Left, Lawyers, Grizzlies And Money, Oh My!

Discussion, critique and analysis of the potential impacts on equity, bond, commodity, capital and asset markets regarding the following:

Last Time Out

In the past, amongst others, Andrew Left and Citron Research have bet against these companies: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX), Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

At the end of the day, in the case of Citron, they make it in the shorts, at the expense of those taking it in the shorts. Do the ends justify the means? or the means justify the ends? and at what cost? Are these "activists" exposing fraud and abuse for the benefit of potentially victimized shareholders? Or in effect are these wolves in sheep's clothing, who under the guise of performing a public service "cry wolf" to manipulate the market, and profiteer at the expense of others to the tune of billions?



- Left And Citron: The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

In our last examination, many questions were posed and comments made, sparking interest in further investigation. One wonders what underlying circumstances might have caused the Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)-Citron situation to manifest itself? Why Ubiquiti, and why now? And how could investors get caught up in such a series of unfortunate events?

In an effort to answer those questions, we examine the Ubiquiti buyback, Citron of the past, collateral damage from the Citron Report, the Ubiquiti CEO's NBA connection, his buyout clause, and how all of this may have claimed victims of circumstance.

We offer you now a little item called...

A Series of Unfortunate Events?



(Image Courtesy of Zoeychick at Deviantart)

A Series of Unfortunate Events is a series of children's novels by Lemony Snicket. The thirteen books follow the turbulent lives of Violet, Klaus, and Sunny Baudelaire. After their parents' death in a fire, the children are placed in the custody of Count Olaf, who attempts to steal their inheritance and, later, orchestrates numerous disasters with the help of his accomplices as the children attempt to flee. As the plot progresses, the Baudelaires gradually confront further mysteries surrounding their family and deep conspiracies.

Characterized by Victorian Gothic tones and absurdist textuality, the books are noted for their dark humor, sarcastic storytelling, and anachronistic elements, as well as frequent cultural and literary allusions. They have been classified as postmodern and metafictional writing, with the plot evolution throughout the later novels being cited as an exploration of the psychological process of transition from the idyllic innocence of childhood to the moral complexity of maturity.

Likewise, the final installments of the series are also acknowledged for their escalatingly intricate ethical ambiguity toward philosophical ambivalence, as the nature of some of the Baudelaires' actions becomes increasingly harder to discern from those of their antagonist counterparts and more characters are revealed to be responsible for permanent wrongdoing, despite their identification with the self-proclaimed good side of the tale. (Source: Wikipedia)

Apropos elements or aspects? There's always something, and along those lines, we commence what amounts to Part 2 of our UBNT and Citron examination.

The Buyback

On March 3, 2017, the Board of Directors of Ubiquiti Networks approved a $50M stock repurchase program which expires on March 31, 2018. This buyback authorized the Wireless communications provider to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases.

Amidst share value turbulence, on September 19th, the UBNT Board upped the ante for an additional $100M buyback, revised revenue targets, and announced that CEO Robert Pera would host an investor update to address the fallout from a recent Citron Research report.

Under pressure from short-seller Citron Research yesterday, Ubiquiti Networks disclosed that the Board of Directors of the Company approved an additional $100 million stock repurchase program.



In addition, the Company updated its previously issued guidance related to its revenue results for the Company’s fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017. The Company expects its revenues for its fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2017 to range between $240 million and $250 million, which compares favorably to the consensus of $234.5 million.



The Company’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Robert Pera, will host an Investor Update on September 26, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



- Street Insider

Why an additional $100M in buyback for a total of $150M, and why now?

Citron of the Past

With regard to UBNT's valuation, "activist" short-seller Andrew Left, StockLemon, and Citron Research are central to what could be termed a series of unfortunate events. Perhaps further examination of publicly available background material might yield something germane.

Left's first job was with Universal Commodity Corp, a high-pressure commodities brokerage firm that hired salespeople to make cold calls and push "questionable investments."[8] Left quit in March 1994, after 9 months with the company.



