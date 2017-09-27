ARC Group Worldwide's (ARCW) CEO Drew Kelley on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

September 26, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Drew Kelley - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Alan Quasha - Chairman.

Analysts

Jon Tanwanteng - CJS Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the ARC Group Worldwide Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. With me on the call is Alan Quasha, ARC’s Chairman and Drew Kelley, ARC’s Interim CEO and CFO.

Before we begin the formal discussion, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Kelley to make a statement regarding forward-looking information.

Drew Kelley

Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to join our call. As most are aware, this call will contain forward-looking statements as defined by Federal Securities Laws. Forward-looking statements are indicated by words such as, expect, anticipate, plan, believe and similar words concerning future events. All future events are inherently uncertain and actual outcomes may differ materially. We do not guarantee future performance, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Further, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the risks that we face and other information about our company in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

As discussed in today’s press release, I like to begin today’s call by highlighting few of the key initiatives the company has implemented since June. As many are aware for the past several quarters we have not achieved our objectives which correspondingly adversely impacted our operating performance, financial outlook and capital resources.

As a result on June 23, our ex-board [ph] addressed this situation by announcing the re-organisation of our executives and senior operating leadership teams. Simultaneous with this internal reorganisation management aligned the company’s focus and effort on our core capabilities in metal injection molding and metal 3D printing. At the same time, we placed greater emphasis on the fiscal and operational discipline.

We believe these corrective actions will move the company forward to a more profitable and exciting future. From a macro perspective we began a strategic review of all operating and other assets in response to this review, we seized operations at our unprofitable Mexico facility in July, we determined our flange division to be non-strategic and divested the subsidiary for $3 million or more than five in a quarter times trailing EBITDA on September 15, and we made numerous other strategic and operating changes to better align our business within the growing additive manufacturing market place.

Notably, while these completed changes were swift and far reaching, we continue to evaluate our business model and may consider additional strategic alternatives or divestitures in the future.

Simultaneous to the strategic review, we begin or to affect operational efficiencies through the rationalizing of our cost structure to be more productive and less capital intent. We -- headcount reductions and other cost-reducing measures at most of our facilities to materially reduce our fixed cost structure. Most materially, we reduced our domestic salaried and hourly full time staff by more than 15% to more efficiently in line with the current sales estimates.

Overall, we estimate these savings have a limited approximately $6 million in onetime and recurring annual cost. Again, while these initiatives are complete, we will continue to evaluate further cost reduction measures on an on-going basis.

Separately, we also made the decision in the fourth quarter to exit products and projects which were deemed low margin or unprofitable resulting in several onetime charges. While these non-cash charges were the primary drivers of decreases in gross profit during the period, we believe the company is significantly better positioned going forward.

In particular, we incurred non-cash charges of approximately $5 million related to higher inventory reserves and write-offs for inventory, tooling and associated parts. Finally, we concluded that goodwill was impaired at our ATC and Kecy subsidiaries, recording a non-cash impairment charge of $3.3 million to eliminate the carrying value of goodwill for these subsidiaries.

A root [ph] of these changes was a desire to re-focus the company on its core services but also equally important on increasing profitability. Overall, we believe ARC provides a unique and highly strategic value proposition to a growing customer base and as such our go-forward topline strategy should be priced accordingly.

Finally, we initiated the multi-pronged financial policy review, primarily designed to improve cash flow generation and reduce our capital intensivity to specific, addressable actions. As a result, we revised our accounts payable and receivable policies as well as other guidelines designed to ensure greater efficiency in inventory at all facilities.

Overall, these financial policy changes along with the impact of improved operations and strategic initiatives are designed to assist in the material de-leveraging of the company towards our long-term normalized rate of two times debt to annualized trailing EBITDA.

The company also announced earlier today results from our fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017. While we were obviously disappointed by recent results as mentioned we believe the company and ARK has positioned itself to take the necessary corrective action and make great strides towards moving the company towards a more profitable and exciting future.

Sales from continuing operations for the quarter were $22.1 million, a decrease from the prior year period due to lower MIM and plastics sales, most notably in the firearm and defense sectors.

