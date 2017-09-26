The Platinum-Palladium Spread: Divergence With A Capital D

For those of you who read my missives on commodities on a regular basis, you will know that I believe that inter-commodity spreads are one of my favorite methods when it comes to an understanding of the value of a commodity. Whether a raw material is cheap or expensive is a judgment call without data. There are times when the price of a commodity can decline, and the raw material becomes more expensive.

To establish value, I like to analyze the price of one commodity and compare it to another which can serve as a substitute. I believe that the price relationship between the two is a fair barometer of the terms cheap and expensive. Whenever I teach students or burgeoning traders, they invariably will look at a price and tell me that it is cheap or expensive. When I ask why, the inexperienced often refer to the price history of the raw material itself. However, I believe that is an incomplete answer, as there is no benchmark against which to price the asset. These days, when it comes to platinum group metals, I can state with conviction that platinum is cheap and palladium is expensive. My judgment call is not based on their individual prices, but each metals price relationship with the other.

Platinum has been a dog with fleas

While precious metals have been posting gains over recent years, platinum has been the dog with fleas in the sector. Platinum’s nickname is “rich man’s gold,” but the rare precious metal that has a long history of trading at a premium to the yellow metal has not done so since back in 2014. Over the past forty years, the average level of platinum’s price over gold has been around $100 to $200 per ounce. However, in 2016 it fell to a $360 discount to the yellow metal, and on Monday, September 25, 2017, platinum reached a new all-time modern-day low against gold as it traded at over $370 discount. On a value basis, the data is telling us that platinum is cheap, gold is expensive, or a bit of both. Platinum is a member of a unique group of metals with special characteristics that make it a perfect for many industrial applications. When it comes to the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets, platinum has the highest density, and the highest melting and boiling point. Therefore, when it comes to requirements in automobile catalytic converters, catalysts for oil refining and petrochemicals and the manufacturing of fiberglass as well as many other applications, platinum is a metal with the perfect characteristics for industry. At the same time, palladium is also a platinum group metal with similar characteristics. However, platinum’s higher resistance to heat and density makes it even a better choice than palladium when it comes to industrial application.

Meanwhile, industrial users have been choosing palladium over platinum for many years for a very important reason. Palladium has been cheaper than platinum and cost-conscious consumers have gone for the more economical metal when it comes to their requirements. Palladium traded at more than a $500 discount to platinum from 2003 through 2014. Investors tend to watch the price of platinum versus gold, but industrial users monitor platinum against its precious cousin, palladium.

Palladium has been a star

At the beginning of 2016, when most raw material prices were moving to multi-year lows, the price of palladium hit bottom at $451.50 per ounce. At the same time, platinum was trading north of $800 making palladium a cheaper and acceptable metal for industrial applications. However, palladium has been a star in the precious metals sector since the start of 2016, and the price has more than doubled over the past one and three-quarter years. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX palladium futures highlights, the precious metal moved from the January 2016 lows to highs of just under $1000 per ounce in early September. While the rally in palladium has been a steady trend of higher lows and higher highs, the price action in platinum has been an entirely different story. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of NYMEX platinum futures illustrates a market that has been consistently making lower highs since August 2016. These two industrial precious metals have gone in different directions, and the spread between the two has narrowed dramatically. The move in the spread between the two metals has significant ramifications for industrial consumers of precious metals.

The spread between the platinum group metals moves to the lowest level since 2001

While platinum traded at a $500 premium to palladium for an eleven-year period, it spent lots of time in 2007, 2008, and from 2009-2012 trading at more than a $1000 premium to palladium. However, since 2014, the spread has been narrowing, and recently it has dropped to the lowest level in sixteen years. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the NYMEX platinum minus palladium futures shows, the spread has declined to the lowest level since 2001 and was trading at around a $12 premium for platinum over palladium as of Tuesday, September 26. The lowest level since 2001 is likely to make some industrial consumers stand up and take note.

Industry will take note

Russia and South Africa and the two leading producers of platinum group metals in the world. When the Berlin Wall came down at the end of the 1980s, and as Russia’s political and economic systems underwent drastic changes in the 1990s, the country found itself in need of cash. As a major producer of commodities, Russia liquidated strategic stockpiles of commodities, and their selling caused the price of palladium to drop below $100 per ounce. In 1991, NYMEX palladium futures traded in a range from $77.50 to $102.50 per ounce. That same year, platinum’s price range was between $330 and $420.10 per ounce. In the years that followed, as Russian liquidation flowed into the market, industrial consumers became addicted to the cheaper precious metal for their requirements. However, platinum’s physical characteristics and the value proposition for the precious metal are making it a lot more attractive for industrial users at the current $12 premium over palladium. I believe that with the platinum-palladium spread at anywhere under $100 per ounce platinum presents a very interesting proposition for industrial consumers around the world who will begin to substitute platinum based on the price spread.

Mean reversion can take a long time

Long platinum and short palladium is a risk spread that represents a bet that prices will eventually return to long-term means levels. Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of the spread shows that while the trend continues to point lower, it displays a deeply oversold condition. The chances are high that the spread will eventually recover towards the long-term mean. The long-term mean is a lot higher than the current level at a $12 premium for platinum over palladium.

At over a $370 discount for platinum under the price of gold and only a $12 premium for the rare precious and industrial metal over palladium, platinum is extraordinarily cheap versus its precious cousins. The platinum-gold spread is at a historical low, and the platinum-palladium spread is at a level where industry is likely to start taking note. However, in the world of industrial consumers, it can take a long time to switch gears and substitute one raw material for another even if that substitution is a better performing commodity that offers a much better value proposition.

Mean reversion can take a long time and is only a risk position for traders and investors with the patience of Job. The bottom line is that when it comes to value, the prices of gold and palladium are screaming that either they are too high or platinum is way undervalued at its current price. Inter-commodity spreads are telling us that platinum is very cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.