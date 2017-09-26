General Electric: Is This The Beginning Of A Turnaround?

General Electric (GE) is under significant pressure to improve its performance and grow margins if it wants to entice investors to buy the stock. Investor sentiment has turned bearish at the beginning of the year, and GE’s shares haven’t done much for shareholders since. I think the sale of non-core assets will take center stage under Flannery’s reign in order to streamline operations and appease increasingly nervous shareholders. Yesterday's deal with ABB Ltd. is a step in the right direction. I see General Electric as a Strong Buy.

General Electric’s restructuring plan to turn GE into a more focused, streamlined industrial company was met with excitement in 2015. Back then, General Electric announced that it was selling $200 billion of financial assets that were held within GE’s financing division, GE Capital, and the company has returned billions of dollars to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends in the last two years. In 2017, for instance, General Electric aims to return a total of $19-21 billion to shareholders of which approximately $8 billion will be dividends and $11-13 billion will be returned via stock buybacks.

Despite generous capital returns, uncertainty has crept back into General Electric’s shares as the industrial company continues to battle with a painful cyclical downturn in its oil and gas business and the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer rattled investors. Growing anxiety in General Electric’s shareholder base is reflected in GE’s share price, which has slumped consistently throughout the year. Thanks to a lack of positive catalysts, General Electric’s share price has dropped 21 percent year-to-date, widely underperforming major U.S. stock market indices.

What Will It Take For GE To Reverse Its Dramatic Underperformance?

GE has been the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2017. With the DJIA rising from one record to another in 2017, an investment in GE has been a huge disappointment from an investor point of view. So what will it take for GE to reverse bearish investor sentiment?

A lot will depend on General Electric’s new CEO, John Flannery, formerly head of GE’s healthcare business, that has taken over from Jeffrey Immelt at the beginning of August. Flannery is under considerable (activist) pressure to evaluate all of General Electric businesses and streamline the company’s operations in an effort to improve capital efficiency. As a result, Flannery will will likely look to divest businesses that are either failing to meet GE’s return expectations or that can be sold to other companies at a good price.

One such deal was announced yesterday, when General Electric agreed to sell its underperforming Industrial Solutions business to Swiss company ABB Ltd. for $2.6 billion. The deal includes a long-term strategic supply relationship as well as ABB's right to use the GE brand. The acquisition solidifies ABB’s position as the world’s second largest provider of electrification products. ABB will have to restructure GE’s Industrial Solutions business and lift its margins, something GE has not succeeded in. The Swiss industrial company sees potential to capture $200 million in cost synergies annually. General Electric's shares reacted positively to the deal announcement, climbing approximately one percent.

The sale obviously is good news for GE shareholders as Flannery doesn’t seem to waste much time and is committed to improving GE’s margin fast. The sale of non-core and underperforming businesses, in fact, could take center stage in 2018 and be a major positive catalyst for General Electric’s shares, too.

Further, General Electric can make a case for itself by cutting overhead costs faster than the markets currently expects. GE has guided for $2 billion in cost cuts until the end of 2018, and there are already signs that Flannery is taking this very seriously. GE plans to sell its corporate jets in an effort to cut wasteful spending and control costs. Shareholders are likely to reward GE for a faster pace of cost cuts under its new CEO.

Your Takeaway

I still think that GE’s current underperformance is transient in nature, and that the industrial company has a lot of ways to boost its operational and stock performance. Yesterday’s deal with ABB leads the way and shows that GE could announce more dispositions of non-core businesses in order to lift operating margins. General Electric may even announce a new capital return plan for 2018 in order to distribute proceeds from non-core asset sales, resulting in a new stock buyback and a higher cash dividend. In my opinion, investor sentiment is way too bearish right now. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

