year later. To the untrained eye, that sounds like a lot.

But how does that compare with Tesla's guidance?

Let's start with 2017. By the middle of 2017, Tesla had delivered approximately 233,000 cars since inception. Let's leave aside all those that have crashed - photos here - and simply assume that they are all still on the road.

Morgan Stanley expects Tesla to hit "nearly" 300,000 by year-end 2017. That's up to 67,000 to be sold (delivered) in the second half of 2017. Let's not quibble with a few thousand here and there, and simply reasonably conclude that this is pretty much in the ballpark of guidance: A bit less than 67,000 could mean anywhere in that 50,000 to 67,000 range.

So Morgan Stanley's 2017 estimate checks out. It makes sense, and can easily be interpreted to be 100% consistent with the company's guidance. So far so good.

Let's now turn to 2018.

Tesla has guided to 500,000 units to be built in 2018 here.

Now Morgan Stanley says to expect 531,000 units cumulatively by year-end 2018.

Wait a minute. We're at approximately 233,000 by mid-year 2017 and Morgan Stanley said Tesla would be at "nearly" 300,000 at the end of 2017. Let's say that "nearly" 300,000 means 299,000. That implies Morgan Stanley estimates 232,000 units for Tesla in 2018.

Whoa! Tesla guided to 500,000, but Morgan Stanley implies Tesla will only deliver 232,000.

In other words, what Morgan Stanley is really saying in this report is that Tesla will miss its 2018 automobile unit guidance by over 50% - 232,000 vs 500,000.

One objection to this basic math will be that Tesla's 500,000 guidance was production, not sales (aka deliveries). That may be true, and indeed Tesla usually reports "vehicles in transit" on a quarterly basis. So how many units are we talking about that are in transit from one quarter to the next, that could help narrow this gap?

In the most recent quarter, that number was 3,500 units, here.

Considering a sales rate of approximately 100,000 units for 2017 and something close to 500,000 for 2018, that means that in fairness, we should scale up the 3,500 by a factor of five. That's 17,500.

Subtracting 17,500 from 500,000, we get 482,500. Morgan Stanley's 232,000 estimate is 48% of that 482,500 number, aka a 52% shortfall.

Is there a single case on Wall Street, of any other public company, when missing the single most important top line guidance metric -- in this case units of cars sold -- by 52% would be spun as a positive? That's what Morgan Stanley tried to do in this report.

Did Morgan Stanley point the reader to the fact that its 2018 estimate -- which the report's language tried to spin as a positive -- implied a shortfall of more than 50% compared to the company's guidance? No, it did not.

Adding insult to injury, Morgan Stanley didn't even include its financial model in the report. Heck, the report doesn't even include any earnings estimates on the first page, as all analyst reports normally do. Who publishes reports this way? I have never seen another sell-side company report which attempts to hide the most vital facts of the subject company.

But in any case, now you know what Morgan Stanley went to great lengths to hide in its September 26 Tesla report: It assumes that Tesla's 2018 guidance is not credible, aka incredible. Instead of 500,000 cars (discounted down to 482,500 to conservatively account for vehicles-in-transit) in 2018, it assumes Tesla will only manage to sell 232,000 units. That's a shortfall of 52%.

How does that break down between the Model 3 and the other Tesla models? If we assume that Tesla has plateaued at approximately 100,000 Model S and X cars per year, that implies 132,000 Model 3 units for 2018.

132,000 Model 3 units for 2018? Who recently published a 2018 Model 3 unit estimate that was very close to 132,000?

Well, that would be me, on September 8 here.

As I showed in that article, my estimate is 100,000 Model 3 units for 2018. The bridge between me and Morgan Stanley is only 32,000 units for the whole of 2018.

Considering that Tesla's guidance is 500,000 units - or an implied 482,500 to account for the estimated "vehicles in transit" - Morgan Stanley is remarkably close to my estimate, even though it is a world away from Tesla's guidance.

Therefore, in the end, we can all console ourselves that when it comes to Tesla's 2018 vehicle unit delivery estimate, Morgan Stanley and I are a relative rounding error of being in complete agreement. But only one of us is trying to hide it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long FCAU and GOOGL, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.