When the National Futures Association sanctioned the firm in December 1998, Left, along with every other former employee, was sanctioned for three years along with being required to take an ethics-training course as part of the probe into the firm for making false statements to sell commodity futures contracts.[10] The National Futures Association stated Mr. Left “made false and misleading statements to cheat, defraud or deceive a customer in violation of NFA compliance rules.”[11]



Left became active in short selling by the age of 24. He has cited his experience with Universal Commodity Corp as the reason he started short selling stocks promoted by boiler-room scams.[5] When the boiler rooms eventually went out of business, Left started shorting stocks from bulletin-board scams, in which people would send out email blasts saying, "Buy this stock now or you'll miss out."[1]



In April 1999, Left became president and CEO of Detour Media. He was named director [CEO] of the company in November 1999.[9] [12] [13]



In 2002, his then employer Detour Media sued Left and prevailed on a $25,000 default judgment against him.[14] [for fraud and deceit, negligent misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and unlawful monetary conversion.] - Detour Media 10K Statement - Copies of Filing and Judgment.



Left switched to shorting the stocks full-time, using his own research to publish free reports on firms he feels are overvalued or engaged in fraud. In 2001, he founded StockLemon.com, now known as Citron Research. - Wiki2 - Andrew Left

Mr. Left claims that his research is always based in publicly verifiable facts and to have never lost a US-based law suit.

Sometimes our research uncovers information that might not be flattering to the company in question, but it is always based on publicly verifiable facts... I have been sued 5 times and have never lost a case. - October 15, 2007

Here are the circumstances, and a copy of a 2005 judgment ordering Mr. Left to pay $2.5M for committing libel on his website against a financial firm consultant. (Rana vs. Harris et al., Case No. BC313956, Default Judgment, Oct. 28, 2005, Cal. Super. Ct., Los Angeles County). - CREW



Are allusions of moral complexity or ethical ambiguity present? Are any of this series of unfortunate events relevant?



With broad brush strokes, the Citron Research report regarding Mr. Pera and UBNT seemingly attempted to paint a picture insinuating guilt by association, which might smear their reputation, credibility, and character.



From the above, it seems that in the past, Mr. Left may have suffered a similar fate at the hands of others. From what we have seen so far, and the direction in which this examination is potentially headed, we are reminded of this...





(Video Courtesy YouTube)

Again, why Ubiquiti, and why now? Our #1 lex parsimoniae is "follow the money". So let's have a closer look at potential "victims of circumstance," which could be dismissed as purely coincidental and are anything but.

A Grizzly Affair

In 2012, the NBA Memphis Grizzlies disclosed their new ownership breakdown, and here are the top three shareholders, with Robert Pera being the majority owner:

Robert Pera (Ubiquiti CEO) $45M = 25.6%

SKMG LLC (Steven A. Kaplan group) $25M = 14.22%

Bridge Sports LLC (Daniel E. Straus group) $25M = 14.22%

With the advertised sale price at $377M, $168M was in assumed debt, so former owner Michael Heisley was paid $209M. The new owners paid an additional $17M in operating capital, making the actual purchase $394M.

Subtracting $168M nets $225M in equity needed to make the purchase. Adding up the reported new ownership groups funds totals $175.75M. Where was the missing $50M going to come from? It gets better...

"A source told The Commercial Appeal Monday night that the group used $125 million available to NBA teams through the league's credit facility and another $50 million in bank financing to close the deal."



- Kyle Veazey Commercial Appeal - ESPN

According to the above, $175M was borrowed. Essentially, a $394M purchase could have been made with $50M in cash? Doubtful, and if at a lower cost of loan funds, the new $175M loan probably went to retire the old debt.

"Nineteen of the league's 30 teams use the league's $2.3 billion credit facility. The owners must pay interest on the money, but never have to address the principal."



- Basketball Realm

Interest only? Perhaps at an uber-low rate, with the television contract ($20B per year, per team) and franchise valuation creep, never addressing principal might not be out of the question. Sheer speculation, but more importantly in this series of unfortunate events, with the Houston Rockets recent sale at $2.2B...

The Grizzlies have literally doubled in value to $780B in four short years. So, $175B in equity has garnered $100B per year X4 - not bad work, if you can get it.

More importantly for this series of unfortunate events, adding up the top three investors = $95M, with #2 and #3 totaling $50M invested, and with valuation doubling of late to $100M. Alternatively, if one goes by percentages, 29% of $780M is $226M, and it all depends on how one looks at debt.

Collateral Damage

Mr. Pera holds 70% of the 80M share float, and the remaining 30% is held by the public. Calculating recent valuation and collective losses:

@ 8/02 high of $68 = $5.4B and $1.6B in equity

@ 9/18 low of $48 = $3.8B and $1.1B

@ 9/25 bounce to $55 = $4.4B and $1.3B

So, a Lemony Snicket-like series of unfortunate events cost Pera $1.6B at its depth and $1B as of 9/25. Respectively, the remaining shareholders lost $500M (if selling) and $300M (if still holding on 09/25).

