The Future Of Transportation Is Electric - ADOMANI Is Positioned As A Potential Innovation Engine

ADOMANI appears positioned for growth as an external industry change agent by engaging in partnerships, strategic relationships, and IP licensing agreements up and down the product, technology, and distribution chains.

The firm's is attractive due to three primary elements: IP licensing and partnering business model, market demand for clean technology, and ability to scale up through IP growth and M&A.

ADOMANI (NASDAQ:ADOM) is entering the market at a very fortuitous point in history. There is a strong appetite to devote resources to make the world more energy efficient, and thereby cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous. This is an ambitious mandate to pursue for a newly launched company.

There is a burgeoning opportunity for startups now in every market, because corporations no longer believe that they must build all of the products and technologies themselves. Outsourcing innovation along with R&D has become a fundamental aspect of how corporations do business, by competing faster and more efficiently in rapidly developing and evolving markets.

ADOMANI is positioned to thrive in the transportation sector, and initially within the school bus market, because it can both sell new units and deliver existing vehicle conversions. School bus OEMs already recognize the need to offer and commit to electric buses. Firms across the industry landscape, such as Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD), need to license IP or partner to access leading-edge, turnkey technology solutions.

We are in an age when non-organic growth is fast becoming the most accepted approach to business building. Companies both large and small that understand how to develop a center of gravity and grow through partnerships, investments, acquisition, and integration -- while delivering new business models and orthogonal thinking -- can quickly scale up and surpass the competition, particularly in expanding markets.

With the U.S. market numbers of 40k units sold every year and 480k units that run every single day, school buses comprise the largest mode of transportation for people across the country every day. Access to funding for electric school buses is accelerating through a range of commercial and governmental initiatives. International interest is also on the rise, especially in China.

Innovation

Corporations are finding the need to modernize and shift from an industrial approach to a more digital way of thinking. New times bring new challenges, requirements, and opportunities. The corporations that survive and thrive within this environment are able to transform and adopt new ways to do business.



These transformations are spread across the three horizons of corporate innovation and are each intended to ultimately drive top-line revenue growth. In Horizon 1, operators look to extend the core business. This is incremental change. In Horizon 2, business builders develop new opportunities in adjacent markets. In Horizon 3, visionaries create new viable options and introduce disruptive technologies to market.

ADOMANI appears to be bringing disruptive Horizon 3 technology to market, while partnering with and licensing to established school bus companies that are seeking to modernize their core businesses and deliver adjacent technologies and products to market.

Growth Strategy

R&D Magazine's 58th annual Global R&D Funding Forecast estimates that global R&D investments will increase in 2017 to $2.066 trillion. Corporations need to innovate in order to succeed and remain relevant. The hub of corporate innovation has shifted from internal to external as the pace of new ideas and technologies developed by startup technology firms outside of the corporate environment continues to grow exponentially.

ADOMANI is poised to take advantage of this dramatic shift in the landscape as major corporations look to outsource their R&D budgets and requirements to promising technology companies arising across the landscape. R&D spend is getting allocated more and more to external startups, instead of being deployed around internal development projects. IP licensing and partnership agreements represent a thriving portion of the future for corporate innovation and top-line revenue growth.

M&A around synergistic technologies leading to an expanded and integrated suite of products could bolster ADOMANI'S growth and further support its underlying market capitalization. In addition to technology, utilizing equity and finance as strategic competitive advantages could enable ADOMANI to become a platform and unlock additional rapid growth potential, leading to enhanced market value.

ADOMANI could potentially draw from seven key corporate R&D investment areas by 2020 (see above image). Navigant Research says $80 billion will be spent on global EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure by 2025. The new IDTechEx Research report on electric buses (2018-38) is about hybrid and pure electric buses powering up to be a massive $500 billion market.

ADOMANI'S Primary Initial Products and Services

School Buses

ADOMANI is built on the foundation of its initial primary product line and technology focus today: school buses. The company has two different service offerings to access this technology: 1) existing vehicle conversions, and 2) new fleet vehicles. Capabilities across both segments affords ADOMANI access to the broad footprint of the existing fleet vehicle market, in addition the promise of growth for new zero-emission electric drivetrain vehicles.

Vehicle Conversions With Existing Fleet Vehicle "Re-Power" Systems

The best fleet vehicle re-power targets are those with high acquisition costs, modest length routes, high traditional fuel burn, and/or those that are extremely common. This allows for economies of scale in the manufacturing of the conversion systems.

New Fleet Vehicles (Zero-Emission Electric Drivetrains)

New fleet vehicle choices are those most popular in commercial and municipal fleets, those with available city, air-district, state and federal government incentives, and those that give a "showcase" opportunity to corporations wishing to visibly demonstrate their "green" initiatives to the public. New vehicles also afford access to even greater innovation, such as 10- to 12-minute, ultrafast, full charging in one ADOMANI configuration.