Gross profit from continuing operations for the quarter was a negative $2.2 million, compared with $4.6 million in the prior year. Facility EBITDA from continuing operations was a negative $5.9 million, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2016.

Both the facility EBITDA and number and the net cash from operations or net loss from continuing operations in the recently completed quarter include the $5 million in non-cash inventory and fixed asset charges as well as the $3.3 million in non-cash, goodwill impairment charges.

In addition, SG&A expenses during the quarter increased to $4.9 million from $4.1 million in the previous year. This increase was largely related to one-time items including higher non-cash option expense and severance and should revert back to below the previous [indiscernible] total given the one time nature of these charges and the cost reductions.

As such if you remove or pro forma all results for both the onetime accounting charges and the aforementioned $6 million in cost reductions, we believe the company has a clear and achievable path towards profitability in the current fiscal year.

Overall, given our recent results, our primary objectives are clear, improve our operational efficiency, drive cash flow and increases in profitability at all business units and de-leverage the company through specific, well defined operational, financial and strategic measures.

At the same time, let me reiterate these recent initiatives do not jeopardise the company’s ability to grow, rather we are better positioned both internally and externally, to drive customer satisfaction, bottom-line results, and shareholder value. In particular, we remain bullish on the company’s sales pipeline.

As we discussed in the press release, ARC recently received customer approvals on 166 new customer products with many parts already in full production. Included in these launches are several holistic solutions for our customers in the medical and defense sectors. These complete solutions use a multitude of our complimentary technologies including metal 3D printing, MIM, and plastic injection molding to garner a larger share of the previously untapped business opportunities.

Similarly, our metal 3D printing business continues to grow rapidly. With the addition of four new machines, ARC now operates 15 metal printers. We were especially excited about our recently opened new 30,000 square foot dedicated 3D facility, which provides us with the ability to add up to 40 additional machines. The new facility does not simply improve our scale harbor but includes several dramatic improvements to our key capabilities in 3D printing including designated areas for defense production, controlled environments for medical implants, and in-house heat treatment and machining.

As a result, we expect 3D revenues to continue to grow at its recent pace, as we are forecasting 3D revenues to double in the current fiscal 2018 year.

Finally, I note that during today’s ARC board meeting I was informed that various ARC board members and other senior management personnel intend to purchase ARC shares in the public market when permissible and in compliance with the company’s share purchase window policy. I appreciate everyone’s time on the call and I’ll now pose for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator: Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we’ll now take our first question from Jon Tanwanteng with CJS Securities

Q - Jon Tanwanteng

Good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions.

Drew Kelley

Thanks, Jon.

Jon Tanwanteng

Can you talk about the headwinds you saw in defense and firearms. Was this customer specific or marketwide, any more color there would be appreciated?

Drew Kelley

Absolutely. Generally this was a marketwide or industry wide factor that affected our business most notably in our Colorado facilities. While I hate to speculate what I generally understood is that there was a large fully globe component of this headwind specifically the recent Presidential election and that many of our key customers in the industry largely suspected the outcome to be different and proactively increased inventory levels in the anticipation that there would be either a significant or wider ranging change to firearm policy with the new administration.

The outcome in that election was not as they expected and as such, may in fact be most beneficial to the industry, the firearm industry and defense industry as a whole for the foreseeable long term future. Nonetheless, that left them with inflated inventory levels and as such we have otherwise been asked to pull back our production as those levels revert back to more normalized results.

What we have seen in all of this however is a continued robust demand by the consumer and so unlike the impacts that we saw with firearm approximately two years ago where there was a significant lag in customer demand, the FBI checks and other key indicators of demand again illustrate that there remains a relatively robust demand and as such while we are not suggesting we’ll return to normalized levels moreover the next day we are starting to see implications of a rebound and certainly expect by the really full term firearm and sporting season that there should be some improvement there as well.

I’ll also add that on top of that we are in the process of launching several very large, very dramatic new firearm launches and so while we stress that we continue to focus on diversifying our revenue stream, sometimes the easiest and best sales to our existing customer and for that and all of this we have not lost our customer relationships and in fact continue to position ourselves as one of their key suppliers going forward.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. Thanks for the color, and that actually leads to my next question. You had difficulty in launching large firearm customers in the past several quarters, can you describe how their relationship has changed or it’s gotten better or worse and if the opportunity there is the same as it was called maybe six months ago.

