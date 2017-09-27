My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q3'17 Summary And Plan

Here is the status of my portfolio and my plan for the.

During the third quarter of 2017 I took only a single action.

To be honest, I was pretty much disconnected from the markets during the recent several months.

The combination of the summertime with the family and non-stock-market-related initiatives took the vast majority of my focus during this quarter, and therefore my portfolio behaved indeed as a passive income machine.

The only action that I took was during the month of July when I traded my Avista (NYSE:AVA) holding with Southern Company (SO). This trade allowed me to maintain the utility balance in my portfolio and take advantage of the temporary pullback in Southern’s stock price. More on this can be read here.

After this action the portfolio still includes a total of 24 holdings:

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:SBRA)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Southern Company (SO)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The fact that I hardly looked at the performance during the quarter allowed me to identify in hindsight the main reasons for the performance of the different holdings during this time frame. And indeed some stocks faced a significant swing in three months time.

In general REITs were down due to false concerns about an interest rate hike in September. Personally I do not believe that the Fed can take action any time soon, so I would treat any significant pullback as an opportunity in this sector.

Healthcare REITs specifically were down due to uncertainties in the domain of legislations. Still, the mega trend is for this sector to continue to grow due to the demand for its solutions in the form of senior housing and nursing homes.

The energy sector’s holdings showed strength, which was mostly delivered in the recent two weeks since the hurricanes as WTI crude went up from $47 to $52.

The bottom line was that the value of the portfolio has hardly changed during the quarter, but the quarterly dividend, which is the more important factor for me, went up by $22.

The dividend growth was mainly driven by the addition of SO and the dividend increases that were declared by BBL, CMI, OHI and PM. It is very nice to see that even after almost three years since I have generated this portfolio, it delivers ~4% dividend yield at current stock prices.

Expectations for the Short Term

While there is a lot of political noise in the background, the overall market has seemed to continue in its calm march forward. It was a particularly strong quarter to the financials, energy and materials sectors. The REITs, as mentioned above, lagged behind.

Here is a summary of the S&P 500 sector performance during the recent quarter (taken from the SPDR homepage):

For now I am sitting on the sideline with some cash. I would like to see if and how the political crisis with North Korea would impact the markets in the coming weeks.

Due to the fact that I am already holding more than 20 different holdings, I prefer not to add more stocks in the event of a pullback but to take advantage and to add to the existing list.

In the event of a correction due to the increase of anxiety, I expect to see a vast pullback across all of the sectors (except maybe the military sub sector). My first priority would be to add to my ETFs: VNQ and SCHD.

ENB is another candidate to add to in the event that it would drop below $38. I continue to see this company as a hybrid between an energy stock and utility and therefore would be happy to add to it when the prices represents about 5% dividend yield.

Summary

While I hardly followed the behavior of my holdings during the recent quarter the portfolio continued to deliver growing quarterly dividends.

As I am happy with its performance I would only make adjustment or additions in the event of a significant pullback. I will not be surprised if it would come due to the political tension that is being built nowadays.

My mantra remains the same: “Any pullback is an opportunity." Therefore, I would be happy to add to my existing holdings at lower prices.

Do you see any opportunities nowadays?

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBL, CONE, CVX, SBRA, O, OHI, SCHD, VNQ, WEC, SO, NHI, MAIN, PM, T, CBRL, CMI, ENB, ETN, HRL, JNJ, SKT, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision. If you want to get frequent updates on my portfolio, please push on the "Follow" button. Happy investing!