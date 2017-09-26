The Meat Markets Have Memories Of Last October

The 2017 grilling season came to an end almost one month ago on the Labor Day Holiday. All over the United States, people went back to work and school, and the weather has cooled off. Other than tailgating at football games in the parking lots, a great American tradition, many across the nation packed up their grills in preparation for the fall and winter seasons. Those barbecues are not likely to come out of storage again in many parts of the country until late next spring or the 2018 Memorial Day weekend which is the official start of the grilling season each year.

Meats are a highly season sector of the commodities market. As October begins next Sunday, we are heading into the time of the year where demand for animal proteins tends to be the lowest. When demand in a commodities market declines, prices often fall, and that is what we witnessed last October when the prices of cattle and hogs both fell to multi-year lows.

October 2016 was an ugly month for cattle and hogs

Last October, the cattle and hog markets hit their lowest levels in years before recovering in the months that followed. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of live cattle futures highlights, the beef price fell to lows of 94.30 cents per pound in October 2016 which was the lowest price since August 2010 and the first time under $1 per pound since November 2010. While beef prices fell to a more than six-year low last year, the price action in the lean hog market was even uglier. Source: CQG

The monthly chart of lean hog futures illustrates that during the same month that cattle hit lows, pork prices fell to 40.7 cents per pound, the lowest level in fourteen years since 2002. While the months following the peak season in the animal protein sector tend to be a time of price weakness, the meats were on sale in October 2016, and they look like they are heading in that direction once again this year.

The trends are lower

In 2017, cattle hit highs first before the start of the grilling season and then hogs followed as the time for peak demand got underway. Since then, both prices have been falling, and the markets are now bracing for what could turn out to be a repeat performance of last year. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that after trading to a high of $1.3890 per pound in late April, the price has dropped to lows of $1.0405 in late August at the end of this year’s grilling season. Nearby October live cattle futures were trading at the $1.08275 per pound level on Tuesday, September 26. Source: CQG

Meanwhile, lean hog futures peaked in mid-July at 92.825 cents per pound and had declined to lows of 55.025 cents on September 26, closing the session on Monday at just 55.25 cents per pound, close to the lows.

Both beef and pork prices have moved lower, but cattle are still just under 14 cents above last year’s October low and lean hogs are over 14.5 cents above the lows established eleven months ago. As we move forward into the month that is the one-year anniversary of the multi-year lows in both beef and pork prices, the trends remain soft, and the path of least resistance for prices suggests more losses on the horizon.

A higher low in 2017?

The most recent WASDE report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture released on September 12 was friendly for cattle prices, but bearish for pork. The USDA told markets that. “For 2018, the beef production forecast is lowered from the previous month as a slower rate of placements during the second-half of 2017 is expected to result in reduced steer and heifer slaughter in the first half of 2018.” Therefore the outlook for the price of cattle is better than it was last year at this time. However, when it comes to lean hogs, we could be in for further price deterioration as the USDA said, “The 2017 pork production forecast is raised on higher expected carcass weights. The hog price forecast for 2017 is lowered, but the 2018 price forecast remains unchanged. The annual broiler price forecasts for 2017 and 2018 are unchanged.” Cattle fell to the lowest price since 2010 last year, and it is likely that while we may see lower levels and nearby live cattle futures could probe prices around or even below the $1 per pound level, it is probable that we will see a higher low than last year over the coming months.

When it comes to lean hogs, they fell last year to a price that was almost a decade and one-half low. While the prospects for lean hog futures prices remain bearish, I believe that they will eventually find a bottom that is at a higher low than in October 2016. The United States is a major producer of cattle and hogs, and the weak dollar is likely to support a higher low for both animal protein markets this year. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows that the index was trading at above the 95 level last September. The current level is lower, which should stimulate demand for U.S. exports. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and a lower greenback is a supportive factor for the price of all commodities, including animal proteins, as it makes U.S. exports more competitive on global markets and fosters demand.

Still lots of downside room in the weeks ahead

As we head into October which is always scary month because of Halloween, animal protein producers are bracing for a scary month after last year’s price carnage. The short-term trends in both the beef and pork markets both suggest that there is lots of downside room in coming weeks before the live cattle and lean hog markets finally find bottoms. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the now active month December live cattle futures shows that price momentum has crossed to the downside after a recent recovery rally, and the trend is lower. Source: CQG

The daily chart of December lean hogs points to a trend where price momentum is neutral even though the pork market remains near recent lows.

Look for bottoms in October

I am looking for a repeat performance of last year’s price action for the animal protein sector in October. While the dollar is likely to support higher lows in both beef and pork prices, it is probable that things could get ugly on the downside over coming weeks. If the U.S. dollar remains around its current level or falls further, it could provide another level of support for meat prices. Moreover, China is the world’s leading consumer of commodities and signs are that the Asian nation has been a buyer of many raw materials over recent weeks and months. With almost 1.4 billion people to feed and wealth growing in China, diets have incorporated more complex proteins, so beef and pork consumption have been rising.

I am a scale down buyer of live cattle and lean hog futures over the coming weeks as I expect both markets to find significant bottoms from which they can recover over the rest of 2017 and into 2018 when the markets will begin to focus on the 2018 grilling season. December live cattle settled on September 26 at $1.13475 per pound, and December lean hogs were at 58.100 cents per pound. For those who do not venture into the volatile world of the commodities futures markets that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the COW, and MOO ETF/ETN products offer an alternative to those who wish to take advantage of opportunities in the animal protein markets.