Interesting indeed - perhaps why the Ubiquiti board just authorized an additional buyback of $100M, for a total of $150M in Ubiquiti shares? Meanwhile, at these discounted prices, some investors could make a killing not only playing the short, but a reverse pump and dump.

Any orchestrated disasters or permanent wrongdoing here? Perhaps some of these market participants wish they could go back in time? It gets better, and we are reminded of this...





(Video Courtesy YouTube)

The Buyout Clause

Again, why Ubiquiti, and why now? According to Lt. Columbo, there are three things to look for at a crime scene: what's there now that wasn't there before, what was there before that isn't there now, and what's been moved.

"In October, Grizzlies minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus are eligible to purchase control from majority owner Robert Pera, as outlined in an ESPN report two springs ago. Why October? Kaplan and Straus will have the option thanks to a “buy/sell” clause that the stakeholders agreed to when they purchased the franchise in October 2012."



- The Ringer

In essence, Kaplan and Straus can buy Pera out, or vice versa. Asking too much or too little (leaving something on the table) for your stake can backfire. Both sides have a right of refusal and can invoke the other party's requested price (i.e., Kaplan and Straus go high) for their shares, Pera refuses to buy and commits to sell at the high price, leaving Kaplan and Straus having to come up with the extra scratch. And it gets better...

The Payback

Hmm. So everything's copacetic in the owner's suite? Grizzlies co-executive chairman Steve Kaplan had planned to sell his Grizzlies stake to buy a stake in another team with a path to eventually take over as controlling owner. Pera and Kaplan have reportedly been feuding over the terms of the buyout.

In 2015, Kaplan first lost out on the Atlanta Hawks to Tony Ressler’s ownership group. Last year, a plan to buy 30% of the Minnesota Timber Wolves was scrapped. Two long years later, Kaplan has still not sold his 14% share, which he had been asking for close to $100M, pegging the team's value at roughly $700M.

"It [the internal squabble ] was recently settled after Kaplan threatened to initiate an arbitration procedure, sources said. The terms of the settlement are confidential, and multiple sources declined to comment on them. NBA owners cannot formally sue each other under league rules, and minority owners typically must sell shares of one team before buying into another."



- ESPN

In 2015, Forbes valued the Rockets at $1.25B, the Hawks at $825M, the Grizzlies at $750M, and the Timber Wolves at $625M. Given the Rockets' $2.2B sale, had Kaplan been able to extricate himself from a "grizzly" partnership, his 30% of the Timber Wolves might now be worth $187M low end to $468M high end. Rich boyz and their high-priced toyz, indeed.

Again, why Ubiquiti, and why now? Lt. Columbo knew his stuff, and perhaps we just stumbled across $87-368M reasons, opportunity costs, or motives that were not there before or aren't there now? It gets better, and we are reminded of this...





(Video Courtesy YouTube)

Victims of Circumstance?

As explained earlier, Steven Kaplan, Daniel Straus, and Robert Pera are the top three shareholders in the Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball franchise. Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus graduated from the New York University School of Law.

And now, a series of events:

Citron reported on Harbin Electric (OTC:HBPWF), which retained Gibson Dunn.

Citron reported on Bidz.com Inc., which retained Gibson Dunn.

Citron reported on GTX Global; when GTX brought suit, Citron retained Venable LLP.

When Venable LLP was sued in the Facebook IPO fraud, it retained Gibson Dunn.

Steven Kaplan is also an Advisory Partner at Oaktree Capital Group, LLC, the leader of Oaktree Capital Management, LLC's principal investments group, a firm which he co-founded in 1995. On numerous occasions, Oaktree Capital has been represented by Gibson Dunn.

Andrew Left also owns Citron Research, which reported on Ubiquiti Networks. Grizzlies majority owner Robert Pera is also CEO of Ubiquiti Networks and holds 70% of the float.

Grizzlies co-owner Mr. Kaplan was also a partner responsible for the East Coast bankruptcy and workout practice and also served as the Attorney from 1983 to 1993... Alex, famous law firms for $500? Trebek: What is Gibson Dunn?

Gibson, Dunn, and Crutcher must be doing something and somebody right? Some say it remains easier to get into the CIA than to become a lawyer at Gibson Dunn.