Drew Kelley

Absolutely. I think at the end of the day the biggest mistake that we made was taking on a new customer that was unknown to us perhaps unknown to the particulars of MIM and too many parts, too quickly too fast. That led to us incurring a significant amount of cost as we attempted to ramp up and develop those parts and ultimately what we both mutually decided is that it was in the interest of both parties, ourself and our customer to scale back that initially to parts where we know we can produce to the next set of parts that we believe we can produce in short order and the other parts that are either or not well suited for MIM or well suited for our MIM capabilities and as such we won’t move forward with those parts that we either cannot produce at a low or negative margin.

As such, we continue to have I think a productive relationship with this customer, one that has the potential to be significant for ARC, but we are taking a much more modest approach, one that I think both rationalizes the relationship as well as shifts the risk not completely to us but really balances the risk reward and as such we are very excited about the continuing relationship there, it’s one that we continue and are producing currently parts with them and our expectation is that we continue to have a relationship with one, with them one that continues to grow.

So at the end of the day, I do believe that it’s an important customer for ARC and for MIM as a whole, we believe that we are much better suited now to move forward in a rational, appropriate and capital in intensive approach and as such I think we’re – all parties are very happy with what the recent changes that we’ve made.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. And then any other color or commentary on your other end markets besides defense and firearms, especially since we are very close to the end of the first quarter already?

Drew Kelley

Again, I think what we are seeing in the first quarter is these trail winds associated with firearms. For your reference I think you know the first quarter fiscal for us includes obviously the July and August periods, many which were traditionally which many of our customers have often shutdown for an extended period of time.

What we had seen and while we don’t provide color specific to the forward period is many of our customers in the firearm sector took extended periods of time off and because we could not ship to them, we in July also shut down or otherwise continue [ph] the cost cutting initiatives as we approached August, August then was a relatively good month for us and as we look at the quarter, as a whole again I think what you will see is a quarter that from a topline perspective is not [indiscernible] similar to the fourth quarter but certainly illustrates both the improvement on the topline and profitability as we progress through the remainder of the fiscal year.

And for that as I mentioned before, we are ultimately bullish on both the financial opportunities for ARC, the new pipelines, they have pipeline and specifically 3D where we believe that that business entities should continue its recent progress and we expect that business to double its topline production in the fiscal 2018 period as it did in the fiscal 2017 period.

Jon Tanwanteng

What is the 3D business run rating at right now, you said they were doubles, what number are you doubling off of...?

Drew Kelley

Well I’m glad you asked that, because we didn’t make changes to the reporting structure. And I think that what you will see now is a new situation where we only show 3D not as we did before, but in the past. And so, with the publication of that information you again will see doubling of the revenues and again our expectation of that continues.

It’s still relatively de minimis as a whole, but remains very fast growing and for that we’re very excited about its growth. Currently does approximately $2 million in top line revenue.

Jon Tanwanteng

Great. Thanks. And you mentioned that opened a new facility down in Florida. I know you’ve had other facilities there. Any impact from the recent hurricane?

Drew Kelley

No. Thanks for asking. Both facilities were shutdown in anticipation of the hurricane. Fortunately both our facility and our police were generally spared the brunt of the hurricane. And while they were shutdown for a number of days in the grand scheme of things, that the shutdown will be relatively immaterial. So I don't foresee any specific issue other than a loss or two of our few production days.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. And then finally just on the debt side I assume you've been negotiating with your lender. Just update us of the status of your covenants and how you stand with your lenders?

Drew Kelley

Absolutely. So again, what you’ll see in the K is that we did reach amendments with both our senior and are subordinated lenders. We again believe that we have a very good productive working relationship with them. Our objective was going into achieve essentially a year of cushion so that we could execute the specific plan that we've addressed as well as some additional initiatives we intend to continue to rollout and as such we felt that was important to run the company for cash flow generation and profitability, not necessarily our covenants.

And I think that you will find with these amendments again not only a long-standing productive relationship, but greater flexibility associated with the existing covenants. And to be frank we continue to believe that we’ll have a good working relationship with both lenders going forward.

