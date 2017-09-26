A Wild Few Days For Transocean

Over the past few days, we have seen a lot of news come out regarding Transocean, some good, some hard to tell at first glance.

After a tough news week last week, and little in the way of share price improvement even as oil prices trended higher, it looks to me as though investors in Transocean (RIG) have finally caught a break. In response to three recent developments, two of which are tough to gauge, I decided that it would be interesting to look at the firm and give my thoughts on what the news that has hit the company over the past week or so should mean, not only for it but for its shareholders as well.

A nice reprieve

This year has not been terribly kind for shareholders of Transocean. Despite the fact that oil prices are higher this year than much of last year (we are currently up 17.8% compared to the same time last year), the market has not been very enthusiastic about the prospects offered by Transocean. From the start of the year, through the end of last week, the rig operator's share price was down a whopping 36.8%. From its 52-week high, shares have declined an even larger 44.1%.

The reason behind this is fairly straightforward: the market has come to expect a harsher recovery for Transocean, as well as other firms in its space. The idea of a more V-shaped recovery in energy prices would have warranted a surge in its share price, but if we see an extended recovery where prices move up a few bucks a year, you start to have trouble with offshore drilling. This is especially true when you consider that, in recent years, onshore fracking has become, in some ways, more appealing than offshore mega-projects. They require less capital investment and have greater flexibility, for instance.

On Sept. 25th, though, the market was graced with some positive news. Even in light of two interesting pieces of news that the market seemed to not know how to respond to last week, we also saw an analyst come out and voice support for the industry and its prospects. In what's to come, I will touch on that to some extent, but first I'd like to cover some more interesting (to me at least) pieces of news that are relevant to Transocean and its shareholders.

Short-term cash, but a hit to sales

For starters, allow me to begin with what happened on Sept. 20th. In a press release, the management team at Transocean announced that it was notified by Chevron (CVX) of the latter's decision to end its contract with the former for the rent of one of its rigs, the Discoverer Clear Leader. There's one piece of bad news related to this and two pieces of good news. Which would you like first? The bad? Okay. Well, this unit, which had its contract until October of next year, carried a dayrate of $575,000. Assuming Chevron had operated the unit every day, the end result would be a decrease in sales for Transocean of $192.4 million between the time the contract ends in November and the time it should have ended.

The good news, though, is that, as I stated, the contract wasn't really all that long. This mitigates the impact of the termination smaller than if one of Transocean's longer term contracts were cancelled. The other piece of good news, though, is that management will receive a cash payment regarding termination of $148 million. It's hard to know the full net impact here but, with the exception of any miscellaneous costs Transocean will have to pay for the unit, the cash they receive should be mostly high margin in nature.

A big announcement

While I believe the contract cancellation isn't a huge deal one way or the other, what is fascinating is what happened two days later. On Sept. 22nd, the management team at Transocean announced that they now intend to retire six units, five of which are ultra-deepwater rigs. This list consists of the GSF Jack Ryan, Sedco Energy, Sedco Express, Cajun Express, Deepwater Pathfinder, and Transocean Marianas. The end result, management said, will mean a $1.4 billion impairment charge on the value of its assets.

At first glance, this seems like negative news, but there are a couple of good aspects to this. Given Transocean's financial performance in recent years, there's a good chance that management will be able to utilize a large claim to offset future taxes on profits for when the industry recovers. The other positive is that all six rigs were cold stacked so the money received from divesting of these units will be very high margin in question.

Some confidence at last

While I have believed, for a while, that the situation facing Transocean isn't as bad as some market participants have feared, I have been more the exception to the rule than the actual rule. Now, however, it looks as though I'm receiving some company. You see, on September 25th, while the company was already likely to benefit from a 3.1% increase in energy prices, it was revealed by UBS that one of its analysts had decided to upgrade Transocean from "Neutral" to "Buy."

In response to this development, shares of the rig operator soared 7.6% to close at $10.03 apiece. While this move may seem to indicate limited future upside in this tough energy environment, UBS believes that upside could be right around the corner. Previously, the institution had a price target of $9 per share on Transocean. Now, though, that has been revised to $15 per share. Even after jumping, if the business does achieve the target set for it by UBS, upside could still amount to a further 49.6%.

Interestingly enough, Transocean wasn't alone in its rally. Driven in part by firming energy prices but also thanks to upgrades from UBS as well, shares of many of its peers popped higher. Rowan (RDC), for instance, saw its share price rise 5.4% during the day. Noble Corp.'s (NE) shares jumped 9.8% and Ensco's (ESV) share price rose nearly as much, climbing to close the day up 9.4%. The biggest beneficiary, however, was Diamond Offshore (DO), which soared 10.9% during the day. Although the recovery in their market is expected to be slow, the expectation of a nice stabilization in energy prices by around 2020, combined with higher rig utilization rates expected for the next three years at least, should help fill all sails.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though recent developments have been interesting for Transocean and its shareholders. In general, I perceive all three of these developments to be positive and the first two will likely be accretive to the company's cash position by year-end. While bears are likely to point out that its $1.4 billion impairment is a hit to the firm (and they are right about that), the cash received from scrapping the units, combined with the potential tax benefits, could be enough to keep investors happy. After all, as cold-stacked units, the 6 that have been put on the chopping block haven't been adding to revenue at all, and the cash benefit may be enough to help pay down debt further. On the whole, I believe that most of these things are good for Transocean and its shareholders, but we do need to keep a watchful eye to see if, perhaps, further news is likely to come along that would be enough to harm recent share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.