3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 27, 2017

Axovant's very bad news catapults the company downward

Axovant Sciences (AXON) initiated a brash gamble by acquiring the Alzheimer's disease therapy RVT-101 and immediately initiating a confirmatory phase 3 trial to formally assess its efficacy.

That was in 2015, following a successful IPO and a big burst onto the biotech scene. Then reality settled in as the price fluctuated for nearly two years. But 2017 has been a growing crescendo of anticipation as a data presentation was awaited.

And it came. And it wasn't good. AXON announced top-line findings from the phase 3 MINDSET trial, showing that RVT-101 yielded no improvement in cognition or other measures of improvement in daily activities. The drug was well tolerated; but with no efficacy to speak of, the trial is a decided dud.

Looking forward: This is a good teaching moment for those of us with the privilege to just sit back and watch the bad news unfurl and crush 75% of the stock's market valuation in a single day. It does not necessarily pay to rush your product into late-stage clinical trials. Thankfully for AXON, this isn't the end of the road, not even for RVT-101, as the HEADWAY trial continues in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies. But this finding is a definite disappointment for those who have been waiting for several years on this SPA-backed phase 3 study.

Aduro and Novartis get going to STING cancer

After Aduro Biotech (ADRO) unveiled disappointing results from their pancreatic cancer study, many onlookers have grown more excited about their ADU-S100 program, a dinucleotide agonist of STING, which may be useful for promoting an inflammatory gene signature in tumors and subsequent antitumor immunity.

The approach gained enough interest from Novartis (NVS) to join in collaboration with ADRO in a phase 1b clinical trial for patients with advanced tumors. NVS brings to the table a new PD-1 antibody, in the same vein as Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab.

NVS has already slapped upwards of $750 million on this program; so I'm sure it's with great excitement to ADRO shareholders that the trial has finally officially begun, with the first patient dosed in the phase 1b study.

Looking forward: This move signals momentum around the globe building for the STING program as more data are awaited from the listeria-based approaches. And as is typical with these immune checkpoint studies, the estimated patient enrollment will be remarkably high for an early-stage trial: 175 estimated. So now we've seen both Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Novartis making big moves into the immune checkpoint inhibitor space. Very interesting times!

ProQR's early-stage cystic fibrosis results taken for a spin

There is a current crop of exciting developments in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, with most successful therapies being inhaled small molecules that bind the cystic fibrosis transmembrane receptor to force its migration to the cell surface, where it can rescue some of its impaired function.

But gene therapy has been one area of significant interest as well, since cystic fibrosis is typically caused by a single deleterious mutation. This makes it a ripe early target for emerging gene therapy approaches.

This is the realm of ProQR (PRQR), whose lead agent QR-010 is designed to bind specifically to the mutated RNA and insert the deleted bases, thus restoring function to the protein product that is encoded by the mRNA.

Recently, PRQR announced top-line data from their phase 1b study of QR-010, which showed favorable tolerability and signs of efficacy in terms of respiratory function. However, the highest and lowest dosing cohorts missed out on statistical significance in terms of efficacy, which is not the most encouraging sign in terms of establishing a clear dose-response relationship.

It appears, however, that patients with lower baseline lung function fare better with QR-010, and these patients will be targeted in upcoming later-stage clinical trials.

Looking forward: A bit of a mixed bag as far as efficacy is concerned, which isn't terribly surprising coming out of a phase 1 trial, which is usually not powered to demonstrate a clear clinical benefit for patients. Hopefully, PRQR will be able to take a big jump into unmistakable efficacy by moving into patient groups with worse lung function.

