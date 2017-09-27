Nike First Look: Not Impressive, But Better Than I Predicted

I continue to have doubts about what the future may hold for the sporting goods powerhouse, and will remain on the sidelines for now.

I will be curious to learn more about gross margin trends going forward, particularly as the metric dipped below 44% for the first time in a while.

Nike (NKE) is in the middle of a race. On one side, the strength of its international business and what seems to be a resilient direct-to-consumer channel. On the other side, a struggling U.S. retail space that continues to face significant, secular challenges driven in great part by the growth of e-commerce.

Net-net, it looks like the Swoosh company has managed to dodge the bullet, at least in fiscal Q1 2018. This Tuesday, after the closing bell, Nike reported revenues of $9.07 billion that barely missed consensus estimates by $20 million, while EPS of $0.57 came in solidly above expectations of $0.48.

Source: 43einhalb

The performance, while not impressive, was better than I had anticipated. Helping to push revenues higher on the YoY comparison was a robust China division (12% of total revenues in the quarter), which came in +12% above year-ago levels. Not far behind was the much larger EMEA market (about twice the size of Greater China), up +5% on notable strength in apparel. The most sizable North America division, however, saw headwinds that the company seems to have attributed to an "expected decline in the wholesale" channel -- very much in line with my concerns presented last week.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

I was surprised to see gross margin fall below the 44% mark -- not a very common occurrence, as the three-year historical chart below illustrates. Nike attributed most of the pressures to "unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates" first and to "a higher mix of off-price sales" secondarily. Although the drop is consistent with recent trends, I will be curious to hear a deeper earnings call discussion on the subject to better understand whether increased pricing pressures might be something to consider going forward.

NKE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I calculate that decreased opex as a percentage of revenues contributed with a two-penny YoY tailwind to EPS. But all of that upside seems to have been driven by demand creation expenses that were only lower because of "higher prior year investments in key sports events" (e.g., Olympic games) that did not repeat this year -- not something to celebrate, necessarily. Overhead expenses, the larger component of opex, was up a rich +8% and ate into what could have been a more robust earnings beat.

My thoughts on Nike stock

I don't believe today's results are likely to turn many NKE bears into bulls or vice-versa. The company managed the U.S. retail headwinds better than I expected, although not as well to ease my concerns over Nike's competitive position -- particularly given Adidas' momentum and a potential shift in consumer preference away from the Swoosh brand in footwear.

It is too early to anticipate the market's reaction to Nike's financial results tomorrow. In after-hours trading, the stock has reached highs of nearly +4% and lows below the -2% mark. Because I continue to have doubts about what the future may hold for the sporting goods powerhouse, I will remain on the sidelines.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold NKE put options.