Jon Tanwanteng

Okay, great. And just one more final, what are the expected one-time and non-recurring cost that are generally in the Q1 if any?

Drew Kelley

Most of those changes that we discussed all were incurring in the fourth quarter and largely impacted the results. I'm happy to walk you through it again, but for our practical purposes outside of a relatively de minimis amount of write-offs related to certain parts that we’ve seek and found greater clarification to, as well as our traditional non-cash items including stock. There shouldn't be too many other one-time items other than as you know and probably saw, we did sell the GFF, the flange business. This was determined by the board to be non-strategic, and as a result we sold that business. It was announced in the K in a separate release, but we sold that business on the 15th and as a product [ph] to that there will be certain charges related to that transaction, albeit relatively de minimis in the in the current first quarter.

Jon Tanwanteng

Got it. Thank you very much.

Drew Kelley

Okay, Jon.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll now take our next question [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Drew. A few questions. In terms of prototyping versus end part manufacturing in 3D, what is the breakdown as a percent of the prototyping versus the end product manufacturing if you can say and which one of them is more profitable for you?

Drew Kelley

Thanks Ralph. I think I’ll answer a bit different in that. We at ARC and at 3D in particular had gone through several phases with the development of that business. At the end of the day, we do believe that like MIM, 3D and metal 3D printing is a viable production oriented technology. And after the initial phases of R&D and some levels of production we are increasingly shifting that business to match our long-term business objectives which is again full production.

Currently, and as we've announced before most of our machines on a day-to-day basis are in fact fully dedicated to what we determine to be full production. Now again, that may be several dozen, several hundred or even some cases its several thousand parts that we produce by month, but increasing we believe that that is our opportunity to drive cash flow and material cash flow both on the top line as well as high-margin dollar opportunities.

So I refrain from giving any particular now amounts as to the bifurcation of the various different sub segments of our metal 3D printing, but I can say it again that while we will continue to do some production, some prototyping for both our standalone 3D customers as well as our standalone MIM customers we increasingly are moving to a full production model and within the next couple of quarters and continuing into next few fiscal years we anticipate that to be the whole scale or large-scale generator of our cash flow in the 3D entity.

Unidentified Analyst

Are they new areas that you might be going into with 3D printing besides the defense and the firearms and medical? And also…

Drew Kelley

I alluded.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, go on.

Jason Young

No, no, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

And also, does the 3D printing lead to more or less or is it correlated with the MIM, with the Metal Injection Molding business?

Drew Kelley

Right. Let me address the first part. Again, what we are very excited about is the new facility; it would be a dedicated facility. And while we continue to share the best practices of our Florida MIM facility where previously resided. It isn’t simply a expansion but really an expansion of both our scope and scale, and we will have the ability to have dedicated rooms, spaces in areas, as well as printers for both separate industries as well as dedicating to certain feed stocks. And we believe that will -- not only be incredibly efficient in terms of the day-to-day production, but these are markets where we have had the opportunity, material opportunity and we simply have not had the capacity or the space quite frankly to dedicate to such an endeavor.

So, I do believe that while the firearm, defense sector will continue to also be prevalent in 3D we are increasingly excited about the medical and dental area as well as the aerospace. And then power generation another opportunities, again these are either material good margin opportunities and as such we think there's a number of different spaces that we can both exploit and create a powerful brand and powerful niche within them. So that really is why we’re excited about the new facility.

And again, I don't want to suggest that the MIM solution and the 3D solution are standalone. They are very much symbiotic and they offer our customers a unique holistic solution. What we are increasingly seeing is large multinational OEMs approaching us and looking not simply for dedicated MIM production facility, but one that can provide MIM with plastic over molding with metal 3D printing et cetera, et cetera.

And for that we see our ability to not only grow our wallet share with our existing customers but for us to again exploit or otherwise develop new markets and new sizable markets in both the 3D and the greater additive space.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Drew Kelley

Okay. If there are no further questions, I do appreciate everyone’s time and thank you very much. We look forward to speaking with you on our next call.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today's conference call. We thank you for your participation.

