Curb Your Enthusiasm - About That $250 Billion In Repatriated Cash

As it turns out, there may be a limit on how much corporate management is willing to overpay for shares they had a hand in driving up.

If you were factoring in an expected avalanche of buybacks tied to repatriated overseas cash, you might want to read this.

By now, most investors have gotten wise to the buyback game.

As you'll recall, the lion's share of U.S. equity (SPY) demand over the past several years has come from the corporate bid. Recall this table from Goldman which quantifies things (as noted at the top, this was current through Q1 in terms of their projections):

(Goldman)

So the takeaway there (obviously) is that if it weren't for buybacks, U.S. equity demand would be deeply negative with the only other bid coming from ETFs (surprise!). Here's the big picture (figuratively and literally):

(Bloomberg)

Note that you can't separate the corporate bid from central bank largesse. The reason that buyback bid has been so strong is in large part due to the hunt for yield engineered by policymakers. When investors are pushed out of risk-free securities by ZIRP and NIRP, one of the first places they turn is corporate credit. That artificial demand drives down rates and encourages management teams to meet investors' voracious appetite with an avalanche of supply.

The proceeds from that supply are plowed into buybacks which inflate the bottom line and drive up stock prices, which is especially nice for management teams whose compensation is equity-linked (read this from DealBreaker).

This leads to a scenario where corporate leverage surges even as spreads remain tight thanks to perpetual central bank accommodation. Here's that disconnect in IG (LQD):

(Citi)

Ok, so obviously that dynamic is suboptimal as it's just financial engineering. But to the extent it's already a questionable practice, it becomes even more so once those buybacks help drive valuations to nosebleed levels. Because then what you're doing if you're a corporate management team and you persist in financial engineering is issuing debt to buy back your own inflated shares - that's a terrible idea and as SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne put it earlier this year, "it's clearly nonsense."

Well as it turns out, this charade (because that's what it is) has been so "successful" in terms of driving valuations to historical extremes, it's going to end up limiting the extent to which companies will use repatriated cash tied to expected tax reform for share repurchases.

On Tuesday, Goldman is out with a new piece that looks to put a number on what you can expect in terms of repatriation in the event the GOP manages to push through their tax reform proposal. I'm not going to burden you with the details (if what you love is reading about tax reform, you can peruse more here), but suffice to say that the bank's estimate calls for "S&P 500 firms to repatriate $250 billion of their total untaxed overseas cash in 2018." Here's a table:

(Goldman)

Now you'd think one way to estimate how much of that will ultimately be spent on buybacks would be to refer back to the 2004 experience - and that's where the punchline comes in. Here's Goldman:

Despite the popularity of buybacks during the 2004 tax holiday, extreme valuations suggest firms would now be more reluctant to spend most of their repatriated cash on buybacks. Following adoption of the Homeland Investment Act of 2004, one study estimated that between $0.60 and $0.92 of every $1 repatriated was spent on share purchases. S&P 500 buyback executions rose by 84% in 2004 and 58% in 2005. However, equity valuations are much higher now than when the prior tax holiday was enacted. The median S&P 500 stock is trading at the 99th percentile of historical valuation across a range of metrics (Exhibit 6). In addition, the S&P 500 forward P/E averaged 16x in 2004 vs. 18x during the last 12 months.

There you go. The expected corporate buyback bid from repatriation has been frontrun by - wait for it - the existing corporate buyback bid.

This doesn't mean none of the $250 billion will be spent on repurchases. It just means that if you were factoring that into your bullish outlook, you may want to curb your enthusiasm.

How fun is that?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.