Partners

Partners provide leverage, revenue, and market access. Initial indications are promising that ADOMANI could deftly navigate the market landscape in order to identify the right group of partners to help it achieve step function lift in top line revenue growth. For example, at the 2017 STN Expo ADOMANI and its partner, Blue Bird, the nation's leading independent manufacturer of school buses, introduced an all-new electric school bus that will be available in 2018.

In a press release on Nasdaq.com, Jim Reynolds, a 16-year veteran of the school bus industry and president and CEO of ADOMANI, expressed his excitement at the unveiling:

We are pleased to be working with Blue Bird, a trusted partner and long-time leader in the school bus industry, to help produce its first all-electric bus in two decades. This new Type D All-Electric School Bus will allow us to enter a new era of clean energy that will deliver a significant reduction in greenhouse gases. By leveraging state-of-the-art drivetrain and modern battery technology, we will be able to provide school districts and contractors with a reliable, cost-effective and zero-emissions transportation solution. This benefits our children, our communities and our environment at large.

As a supplier of all-electric and hybrid fleet vehicle solutions, this announcement marks ADOMANI's first opportunity subsequent to its IPO and successful Nasdaq listing to accelerate the design, manufacture, and marketing of its zero-emission drivetrains for new vehicles and for use in existing vehicles, including school buses and medium-to-heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The Blue Bird Type D All-Electric School Bus is projected to have a 100-mile range between charges.

ADOMANI has identified partners across three initial engagement areas:

Manufacturing and Distribution Policy Marketing

The challenge for every emerging technology product company is to scale up and develop an ecosystem, along with strong manufacturing and distribution partners. Partnering vs. owning facilitates rapid growth capabilities and a low-cost structure.

Risks and Opportunities

Market risk exists around several elements, the first of which is buyers. Will there be enough funding and resources for buyers (often state and local governments, or entities selling to these groups) to either purchase new school buses or have existing school buses converted? The answer looks to be coalescing around a growing need and demand, both domestically and internationally for economically viable "green" public transportation technologies.

The next risks are around existing competitors and/or potential new entrants to the market with competing technology and a similar business model, particularly from China. A recent press release notes that ADOMANI is already in the process of developing deep manufacturing and distribution relationships in China, which could substantially help position the company for success with a cost-effective supplier and production base fundamental to selling both in China and abroad. For a new entrant to be successful it would need to both have better technology and also adopt an IP and technology licensing business model, while competing against ADOMANI'S first mover advantage. This is by no means impossible, but it does raise the bar on the baseline requirements of technology advantage, suppliers, funding, and talent necessary to execute and succeed in such an endeavor.

Another market risk is related to substitutes. Over time there will be new and different emerging technologies that will likely adapt, evolve, and potentially gain full market acceptance. Hydrogen is one such example. The challenge for every new technology is substantial, and each will take time to further develop and to ascertain how best to operationalize, perfect, and scale up.

Every company, and especially emerging growth companies, needs three foundational elements upon which to build:

Capital Revenue/Market Access Talent

Each of these building blocks represent areas of possible risk and are truly interconnected. For ADOMANI to be successful with a strategy forged around IP leadership, development, licensing, partnerships, and potentially M&A with a roll up of complimentary technologies, it will need to have viable and continuous access to capital in order to deliver on this approach. A strong balance sheet and a high-performing equity base are key drivers that help to provide the fuel for an effective M&A strategy.

Revenue and market access are driven by the go-to market strategy. IP licensing and technology partnerships make sense and are both capex light and capital efficient. Leaning on the infrastructure and sales teams of partner corporations could enable ADOMANI to grow more quickly through the leveraged use of these resources to fuel its growth.

Talent is a critical success driver. Deep industry experience with a network of relationships to supplement know-how with "know who" are essential resources in building out a management team. ADOMANI seems to have these assets in numbers with a group of industry veterans manning key leadership roles in sales, marketing, and operations. Business model execution, achievement of performance metrics, and delivering against objectives and KPIs will ultimately tell the story of how effective this leadership team is for the firm. Steady growth to establish the business and revenue foundation, with the potential for the firm's performance to go non-linear, are the baseline that investors are looking for the company to establish here over the upcoming quarters.

First-mover advantage can become a game-changing benefit for ADOMANI. First to market, first to engage and develop Chinese partners, first to develop scalable technology, and first with a technology IP partnership and licensing business model could all serve to help the company to establish a foundation for success and to position for growth with a low cost base and without necessitating heavy capital outlays and expenditures.

Summary

There is much to like about the promise of California-based ADOMANI as it strives to provide school bus and fleet operators with zero-emission vehicle and plug-in hybrid solutions. ADOMANI's business model is developed around combining proven electric drivetrain technology, customized products, and trusted service partners to cut total cost of ownership and boost vehicle reliability, thereby unlocking the manifold benefits of affordable and accessible green technology. The company's growth model build around IP licensing and technology partnerships makes sense and provides the potential for a defensible foundation on which to build. A complimentary M&A strategy would be logical and a reasonable way to extend the core and scale. This looks to be a company to keep an eye on as it delivers its revenue model and potentially builds out a capital-efficient, platform-oriented growth strategy.

