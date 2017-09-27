Sell This Terrible Investment Before Your Money Rots

If you’re looking for a terrible investment, I’ve found one. Mall REITs have been seeing a rally recently. Apparently, the market decided the bad apple needed to rally:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) is one of the weakest REITs I’ve examined. The company lacks economies of scale and still trades above the fair value of its real estate. There isn’t much left to like in this stock.

Let’s run through a couple of very simple metrics. Here is WHLR’s balance sheet:

First, notice that the dividends payable are over $5 million and will devour the majority of the REIT's cash, excluding “restricted cash.” That’s not a really great sign.

With that addressed, notice that the common dividend, loans payable, and the preferred share liquidation values combine to reach $413 million. If you’re a common shareholder, you probably don’t want those preferred shares outstanding indefinitely because they carry high coupon rates. One even includes a penalty that dramatically increases the dividend rate on it. Remember, if that preferred dividend isn’t paid, the common shareholder gets zero. That is a strong incentive for WHLR to value those preferred shares at call value, even when they trade below call value (due to the high risk).

How Much Would it Cost to Build Wheeler?

Let’s ask the simple question. If someone wanted to build Wheeler from the ground up, how much capital would it cost?

Well, if you could get the same deal as management did on buying properties...

... it would take $410 million to buy all of the assets, assuming the buyer pays the same amount as WHLR did over the past several years.

This portfolio was built between 2012 and the present. Would you say mall values moved higher or lower? If you picked higher, please review every mall REIT’s share price. Generally speaking, mall values are down.

Let’s check one of the slides from WHLR’s latest presentation. Full disclosure, I added to this slide.

Useless AFFO in May

For anyone who doesn’t understand why AFFO is useless, I wrote two articles recently that should help. I said to sell Wheeler and how a weak REIT was trading at similar valuations to Realty Income (NYSE:O). In short, AFFO is virtually meaningless.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust reported it had closed on the sale of two locations. My investment thesis on Wheeler is simple. I believe the company is inefficient in managing the assets, AFFO is utterly irrelevant because of its adjustments, and Wheeler does not have enough cash to sustain the dividend indefinitely. The recent announcement reinforces my positions:

The first sale is a shopping center that was 97.6% leased at the end of the first quarter. One of the leases expired at the end of the quarter. A little less than three months later, the company sold the property. I have argued that the amortization of leasing costs is too substantial for investors to add back when analyzing Wheeler’s operating results. The sale of the property within a quarter of the lease expiration reaffirms that belief. The company received net proceeds after costs of $651,000.

The second transaction was selling land adjacent to another shopping center. Gross proceeds were $250,000. At least part of the capital will go towards paying down the loan on the property.

According to the company’s press release, “Wheeler will use the proceeds from both sales for general working capital purposes.” In my view, that means the proceeds can be used to fund the unsustainable dividend. Investors should be looking for a return on capital rather than a return of capital. The company is selling off properties to stay afloat.

Towards the end of the press release, Wheeler reported preliminary and unaudited results for the month of May. Why the company felt a need to report results for May in June is beyond me. That is not something most equity REITs do. Perhaps the more interesting factor is that the only result reported for the month was that AFFO, a metric I already identified as garbage, would be $.15 per share for that one month.

Dividend not sustainable

The Q2 numbers are available along with the latest presentation.

Wheeler is using the garbage metric to show the dividend is “sustainable”:

Market cap

So there it is in a nutshell. Fortunately, WHLR’s market cap has declined since then. Based on about 8.666 million shares outstanding at the end of Q2 2017 and the current price of $11.85, the market cap is about $102.69 million. That’s only about $107-108 million more than the value of the assets net of debts, dividends payable (because they weren’t paid yet), and preferred shares.

If You Want to Pay a Premium

If you want to pay more than the assets are worth, there are some really great triple net lease REITs available. They have excellent track records and spectacular management. On the other hand, investors can also overpay for Wheeler and get the premium price without any of the benefits.

Short Target

If investors can find shares to short, WHLR is a viable short target.

WHLR is like other mall REITs, but without a solid track record, a fortress balance sheet, or a sustainable dividend. For the investor who doesn’t care about any of those three things, WHLR would be perfect. For the rest of us, it is just an overvalued and weak REIT.

