Great Time To Short Adidas

Adidas recently overtook Nike as the number one seller of sneakers in the U.S. but how much of these sales are linked to contracts tainted by the scandal?

The stock is priced to perfection traded at a price to earnings ratio of over 33 and a dividend yield of just over 1%.

It was announced this morning by the U.S. Attorney General's Office that Adidas’s (OTCQX:ADDYY) director of global sports marketing, Jim Gatto, has paid over $250,000 to several people so that blue chip recruits will attend colleges that have been awarded multi-million dollar contracts from the shoe manufacturer. This news portends bad things for Adidas's high-priced stock.

According to the Financial Times, Adidas trades at a market cap of $48 billion, has a price to earnings ratio of 33.44, and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This stock is priced for perfection. The stock is up 27% this year in Germany, its home country. I’m going to convert euros to dollars in this report.

The company has been very profitable. Return on equity has been 19.73%, net profit margins 5.66%, and operating margins 8.28%. Sales jumped from $17.46 billion in 2012 to $22.76 billion last year. That’s growth! Earnings per share have grown 11.22% annually over the past five years. Free cash flow was $821 million last year and the stock would trade at a free cash flow yield of 1.71%. Again, the stock is priced for perfection.

The stock was down 2.51% in Germany today but the market is now closed due to Berlin being in another time zone. The ADR that is traded over the counter in the U.S. is down 2.82% as a I write this. It will be interesting to see how the stock fairs when the German markets open.

The FBI arrested ten people, including four NCAA basketball coaches, Gatto, and three “financial advisors”. The college coaches took cash bribes in exchange for directing players and families to the schools with Adidas contracts. I suggest you watch the announcement from US attorney Joon Kim which can be found here.

The assistant coaches charged include: Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel "Book" Richardson of Arizona, and Tony Bland of USC. In addition, three financial advisors were also indicted: Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, and Rashan Michel. The bribes ranged from $13,000 to $100,000—each. Tony Bland of USC was recorded in a wiretap saying, “I can mold and put the players in your laps.” A link to some of the evidence in the indictment can be found here.

It was recently announced that Adidas has overtaken Nike (NKE) as the number one seller of sneakers in the United States. It was also noted that a player was bribed to attend Louisville—the university received a $160 million sponsorship from Adidas. So my question is how much of Adidas’s sale can be linked to university contracts that are tainted by this bribery scandal?

Here is an article released a few days ago before the announcement. It discusses an Adidas “Icons of Tomorrow” ad campaign. The campaign will feature a skate boarder, an activist, a photographer, and a musician. There is an abundance of good news out there on Adidas--until today.

We’ve shorted a very small amount of the stock and are curious as to how the investing public will take this news. If the stock trades at such an extremely high level, it would make sense that the stock has room to fall. Because Adidas is a German company, it is very difficult to short the ADR that trades in the U.S., though our firm was able to do this with a few shares. The stock price in the German markets will be worth watching for the next few weeks. Our guess is that as the news is digested, it will not portend good things for Adidas’s stock. Our second guess is that there may be more bad news to be revealed with these hundred million dollar university shoe contracts.

