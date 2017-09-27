Boeing's Fury Tackles Bombardier

The U.S. Commerce Department has recommended a tariff of 220% to be applied on each C Series delivery in the US, after Boeing (BA) complained about the illegal state-aid and illegal dumping of Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF) C Series aircraft on the US Market. In this article, I want to have a look at why a tariff is understandable, but also why it is a bit hypocritical to complain about this and why not everything makes sense about the tariff.

Illegal state-aid

In October 2015, the Quebec government invested $1B for a 49.5% ownership of the limited partnership of the Bombardier C Series. I think there is not much doubt about this being an illegal form of state aid. Tax breaks are often already subject of debate and can possibly be considered illegal, let alone such a government involvement to invest in a program to save it.

Given the importance of Bombardier and the C Series to the aerospace industry in Canada, I think that government involvement was to be expected and we might have seen Boeing doing exactly the same if they ever would get themselves in a situation similar to Bombardier’s. The fact, however, is that the Quebec government has not even tried to conceal this state aid and Boeing is in a position to complain about that.

Dumping

The second part of Boeing’s complaint was the dumping of C Series aircraft on the US market that would be to Boeing’s disadvantage. There is a lot that can be said about that.

First, let’s have a look at what ‘dumping’ is:

Dumping, in reference to international trade, is the export by a country or company of a product at a price that is lower in the foreign market than the price charged in the domestic market or does not cover the costs of production. As dumping usually involves substantial export volumes of the product, it often has the effect of endangering the financial viability of manufacturers or producers of the product in the importing nation.

The CS100 has a list price of $79.5 million, while the bigger CS300 aircraft has a list price of $89.5 million. Boeing rumored that Bombardier has sold the CS100 aircraft to Delta Air Lines (DAL) for $19.6 million realizing a loss of $9.4 million per unit. We do not know how much Air Canada, which is a customer for the C Series in the domestic industry, has paid for the C Series aircraft. At the same time, it seems that Bombardier has indeed been selling aircraft at a price that does not cover the costs to produce the product. That could be considered dumping.

While it seems that this is indeed dumping, there are a few more side notes to be placed for and against that claim.

Starting with why this is not necessarily ‘dumping’. In the aerospace industry, it is common practice that early adopters of an aircraft type get steep discounts, as they get to deal with teething problems. In combination with high initial production costs, these aircraft usually are sold far below the price of production. Additionally, new types often requires some acceptance on the market which comes at a (lower) sales price. The Boeing 787 production is quite a good example of this.

That is the argument why you might not view this as ‘dumping’, a reason why this might be considered dumping is because there might be a difference between intentionally reducing the sales prices below a certain point and failing to decrease production prices fast enough leading to a loss-making delivery.

Domestic industry

Another element that plays a role in ‘dumping’ is the threat to the domestic industry and looking at the current lineup there is little to say in Boeing’s favor. The C Series aircraft serve the 100-130 seat market. Delta ordered the smaller CS100 with 110 seats and the bigger CS300 carries 130 passengers. The closest competing aircraft that Boeing has is the 128-seat Boeing 737-700, which is unlikely to be in production for years to come as production is transitioning towards Boeing 737 MAX family production in which the smallest member has a 138-seat capacity.

The only aircraft of Boeing that the C Series would compete with is the 108-seat Boeing 737-600 and that aircraft has not been offered by Boeing to customers since 2012. So even if there is dumping, this should not be hurtful to Boeing’s product line. What might put the C Series somewhat in danger is the fact that Delta Air Lines had previously negotiated the purchase of second hand Embraer (ERJ) 190 jets with Boeing and those aircraft are active in the same seat bracket as the C Series.

What you might ask yourself is why Boeing is complaining if they have no business to lose in this segment. To find that answer we need to look at the potential of the Bombardier C Series family. The CS100 carries roughly 110 passengers, while the CS300 carries 130 passengers. A stretch of the CS300, a hypothetical CS500, would give Bombardier a 150-160 seat aircraft that could directly compete with Boeing’s core single aisle product and could potentially offer better value to customers than Boeing’s product. That likely is the major reason for Boeing to battle the C Series the way it is doing now.

At this point, there is no immediate threat to Boeing but the C Series program uses suppliers in the US and if the C Series program crumbles those jobs could be affected.

Tariff

The U.S. Commerce Department has recommended a tariff of 220% to be applied on each delivery in the US. I think that is a highly unrealistic tariff to level the playing field and I don’t see how this could be reasonably connected to be compensating for the difference between the sales prices on the domestic market and those on the US market. If we apply the tariff on the price paid by Delta Air Lines, we get to a new ‘sales price’ of roughly $62.7 million or 79% of the sticker price and that is not a price I expect Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) to have paid for their aircraft.

Customary discounts are usually around 30%-40% for smaller aircraft, 50% for bigger aircraft and up to 60% for aircraft with low appeal or for aircraft at end-of-production-life. With that in mind, I think it can only be concluded that the tariff does not conform to market pricing.

Conclusion

The case between Boeing and Bombardier is a complex one. Much of the ruling seems to be based on Boeing’s pricing assumption for the Bombardier C Series. All in all, I think that Boeing’s competitive position is not being threatened by the CS100 or CS300, but the bigger threat would be a CS500 and by barring or at least trying to bar the C Series, Boeing is protecting its single aisle moat with the means that it has available. The jet maker somewhat rightfully is not amused by the state aid, because if we look at it rationally, the C Series program might not have existed if it was not for the Quebec government helping it out.

The jet maker does know that the C Series is a highly capable product and could spell trouble for its own Boeing 737 MAX family.

Looking at the tariff, I think that is on the high side and not reflective of the pricing mechanism on the aircraft market. In the end, I think Boeing is protecting its business from a C Series stretch but it does so at the expense of US airlines and travelers who might be losing the possibility to select the most cost-efficient and fit solution for their fleet and travelers.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, DAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.