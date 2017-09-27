Why SNAP Underperformed 12%

This article explores the primary reason behind the recent underperformance, and draws lessons from the past.

Snap dramatically underperformed both Facebook and NASDAQ by a wide margin in the past two weeks.

I discussed in my recent article the immense competition Snap faces from Instagram, and recent data corroborates my thesis.

Investment Thesis

I discussed in my recent article, Does Snapchat Stand A Chance Against Instagram?, the immense competition Snap (SNAP) faces from Instagram (FB), and recent data corroborates my thesis. Unless the company can soon turn around the precipitous decline in its daily active users, I expect the decline in stock price to continue for the foreseeable future.

SNAP Underperformed 12% In Two Weeks

The following graph contrasts Snap (SNAP) and the NASDAQ index as the benchmark in the last two days:

SNAP data by YCharts

Snap dramatically underperformed both its primary competitor, Facebook, and the overall NASDAQ index by a wide margin in the past two weeks.

Although I am normally not phased by short-term swings in stock prices, I do always keep an eye on if the price swings were supported by changes in the underlying fundamentals of a given company.

In SNAP's case, I believe that it is.

Fundamental View

This recode article published on the morning of September 19 points out that, "Instagram is rapidly eating away at Snapchat’s share of new users," and includes the following eye-opening graph:

The trend is clear, and it's a very important one that shareholders should note.

As I discussed in my article, Does Snapchat Stand A Chance Against Instagram?:

Snapchat is trying to build its own "network effect" but Instagram already has a very large one, so it will be very difficult if at all possible, for Snapchat to establish itself as a profitable growth company while facing intense competition from Instagram.

As more data has become available recently, the headwinds that Snap faces seems to have grown stronger than I had estimated.

We've Seen This Movie Before

The following graph shows the stunning rise in Pandora's (P) stock price, before Spotify (MUSIC) and Apple (AAPL) started eating its lunch:

P data by YCharts

Right around the same time, interest in Spotify had started accelerating, as indicated by Google Trends:

Furthermore, also around the same time in June of 2013, a New York Times article was pointing out possible competition from Apple:

After months of stalled negotiations over its planned Internet radio service, Apple is pushing to complete licensing deals with music companies so it can reveal the service as early as next week, according to people briefed on the talks.

Of course hindsight is 20/20, but I believe a comprehensive strategic analysis of industry players could have prevented Pandora's shareholders from the following dramatic declines in the following two years:

P data by YCharts

I Do Not Expect Snap To Recover

Many had expected SNAP to recover after the recent lockup expiration in July, but this expectation has not materialized. I believe this is because of the significant deterioration in the company's prospects as competition from Instagram has proved stronger than estimated.

Similar to how I view Tesla (TSLA), a pre-revenue (Model 3/Y) venture capital investment, Snap's future bottom-line results depend on its ability to grow its top-line quickly so that it can build upon the recent improvement in its gross margin and operating leverage inherent in social media companies.

SNAP Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This, however, will likely prove near impossible.

In fact, Instagram just revealed that it added another 100 million monthly active users in just four months, for a total of 800 million.

For reference: Snap most recently had 173 million daily active users, total.

Instagram's daily active users? 500 million.

It seems to me that the new user trend is accelerating against Snap. Without adding more users to its platform, Snap, let alone turning profitable, cannot sustainably grow its top-line. More importantly, however, it cannot create its own network effect. The last piece is the most important in my view.

Fidelity Sold Shares

Maybe this is why one of Snap's largest institutional investors, Fidelity, recently slashed its position in the company by more than half, and at 24%, the institutional ownership in Snap is lower than some of the other stocks I follow closely. You can find further information on this topic in my recent article, Institutional Ownership In Snap.

Bottom Line

Snap's competitive position is looking awfully similar to that of Pandora's in 2013: hot product, intensifying competition, and no clear competitive advantage.

Until the company turns around the declining trend illustrated in this article, and further improve its gross margins, I remain on the sidelines.

Let hindsight guide your future investment decisions.