Again, why Ubiquiti, and why now? Are there any victims of circumstance here? Does any of the above provide means, opportunity, or is it just a series of unfortunate events? Or business as usual or unusual? Which brings this to mind...

(Video Courtesy YouTube)

Changes

Do activist short sellers engaging in the behavior noted above, need to be regulated, monitored and controlled?



- Left And Citron: The Boy Who Cried Wolf?

At the end of the day, exposing those who mislead investors can indeed be a noble cause. However, fabricating or passing on unsubstantiated allegations to achieve that goal by spooking the herd should have consequences.

Some suggestions:

1) The SEC should require greater disclosure from short-sellers and brokers. If "reporting" information or involved with "reporting" organizations, short-sellers should be required to disclose their holdings.

2) Institute criminal statues and penalties for promoting unsubstantiated and false facts which cause manipulation of stock prices.

3) Prevent reverse pump and dump by disallowing short sellers from buying back the same stock (go long) within 12 months of shorting.

4) “Naked” short selling, in which the seller “fails to locate” or “fails to deliver”, should be prohibited. Selling shares one does not yet own creates "phantom" shares, resulting in a fake leveraged float where some companies can have more short shares than existing total shares.

Three Aspects

They say a common summation of the three aspects of a crime that must be established before guilt can possibly be determined in a criminal proceeding are: means, motive, and opportunity.

Respectively, they refer to: the ability of the defendant to commit the crime (means), the reason the defendant committed the crime (motive), and whether the defendant had the chance to commit the crime (opportunity). In tonight's offering, have any of these aspects come to light?

In a court of law, one is supposedly presumed innocent until proven guilty. In the court of public opinion, not so much. In both courts, it is said that one is presumed guilty unless they can afford to prove their innocence.

This is an ADHD, sound-byte, elevator version-afflicted world where the devil is in the details. Unfortunately, most are too poor to pay attention, and perception - despite potential distortion - is often considered a reasonable facsimile for reality.

In Conclusion

In tonight's offering, did any potential Lemony Snicket-like characters, accomplices, mysteries, conspiracies, or those who might be on the self proclaimed good side of the tale present themselves?

Does one still wonder why Ubiquiti, and why now? Or what underlying circumstances might have caused the UBNT-Citron situation to manifest itself? Or how investors could accidentally get caught up in such a series of unfortunate events?

As Violet Baudelaire said, there's always something. After traversing this long and dusty trail replete with bear activists, shareholders, lawyers, grizzlies, and money... Oh my! We are somehow reminded of this and Out.





(Video Courtesy YouTube)

For excellent in-depth analysis of UBNT, low valuation, high short interest, and unique value added, we recommend reading the following:

Happy Trails

Hope you folks enjoyed yourselves, catch you later on down the trail. Would like to thank you folks fer kindly droppin' in. You're all invited back again to this locality. To have a heapin' helpin' of Nattering hospitality. Naybob, that is. Set a spell, take your shoes off. Y'all come back now, y'hear!

This is our 131st in a series of thematically related missives which will attempt to identify the macroeconomic forces with potential to adversely effect capital, commodity, equity, bond, and asset markets.

I wish to dedicate this missive to one of my mentors, Salmo Trutta, who is a prolific commenter on SA. Without Salmo's tutelage and insistence on not masticating and spoon-feeding the baby ducks, as in learning the hard way by doing the leg work and earning it, this missive would not have been possible. To you "Proximo"... "Win the crowd and win your freedom" - Spaniard.

Disclaimer

Investing is an inherently risky activity, and investors must always be prepared to potentially lose some or all of an investment's value. Past performance is, of course, no guarantee of future results.

Before investing, investors should consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of an investment vehicle. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained from the principal or a financial adviser. Prospective investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Market Plays

As for how all of the above ties into the potential and partial list of market plays below... the market as a whole could be influenced, and this could tie into any list of investments or assets. Those listed below happen to influence the markets more than most.

There are many macroeconomic cross-sector and market asset correlations involved that affect your investments. Economic conditions, the eurodollar, global dollar debt, and monetary policy all influence the valuation of the above and market plays below via King Dollar's value, credit spreads, swap spread pricing, market making, liquidity, monetary supply, and velocity, just to name a few. For a complete missive series listing covering those subjects and more, click here.

The potential global economic developments discussed in this missive could affect numerous capital and asset markets, sectors, indexes, commodities, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, and stocks.

A List of Additional Potential Market Plays (Long or Short?)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.