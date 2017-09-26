While the rumorverse is plentiful, I do not believe an acquisition is likely.

However, it is unclear that management sees that, and the company continues to disappoint which is why I consider the valuation bloated.

Introduction

Twitter's (TWTR) results continue to disappoint. However, the company has accidentally created a unique value proposition in the social media space. Twitter seems to be the best social media hub for digesting news as well as receiving breaking news. This future has been more fiercely highlighted recently as the US President uses Twitter as his primary communication tool.

Leadership unable to capitalize on unique aspects

The flip side is that Twitter's leadership has been unable to capitalize on this development. Furthermore, it doesn't appear that Twitter's leadership is recognizing this as much as I think it should. The most relevant statement made in the latest conference call with regards to Twitter's unique value proposition was:

"We welcome this opportunity to speak directly to you, our shareholders. You show us your faith in Twitter as an open platform for what's happening in the world and you drive us to do our best work"

and...

"Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about."

However, the focus does not appear to be on taking advantage of Twitter's unique value. Twitter has focused on simplifying the company's service as well as creating a "more disciplined execution". According to management, this has allowed the company to deliver products faster and easier.

However, a considerable time was spent on talking about internet bullying and/or trolling. While this is indeed a serious topic, it does not generate additional revenue. I understand that the thinking is that it indirectly does, and I agree. If more people feel safe on the platform, the platform will have more users. However, this shouldn't be the most concrete part of a strategy.

In the CEO's prepared remarks, this is the only part that is highlighted with multiple metrics. The rest reads as a marketing slide.

Perhaps Twitter's leadership might need an overhaul. Jack Dorsey might have been the founder, but Twitter is not what he envisioned when he founded it. Twitter must adapt to what the consumers see in Twitter and not what its leadership thinks it is. I believe that many see Twitter's unique value as a breaking news source, both for breaking news and discussing it.

Unfortunately, it's not so clear how this unique aspect can be commercialized beyond the current selling of ads.

Twitter's valuation is bloated

I believe that many investors recognize that Twitter can be much more than it is. This is clear from the valuation. The company trades at a price to sales of 5.3. A peer comparison would suggest that this is actually undervalued, as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) trade at 15x sales and 25x sales, respectively. However, Twitter's growth prospects are seriously lagging. Therefore, it does not make much sense to compare Twitter to Facebook, or even Snapchat. Both these companies have better growth prospects.

If we consider the PEG, a ratio that looks at the earnings multiple in relation to a company's growth, we can see that Twitter is seriously underperforming Facebook. PEG ratios are especially useful for fast-growing companies as it can put a high earnings multiple in perspective. For example, Facebook's PEG ratio sits at 1.4. A PEG of two or below is a healthy figure, while a PEG of one signals undervaluation. In contrast, Twitter's PEG assuming a growth rate of 15% is 3.3.

Summary

For now, TWTR's only hope appears to be a reset of the company's strategy. I am skeptical of this occurring with the company's current leadership. Many investors have speculated that Twitter might be bought at some point and was indeed rumored to be Disney's (DIS) acquisition target. This never materialized, but it did provide positive momentum for the stock, which explains the bloated valuation. Absent a strategic overhaul, the shareholders' best bet is an acquisition. Buying Twitter based on an assumed buyout does not appear to be a solid strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.