Don’t forget the most important rule for investing: protect your hard-earned principal at all costs.

There’s no need to get spooked by “sucker yield” stocks. Always maintain adequate diversification, and remember to conduct necessary due diligence.

I love dividends as much as I love candy - both are considered my “sweet spot”.

Can you believe it? Halloween is just around the corner, and pumpkins are on almost every corner.

I wonder which costume will be the most popular this year. According to the National Retail Foundation, “more than 179 million Americans plan to partake in Halloween festivities (in 2017), up from 171 million last year, spending is slated to reach a record high in survey history.

This year, consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion, up from $8.4 billion in 2016. The top costume for children is reported to be an action hero or superhero, while the top pick for adults is a witch. Pets will not be left behind, with 10 percent of consumers dressing their pet as a pumpkin”.

According to NRF, roughly seven in ten plan to celebrate Halloween this year. They're likely to do so by handing out candy, decorating, and dressing up. Younger celebrants (18-24) are significantly more likely to dress in costume and attend or host a party, while older generations are much more likely to hand out candy.

Similar to last year, discount and specialty stores will be the top places for shoppers to visit. Home décor and home improvement stores have seen the largest gain from last year, both growing over 20% since 2016.

What I love most about Halloween is that I get to commence a series of articles on Real Estate Investment Trusts (or REITs). I began this tradition a few years ago, and I decided to combine my passion for analyzing REITs with my little-known passion for rapping (yes, I wrote the Rap Review in High School).

Now let’s get started with the first in a series of: Trick Or Treat, I Love These REITs

This Is My Sweet Spot

I love dividends as much as I love candy - both are considered my “sweet spot”.

However, as far as I’m concerned, dividends are the more attractive of the two because they are almost everlasting.

Remember that REITs are unique to traditional stocks because these stocks must pay out at least 90% of taxable income (and most REITs pay out 100%). This is important to know because the power of REIT dividends is rooted in the disciplinary concept that Harvard Professor Michael Jensen described in a research article (Agency Costs of Free Cash Flow, Corporate Finance, and Takeovers) that has been cited over 13,500 times.

In the article, Jensen describes the free cash flow hypothesis whereby a company with too much free cash flow would result in internal insufficiency and waste of corporate resources, thus leading to agency costs as a burden of stockholder wealth.

Now, as I said, REITs don't have that problem, since they are forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends. As Jensen explains:

“Payouts to shareholders reduce the resources under managers' control, thereby reducing managers' power, and making it more likely they will incur the monitoring of the capital markets which occurs when the firm must obtain new capital. Financing projects internally avoids this monitoring and the possibility the funds will be unavailable or available only at high explicit prices.”

Jensen's free cash flow hypothesis states that when a company has generated an excessive surplus of free cash flow and there are not profitable investment opportunities available, management tends to abuse the free cash flow in hands, resulting in an increase in costs. Jensen went on to say:

“Managers with substantial free cash flow can increase dividends or repurchase stock and thereby pay out current cash that would otherwise be invested in low-return projects or wasted. This leaves managers with control over the use of future free cash flows, but they can promise to pay out future cash flows by announcing a "permanent" increase in the dividend. Such promises are weak because dividends can be reduced in the future. The fact that capital markets punish dividend cuts with large stock price reductions is consistent with the agency of free cash flow.”

That's what I call discipline.

You can see now why REIT returns have been systematically better than non-REITs. But any company, REIT or not, has an improved chance of performing better, as the legendary Ben Graham explained in "The Intelligent Investor":

“Paying out a dividend does not guarantee great results, but it does improve the return of the typical stock by yanking at least some cash out of the manager's hands before they squander it or squirrel it away.”

Given the forced make-up of the dividend, REITs are able to provide investors with extraordinarily attractive compounding attributes. As Marc Lichtenfeld explains in Get Rich with Dividends:

“Compounding takes a while to get started, but once it does, it's like a runway train going downhill, picking up momentum each year.



Reinvesting dividends can allow you to "super-size" your portfolio - something like owning shares in a free ATM machine.”

Lichtenfeld further says:

“If you're an investor who doesn't need the income right now and can put off instant gratification for long-term benefits, reinvesting your dividends can generate the kinds of returns you probably thought were possible.”

No Tricks, Just Sweet Treats

Now is as good of a time as ever to take a tactical REIT approach, and an income investor should take advantage of this market opportunity to increase dividend income.

An intelligent dividend investor should recognize that it’s a terrific time to put money to work while fundamentals are strong and the economy is growing. Simply said, there is a window of opportunity to build a solid portfolio of income stocks that will pay off over time - and compound!

