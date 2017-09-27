Wal-Mart: Cautiously Optimistic, But Won't Buy More Until This Happens

However, until this starts to deliver growth in overall sales and earnings, I won't be buying more shares.

Wal-Mart (WMT) has had quite a good run in 2017. The stock was up quite significantly in the first half of this year before levelling out in the latter half.

From a valuation perspective, Wal-Mart is quite interesting, to say the least. For instance, with a relatively high P/E ratio on a 10-year basis along with a relatively low price-to-free-cash-flow ratio, Wal-Mart appears overvalued on an earnings basis and undervalued on a free-cash-flow basis:

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

In Wal-Mart's Q2 2018 press release, free cash flow is defined as "net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus payments for property and equipment made in that period."

While free cash flow per share had been increasing up till recently, the same has recently seen a significant dip. This is mainly attributed to a decrease in net cash provided by operating activities:

Source: Wal-Mart Q2 2018 Press Release

Overall Revenue and E-Commerce Growth

Total revenue growth for the company was quite modest at 2.1% growth to $123.4 billion. However, the e-commerce growth portion of Wal-Mart has been very strong in contrast, with net sales and GMV growing by a respective 60% and 67%, according to Wal-Mart's Q2 FY18 Earnings Report.

It's no secret that Wal-Mart has fallen out of favour with many investors. Even Warren Buffett has been decreasing his holdings quite dramatically in the company in favour of airline stocks.

The main issue is that while e-commerce sales have been growing, this has evidently not been enough to bolster the business as a whole. For instance, if we take a look at comp (same-store sales) across Wal-Mart U.S. and Sam's Club, we see that the percentage contribution of E-commerce to overall comp sales is still very low compared to that of Traffic and Ticket:

Source: Wal-Mart Q2 FY18 Earnings Release

Moreover, it is worth bearing in mind that the growth in GMV (gross merchandise value) is attributed to third-party merchants, rather than organic sales per se. This is a double-edged sword, since Wal-Mart can generate higher profit margins on these sales since inventory or shipping costs are eliminated, but third-party sales do not generate as much revenue as a whole.

Worth Getting In At This Price?

However, Wal-Mart remains a dividend aristocrat which has increased its dividend for 42 years running. The current yield is 2.57%, and the payout ratio is 46.7%. One thing I will say is that for a highly mature company, a payout ratio below 50% is an encouraging sign as it means that Wal-Mart is continuing to reinvest in its business and hasn't become overly reliant on dividend payments to attract investor interest.

This is admittedly a quick and dirty method, but here's a valuation of Wal-Mart using a basic dividend discount model.

With an average growth rate of 6.60% in dividends, an assumed discount rate of 10%, and a current dividend per share of $2.04, Wal-Mart yields the following value:

$2.04/(0.1-0.066) = $60

On this basis, Wal-Mart would still be indicated to be overvalued at $79.53.

Additionally, when looking back to the earnings chart at the beginning of this article, we see that Wal-Mart's P/E ratio is trading at a similar level seen in 2014, but earnings per share (on a normalised diluted basis) have fallen quite significantly in that time.

Based on earnings alone, Wal-Mart would not be a buy. Therefore, buying into Wal-Mart expecting it to bounce back from its lows is academic at best. The price may end up rising if investor sentiment improves, but this is unlikely to happen unless there is a significant uptick in earnings.

Conclusion

As mentioned, what is quite striking to me is the discrepancy between overall net sales and that of Wal-Mart's e-commerce division. Clearly, Wal-Mart has potential here to compete with the likes of Amazon, but growth in this area needs to accelerate and become a greater contributor to Wal-Mart's overall revenue.

I'm long Wal-Mart and I don't envisage myself selling. I'll continue to collect the dividend as I got in at a good price. However, I likely won't be investing more into this stock until I see more concrete evidence that sales in e-commerce begin to translate to higher sales overall. Indeed, this is a distinct possibility given the quite rapid rates of growth that Wal-Mart has been able to achieve in a short space of time.

Ultimately, this is the most feasible way for Wal-Mart to deliver sustained increases in earnings and free cash flow. For this to happen, e-commerce sales need to contribute to a greater percentage of overall revenues and earnings. Until this happens, I will likely stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.