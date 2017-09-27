Borr's Atwood Stake: A Game Theory Perspective

This article presents why I believe this is simply an indication of Atwood's significant undervaluation by market participants.

I do not pick stocks based purely on acquisition speculation, but because of my value-style investment strategy, I sometimes end up investing in companies that subsequently become acquisition targets. It's always a good sign when veteran management teams in a particular industry agree with me on which companies are deeply under-appreciated and provide strategic value.

Borr's Stake In Atwood

On August 29, Borr Drilling disclosed it had acquired 7.8 million shares in Atwood Oceanics (ATW) through forward contracts, equal to 9.7% of the outstanding shares, following the Ensco (ESV) transaction announcement. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor did a nice job of covering the details of the transaction in this article, so I won't rehash the facts here.



An Unlikely Scenario

In the same article, the author speculated as one of the possible scenarios that Borr may be trying to influence the outcome of the deal between Atwood and Ensco by acquiring shares in Atwood and voting against the deal:

Derailing the merger with Ensco: With the merger vote for Atwood shareholders currently scheduled for October, 5 and a two-thirds majority required for approval, Borr would need a considerably larger stake to prevent the merger. In this case, I would expect Borr to come up with a competing offer soon.

To the author's credit, this was certainly one of the possible scenarios, but I estimate it to be a very unlikely one, because if this was the intention, Borr would have bought shares in Ensco, rather than Atwood, because the overwhelming majority of Atwood shareholders are expected to vote for the deal.

A More Likely Scenario

I think the simplest explanation is the most likely one: that Atwood's shares are priced deeply below the company's intrinsic value. As I explained in my recent article, Is The Ensco/Atwood Deal Falling Apart? - DéJà Vu Edition:

Because of its depressed price-to-book ratio, which is an important measure in asset-heavy industries, and its young and high-specification deepwater rigs, I expect Atwood to be one of the more advantaged offshore drillers as the industry recovers from its cycle lows.

... and the industry will soon recover from its cycle lows as...

Oil Prices Continue To Rise

I keep close tabs on both global oil demand growth factors and supply dynamics by country. If you'd like to cruise through my nearly two dozen articles on the topic, please visit my author page for a comprehensive list, but I specifically recommend: (1) Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?, (2) Expect Global Oil Production Growth To Slow Down, and (3) Significant Oil Demand Revisions, all of which are recent and provide investors with a solid discussion of my oil price expectations. I expect WTI and Brent crude oil prices to reach $70 and $72 per barrel by year-end as Oil Glut Continues To Decline.

...

Nonetheless, this was an unusual move by Borr.

Strategic Minority Positions in Competitors

Borr Drilling and Atwood Oceanics are in the same industry, and they are not too far apart in size. Even though Borr is focused solely on the jackup segment, Atwood also has a number of jackups under contract and warm-stacked, so the companies are definitely direct competitors. Furthermore, Borr can always purchase additional deepwater rigs to compete with Atwood in that segment as well, so they are definitely direct competitors.

Why buy a minority stake in a direct competitor?

Minority stake means less than 50% ownership, so if the Ensco deal fell through, Borr would not have any say whatsoever in Atwood's strategic direction with a 9.7% ownership.

Furthermore, why use your cash to invest in a competitor if you can buy assets on the market, or spend the cash on R&D/marketing to expand your own business?

What kind of signal are you sending to your own shareholders when you buy shares in a competitor?

I find this... odd.

Bottom Line

Given the significant signaling cost of buying a minority stake in a competitor, and my bullish oil price projection, I interpret Borr's action as an indication of an even more significant undervaluation of Atwood in the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, ESV, ATW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.