An Overview of AMD

Investment Thesis

My recent article on AMD (AMD) generated a lot of heat. Some which was fair while some of it was less than fair. In any case, I thought it could be worthwhile to point out some of the facts surrounding AMD.

As you read my article, I wish you to bear in mind that I'm an investor. And as such, I tend to favor companies which are misunderstood and undervalued. While AMD is clearly misunderstood, it is not undervalued. So let's get started.

Recent Positive Developments

AMD had strong growth in Q2 2017 and was up 19% YoY. Its Computing and Graphics segment is now the bigger of the two segments accounting for just over 50% of the company’s consolidated revenue. This segment’s strong growth was led by higher sales from its graphics processors and its AMD Ryzen desktop processors.

While the company’s second segment - Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom - was down 5% YoY, overall, on a consolidated basis, its Q2 2017 was a positive quarter with top-tier customers such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) featuring AMD’s Radeon Pro 500 Series in the new iMac bagging an absolute win for the company. Additionally, Apple will use the Radeon Pro Vega product to power the new iMac Pro.

Furthermore, AMD’s Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment, which primarily includes server and embedded processors, initiated sales of its EPYC System-on-Chip towards the back end of the quarter ending Q2 2017. AMD believes that re-entering this market could be a meaningful opportunity and its re-entry was endorsed by the bluest of blue-chip customers, such as HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Dell (NYSE:DVMT), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and others. Moreover, with more than 20 additional platforms coming up for sale in the second half of 2017, its EPYC chips have so far generated quite positive reception.

Overall, as the company reached for higher revenue YoY, it was able to expand its gross margin by 2% compared with the same period a year ago. Lower down the income statement, its non-GAAP adjusted EPS number ended in the black and generated $0.02 in EPS versus negative $0.05 in EPS in the same period a year ago.

Competition Takes Note

In Intel's (INTC) Q2 2017 earnings call, an analyst from Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) commented

There's been a lot of discussion about AMD perhaps posing more competition than it has in the last several years.

To which, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich responded,

You're right, AMD has raised up a bit with their more recent products [...]so I'd tell you that yes, we're seeing increased competitive pressure from a variety of places.

As the growth investor Peter Lynch reminded us, when the competition - i.e., Intel - takes note of your company, that generally means one thing - that you are succeeding. In the highly competitive world of chips, the fact that an almighty blue chip with all the financial resources at its disposal is concerned about not just competition in general, but about a specific company, it is a massive win for AMD's shareholders.

The Narrative Is Great: But is an Investment Safe?

Investing is never easy. As Charlie Munger frequently acknowledges, over the past 50 years, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) probably made just 100 great investments. This is equivalent of two great ideas a year. Think about that for a second. The greatest minds in the investing world highlight to us just how difficult investing actually is. Just two great ideas a year. That is a remarkably low number. The rest of the year they would both just try to 'destroy their best ideas.' Implying that they devote all their passion towards them not actually losing invested capital.

Furthermore, it is widely reported that most investment managers do significantly worse. They too devote their intellect towards beating the S&P 500 and most will underperform. The FT quotes research from consulting firm Create Research

According to the analysis, 99 percent of actively managed US equity funds sold in Europe have failed to beat the S&P 500 over the past 10 years.

Granted, there are many institutional hurdles and career risks which make it very difficult for portfolio managers to beat the index. However, while we complain about the fact that portfolio managers underperform, retail investors perform even worse. According to Forbes,

[The] average investor hasn’t fared any better over longer time frames. The 20-year annualized return comes in at 2.5%, while the 30-year annualized rate is just 1.9%.

One way often recommended for avoiding underperformance against the S&P 500 is to have a diversified portfolio of at least 10 stocks and generally paying a low price to value (however one defines values). All not even then, one is guaranteed to beat the S&P 500.

Which brings me to AMD. This company was founded in 1969 and went to IPO in 1972. Since IPO, it has never paid a dividend. Compounding issues further for shareholders is the fact that it still does not generate any consistent GAAP free cash flow.

Share Dilution

Here is an interesting fact, at IPO AMD was priced at $15 a share in 1972. At the time it went public, it sold 525,000 shares. As it stands today, its shares traded for less than $15 (this does not account for any inflation which has taken place in the interim 4 decades). So, unlike other more mature companies, this company, if purchased at IPO, the investor would still not have broken even 45 years later. The company's market cap, at the time it went public, was just shy of $8 million. Let Buffett's own words provide our north star,

[There has been] much loose talk about “value creation.” We readily acknowledge that there has been a huge amount of true value created in the past decade by new or young businesses and that there is much more to come. But value is destroyed, not created, by any business that loses money over its lifetime, no matter how high its interim valuation may get. What actually occurs in these cases is wealth transfer, often on a massive scale.

In the last 45 years, the number of shares outstanding has risen from roughly 0.5 million shares to the ballpark of 1.14 billion fully diluting shares by the end of Q3 2017. Very roughly speaking, this means that the original shares got diluted slightly more than 2000 times. In other words, one share bought at IPO now represents only 0.05% as much ownership in the company as it originally did. Which brings me to the question of, which stakeholder has consistently been benefiting off from AMD? Evidently not the shareholder. Maybe management?

Source: Proxy statement 2016

In 2016, Lisa Su, AMD's CEO, had a salary, including stock options and performance-based restricted units, of $11.7m. Not a bad take-home package. Especially when the company's GAAP Net Income over the past 5 years has not managed to break into the black. One could argue that AMD has just had a bad spell, that all businesses have better and worse periods. Which is of course true. But in AMD's case, its equity on its balance sheet shows that as of July 1, 2017, under an accumulated deficit, since AMD’s inception, it has generated a cumulative loss just shy of $8 billion.

Conclusion

My argument is that it is entirely possible that AMD could well inflect and become highly profitable and today's shareholders could double their invested capital in the near term. However, over the past 45 years, AMD’s shares still trade for less than its original IPO price. Therefore, one could reason that AMD does not make for a particularly safe investment.