To help you construct such a portfolio, I decided not to spook you but to treat you with some advanced REIT research. In my upcoming newsletter (the October edition), I intend to provide subscribers with a detailed analysis of around 70 dividend growers.

Recognizing that dividend growth is critical to achieving Total Returns, I decided to obtain data from Seeking Alpha’s David Fish, and specifically the The DRiP Investing Resource Center. As most know, dividend trends are a more predictive indicator for stock price appreciation; when a dividend is increased, the price of a stock typically rises to reflect the increased value of the investment.

As Kelley Wright, author of Dividends Still Don’t Lie, explains:

“If you stop and think about it, there is really only one reason a company’s management and board of directors votes for a dividend increase – higher earnings or the reasonable expectation for higher earnings.”

He went on to say:

“When a company pays a dividend, it can’t be revised or restated. Once a dividend leaves the company bank, it is irretrievable. No number of adjustments, schemes, of tricks can be used to fudge a divided payment; it’s either paid of it isn’t. In short, dividends tell a truth that no company report can.”

It's Time for Some Tactical Dividend Decisions

Now let’s get down to business. As mentioned, I am providing my newsletter subscribers with a detailed report on around 70 dividend growers. To organize the research, I used David Fish’s terminology:

Dividend Champions: 25 or more straight years of higher dividends Dividend Contender: 10-24 straight years of higher dividends Dividend Challenger: 5-9 straight years of higher dividends

Included in Fish’s dividend lab are 69 REITs: 3 are “Champions”, 9 are “Contenders”, and 57 are “Challengers”. Today, I am providing a close-up of the 12 Champions/Contenders, and in the upcoming newsletter, I will provide the entire REIT universe.

Keep in mind, these 12 REITs represent some of the most elite stocks based on their predictable and sustainable dividend growth histories. This does not necessarily mean everyone should go out and buy them. Let’s take a closer look at their potential for future dividend growth by analyzing the consensus dividend growth for these 12 REITs:

The growth rates are identified on the far-right side of the chart. REITs like Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are attractive due to their more favorable dividend growth prospects (shaded in green). Obviously, this data is subjective because it merely forecasts dividend growth, but I consider this a useful tool. Here’s the average of 3 years (2017-2019):

I generally look for REITs that grow dividends by around 4%+ annually, so I would consider Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), National Healthcare Investors (NYSE:NHI), National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Essex Property Trust, and Equity Lifestyle Properties favorable.

It’s also important to consider the Payout Ratio important. It’s a good way to spot a “sucker yield”, although I assume that these 12 REITs are in the “elite” grouping because they are disciplined and recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy payout ratio.

Now let’s take a closer look at the valuation metrics for these 12 REITs. One of my favorite methods is utilizing the Price/Funds from Operations (or P/FFO) multiple:

As you can see, I used the current P/FFO data and compared it with the historical 4-year P/FFO data. The column on the far right is the variance of the current versus 4-year data – the green-shaded REITs trade above their historical range, and the red-shaded REITs trade below their 4-year average.

Using this data, you can see that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Omega Healthcare Investors, and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) are all trading at substantial discounts to historical (4-year) norms.

Now I thought it would be interesting to provide you with one final chart.

This snapshot below compares the Total Return based on year-to-date and 7-year data. I used the 7-year data since it provides a good picture of performance since the end of the last recession.

It’s interesting that these 12 REITs generated an average return on 13.2% since 12/31/09, while they generated just 4.4% year to date. All of the worst performers are retail REITs, and W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Equity Lifestyle Properties, and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) are the only REITs that have outperformed YTD compared with their historical (7-year) average returns.

In conclusion (as written by Kelley Wright), “dividends are an indicator of value and a predictor of future growth, which attracts new investors to the company and provides a tangible reward for accepting investor risk.”

There’s no need to get spooked by “sucker yield” stocks. Always maintain adequate diversification and remember to conduct necessary due diligence. When I see a top-performing REIT that is trading at a wide margin of safety, I recognize that there is a better chance that my principal is safe, and of course, that helps me “sleep well at night”. Don’t forget the most important rule for investing: protect your hard-earned principal at ALL costs.

Note: I intend to provide weekly portfolio updates for all five portfolios, including over 125 REITs in the Intelligent REIT Lab. Also, we evaluate each REIT in our monthly newsletter and score/evaluate each REIT on a variety of metrics. Our core portfolio - tactfully named “durable income” - has returned over 9% YTD.

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here. For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. I plan to include my weekly BUY/SELL/HOLD list for all REIT Beat subscribers with all portfolios (weekly).

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.