Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs Aren't A Threat To Nvidia And AMD GPUs

The latest most powerful CPU only matters most when playing games that require you to fight against thousands of AI-generated enemies.

If you are a PC gamer, you know it is smarter to buy/upgrade a discrete GPU first if you want a notable boost in performance.

The integrated GPUs of Intel are never going to satisfy core and hardcore PC gamers. Integrated GPUs are only good for light gaming and HD watching movies.

Nvidia licensed its GPU technology to Intel, but it doesn’t mean discrete GeForce video cards sales are going slow down due to Intel releasing new CPUs.

It was not right for someone to imply that yesterday’s drop in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock prices was because of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) unveiling its 8th generation Coffee Lake desktop processors. Coffee Lake’s release isn’t going to slow down gaming-related or mining-related GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) sales. It is not going to deter people from upgrading their old GPUs to Vega or Volta video cards.

Gaming contributes 60% of Nvidia’s revenue. It is important for investors to discern that Intel’s new desktop processors are not detrimental to Nvidia’s gaming GPU business. Gaming contributed $1.2 billion to Nvidia’s previous quarter.

I have been a PC gamer since the 1990s. I understood that Intel’s claim of Coffee Lake delivering 25% boost in frame rate performance (compared to 7th Generation Kaby Lake) on demanding PC games only took into account the CPU’s (Central Processing Unit) workload. The 25% FPS (frames per second) boost is because 8th Generation Core i5 and Core i3 CPUs received two more processor cores. The basic Coffee Lake Core i7 now also comes in 6-core, 12-threads flavor. More CPU cores translate to faster frame rate, better multi-tasking, and accelerated media editing/content creation.

The inadequacy of integrated GPUs from Intel is why Nvidia GPUs dominate Steam's hardware survey. The people who can afford the most expensive Intel or AMD processors are pretty capable of buying discrete video cards.

Nvidia’s Standalone GPU Sales Will Remain Robust

Coffee Lake can probably affect future sales of AMD’s Ryzen processors. However, Nvidia’s discrete GPU (and Radeon GPU) sales won’t be adversely affected by Coffee Lake. The 8th Generation Intel processors still use the same integrated GPUs used on Kaby Lake. Consequently, people will still need standalone video card accelerators because Intel’s Nvidia-licensed integrated GPU design on Coffee Lake is still inadequate for core and hardcore PC gamers.

PCGamer.com tested Intel’s latest desktop integrated GPU on Kaby Lake, the Iris HD Graphics 630 under lowly 720p (1280x720) or 1280x768 settings on 15 games. It failed to deliver the optimal 60fps that most self-respecting PC gamers need. Doom can’t even be played in 30fps on Intel HD Graphics 630 on 720p resolution. I believe the bargain prices of full HD monitors now hint that most PC gamers run their games on 1080p, not 720p.

A New GPU is A Better Buy Than A New CPU

Gamers are not going to upgrade to Coffee Lake just to get two more processing cores. They would rather save the $359 cost of a Core i7-8700 toward buying a standalone video card accelerator. Savvy gamers know that having a moderate CPU and high-end standalone GPU is better than a high-end CPU and mid-range GPU.

Most gamers will probably ignore Coffee Lake and wait for Cannon Lake. Intel’s leap from 14nm++ Coffee Lake to 10nm Cannon Lake might deliver a better overall performance boost. Furthermore, Intel requires people to buy a new motherboard if they want to upgrade from Kaby Lake to Coffee Lake. The extra cost of a new gaming motherboard is a turn-off for upgraders.

As a gamer, I know that a more powerful latest version processor is only desirable if you play games that involved fighting hundreds or thousands of enemies. A top-notch CPU is necessary to manage the Artificial Intelligence mechanics of game-generated enemies. The CPU will also be stressed out by drawing calls to the GPU to render meshes for thousands of AI-controlled game units. Strategy games involving hundreds or thousands of units usually demand that you have the best CPU you can afford.

Unfortunately, the strategy genre-related games are no longer among the world’s most popular or top-grossing PC games. Buying the latest processor is not a necessity to playing top-grossing shooting (CrossFire/Overwatch), role-playing (World of Warcraft), and Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (League of Legends/DOTA 2) games.

My Takeaway

Intel’s new desktop processors might actually be good for Nvidia’s GPU products. Coffee Lake will encourage OEMs to build new PCs around it. Gaming PC builders will probably add pre-installed discrete Pascal or Volta GPUs on future Coffee Lake desktop and laptop computers. If not, discrete GPUs will be optional add-on options on new PCs.

Coffee Lake’s improved frame rate performance on games can only truly be appreciated by using a discrete GPU. The growing market for PC gaming hardware benefits from new high-end processors and discrete video card accelerators.

The $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware market can comfortably accommodate high-end Coffee Lake/Ryzen CPUs and Nvidia/AMD GPUs.

Further, the crypto-currency miners will probably keep buying any available Nvidia GTX 1070/1060 GPUs. I rate INTC, NVDA, and AMD as buys.

