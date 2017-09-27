Spirit Realty - 6% For Stability

Despite the challenges they have faced this year and the proposed corporate action, they were able to issue at 6%.

Another REIT joined the preferred issuance parade today, raising $150 million with a new perpetual preferred issue.

Details of the issue are:

Spirit Realty Capital Series A Preferred Issuer Spirit Realty Capital Issue Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ticker SRCpA Rate 6.00% Callable October 3, 2022 Dividends Mar/June/Sept/Dec Shares 6,000,000 (6.9mm with greenshoe) Ratings Ba1 / BB / BB Use of Proceeds Reduce bank lines and GCP

The preliminary prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

For those unfamiliar with Spirit:

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) invests in single-tenant real estate assets throughout the United States, which are generally acquired through strategic sale-leaseback transactions and subsequently leased on a long-term, triple-net basis (a "triple net" REIT, or, better put, single-tenant REIT). Their tenants are predominantly retail, but also include office and industrial property types. Spirit has also originated or acquired long-term, commercial mortgage and other loans to provide financing solutions to their tenants.

Some other details as they are warranted:

As of June 30, 2017, the undepreciated gross investment in real estate and loans totaled approximately $8.1 billion.

The REIT has investments in 2,549 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans. Of this amount, 99.2% consisted of gross investment in real estate, representing ownership of 2,475 properties, and the remaining 0.8% consisted primarily of commercial mortgage and other loans receivable primarily secured by 74 real properties.

As of June 30, 2017, SRC's owned properties were approximately 97.9% occupied.

SRC's eases had a weighted average non-cancelable remaining lease term (based on contractual rent) of approximately 10.3 years.

As of June 30, 2017, approximately 89.0% of their single-tenant leases (based on contractual rent) provided for rent escalators.

Spirit's market cap has disappeared like a ghost this year, following their "Mayday" event - their first-quarter earnings release where they experienced a “confluence of issues” on a number of their watch list tenants which resulted in a high credit loss in Q1-17. As a result, SRC lowered full-year AFFO guidance from the $.89-.91 per share range to $0.80-0.84. The results:

SRC data by YCharts

SRC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Due to their financial performance and the resultant market impact, the REIT has been looking for ways to make it more transparent and to increase the value of the REIT. To this end, on August 3, 2017, Spirit announced a plan to spin off almost all of the properties that they lease to Specialty Retail Shops Holding Corp. and certain of their affiliates (“Shopko”), the assets that collateralize Master Trust 2014, part of their asset-backed securitization program, as well as certain other assets, into an independent, publicly traded entity (“SpinCo”). If the spin-off is completed, shareholders will receive a distribution of stock issued by SpinCo.

As of June 30, 2017, Shopko was the REIT's most significant tenant, with 105 properties under three master leases and two single-site leases. Spirit has been reducing their Shopko exposure and at 6/30/17, the exposure stood at 7.9% of contracted rent (down from 9.1% at June 30, 2016).

Under the current plan, if the spin-off is completed, Spirit expects they will own over 1,500 properties, with a gross real estate investment of $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion. Additionally, they currently expect that they will have approximately $380.0 million to $395.0 million in annualized contractual rent following the completion of the spin-off, with no tenant contributing more than 5% of total annualized contractual rent (8k on the spin-off here).

The second-quarter earnings, however, weren't as spooky:

AFFO per diluted share was $0.21 for the three months ended June 30, 2017, (vs. $0.22 a year ago) and $0.41 for the six months ended June 30, 2017, (vs. $0.44 a year ago). The REIT declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, which equates to an annualized cash dividend of $0.72 per share (for a roughly 86% AFFO payout for the quarter and annualized full year). In their release, the company stated that they had engaged financial advisers Morgan Stanley (MS), Moelis and Company and legal adviser Latham & Watkins LLP to advise on capital structure, asset optimization and validation of Path Forward plan.

Back to the preferred.

As this is their inaugural issue, I will jump right into comparing them to their peer group and other recently issued preferred stocks. Note that this peer group included many of the higher beta/stressed REITs such as PREIT (PEI), Cedar Realty (CDR) and DDR (DDR). This is due to the stress that Spirit has been under.

Despite the issues/stumbles Spirit has had in the last year (and especially this year), they are raising capital at a decent level, which I believe is a sign of the market's faith in the single-tenant model. Interestingly, they are raising capital prior to a potentially significant corporate action (the proposed spin) and there was enough demand at 6% for them to upsize the deal.

The stripped yield graphically:

Yield-to-Call graphically:

It is important to realize that the single-tenant business model is considered more stable than some of the retail REITs shown above. While that may be true, I continue to focus on the fact that this REIT is in transition and assets will be stripped out of the structure (and to be fair, so will debt).

As is the case for many REITs that have been pressured (read: retail), there is a cost to buying the stability of the preferred stock (in the table below, shown as a positive number) as depressed share prices lead to high common stock yields.

Graphically:

Next to National Retail Properties (NNN), the new Spirit preferred has the smallest risk premium of the peer group:

Graphically:

Equity performance versus single-tenant peers:

SRC data by YCharts

Bottom Line: While the 6% yield on a single-tenant REIT is compelling, the transitory nature of this REIT and the uncertainty surrounding the spin-off and the assets and debt that will be going with SpinCo, I will be passing on this preferred. If an investor likes the direction of the REIT, the common might be a better place to invest. That said, I am pretty sure that the preferred will trade a little higher due to the yield, but I typically invest in preferred rather than flip them.

Recent filings and information:

Most recent 10 Q

Q2 supplemental

Q2 addendum to supplemental

"path forward" plan

SA Articles on Spirit:

Trapping Value 9/19/17 Is Spirit Eternal? Or Will It Die In The Split?

Trapping Value 8/4/17 Good Spirit: Bad Spirit

Beyond Saving 9/14/17 Spirit Realty: Wait For The Split

Jussi Askola 5/6/17 Spirit Realty Is A Strong Buy

Brad Thomas 5/4/17 Thank Spirit For The Spooky Earnings Results

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, WPG, SKT, CBL, BRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.