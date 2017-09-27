Will Bitcoin Kill Western Union?

Third, we review how Western Union might exploit Bitcoin or even gain advantages in the market.

Second, we look at how Western Union is threatened by Bitcoin.

Western Union (WU) moves money around the globe. They have over 500K agent locations, in over 200 countries, with relatively fast transfer capabilities.

Through WU you can transfer money online in 35 countries or via the WU app in 11 countries. And here's a partial list of products and services:

Send money online

Send money in person

Send money by phone

Send money to an inmate

Pay bills online

Pay bills by phone

Get money orders

Get prepaid cards

These are the things that most people think about with Western Union. However, WU also provides many other financial solutions for businesses, such as consulting, reporting, analysis, invoicing, and payment scheduling.

Western Union assists businesses in many industries: transportation, consumer finance, government finance, insurance, mortgage, telecom, utilities and beyond. We'll take a look at this B2B opportunity in a short while.

Quick View of Western Union's Valuation

I'll talk more about WU's network reach, distribution channels and value-added services. But first, let's look at WU's valuation to see if we should even be interested right now.

Source

Western Union has recently had a rough time. It's sitting near its 52-week low, which has pushed up the dividend to nearly 3.7%.

A quick look at WU with F.A.S.T. Graphs over 10 years of time indicates a few things at a glance:

First, WU's dividend is indeed near an all-time high. This is partially from a depressed price but also from an upward creep in the payout ratio; 31% in 2014, 37% in 2015, 37% in 2016, and about 40% in 2017.

Second, WU isn't too far off its 10-year average P/E; so despite the P/E of about 11, it's not wildly undervalued. Against the S&P 500 P/E of about 24, WU appears quite undervalued. But, compared to itself, it's just moderately undervalued.

Guidance for the rest of 2017 is pretty mild, and certainly not spectacular:

Source: Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

And, what about Western Union's leadership? What explains the moderate performance? Hikmet Ersek had this to say about Q2 2017:

To summarize the quarter, I am pleased with the operating performance of the business. We are still managing through some challenges in the regulatory environment related to our prior settlement, but our compliance program remain a critical component of our cross-border capabilities and we will continue to invest in them.

Here's the problem:

The Western Union Company (Western Union), a global money services business headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, has agreed to forfeit $586 million and enter into agreements with the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission [FTC], and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the Central District of California, the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the Southern District of Florida. In its agreement with the Justice Department, Western Union admits to criminal violations including willfully failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering [AML] program and aiding and abetting wire fraud.

Here's more color on the $586M problem from WU's Rajesh Agrawal:

Turning to margins and profitability. The consolidated GAAP operating margin in the second quarter was 15.6%, which compared to 18.9% in the prior year period. The decline in GAAP operating margin was due to a $49 million accrual towards a possible resolution with a state regulator. The matter covers the same facts set forth in the company's agreement with the federal government announced in January concerning the company's anti-money laundering programs over the 2004 through 2012 period. Last week, the regulator, the New York Department of Financial Services, informed the company that those facts give it basis to take additional enforcement action, the resolution of which would involve a payment to the regulator.

Obviously, compliance increases costs for WU; but at the same time, regulations and compliance cause pain for the entire industry. In this case WU got caught red-handed. The costs were tremendous but it will be handled over time.

All in all, this reminds me of the tobacco industry in that there's a moat around this business that takes a toll. It also keeps out new competition.

The Bitcoin Wild Card

In an interesting interview with Western Union's David Thompson you can see a very traditional view of money:

Cryptocurrencies are an electronic form of value used some individuals to transfer value. Think of it as a bag of corn, or silver—a commodity that you can exchange for a service or a product. Cryptocurrencies confuse a lot of people because they aren’t fiat currencies. They are sometimes considered to be a currency, an investment vehicle or a commodity. So, for example, if you want to go get a car wash, I don’t think your car wash is going to accept a commodity like a bag of corn. They want fiat currency.

It's kind of bizarre to even think that a car wash would think in terms of fiat currency. They want to get paid, and it doesn't matter if it's cash, credit card, or debit card. It all works in roughly the same way. If someone stopped by with a debit card backed by Bitcoin, and money moved from that person to the car wash, the concept of "fiat" would never enter any mind at all.

In any event, the real issue here is around the existential threat that Bitcoin poses for Western Union. After all, you can move thousands of "dollars" in the form of Bitcoin around the world for a few pennies. To send $100 with WU, depositing into a bank account, you're looking at a $5 fee and with a credit card, an $8 fee.

If we're talking cross-border money movement, Bitcoin instantly wins from a technology point of view. At the individual level this might all work fine for now. However, when it comes to money, the government always gets involved it seems. This puts the risk on Bitcoin and crypto, not Western Union. There is another rub. As soon as businesses get involved there're government red tape and regulations. That's what we'll explore next.

How Western Union Can Survive

I don't believe that Bitcoin will destroy Western Union. Instead, there are two things at work that will keep WU alive. Or, at least these two things give WU a fighting chance.

First, governments create a lot of red tape, which creates costs and friction, but ultimately this works in favor of Western Union. The reason is that WU has to stay "in the light" and disclose activities. It must legally comply. WU doesn't work against the government (in most cases) but works with it.

In this sense, governments and regulators actually provide an umbrella of safety to WU. As Bitcoin sees more and more pressure to be open to the eyes of government, with an audit trail, WU can provide a middle ground which leads me to my second point.

WU can exploit Bitcoin by converting other currencies into Bitcoin and vice versa. This might seem counterintuitive but it would allow people to keep, use and transfer Bitcoin while still being "safe" in the eyes of governments.

Government Red Tape Gives Western Union Time

A key point made by Bitcoin enthusiasts is that Bitcoin avoids all the red tape and mess. However, the mess is extremely unlikely to go away, at least in the short and medium term. This buys WU a lot of time. Compliance with regulations and working through the red tape is an opportunity.

Furthermore, on the back end, WU can start to implement various blockchain technologies and extensions to increase compliance, while simultaneously reducing costs. While this might not be too useful for end consumers it could be very beneficial internally to WU from an operations point of view.

Blockchain: A new tool to cut costs

Blockchain networks can lower transaction costs and improve transparency

Clear Signs That Regulation Matters

WU is cautious but curious. Western Union's David Thompson says:

For us to move into cryptocurrency, we would have to cooperate with regulators or be a part of the regulation structure over cryptocurrency. I do think we as a company would not be operating in cryptocurrency until it became regulated, and there would be a need for regulation over cross-border movement or a cross-border compliance structure.

Who better to navigate the regulations and cross-border compliance structure? And, if they are wise, they will work to get ahead of Bitcoin and crypto. They will work with Bitcoin not against it, from a value-add perspective. There's room for both WU and Bitcoin.

The genie is out of the bottle but regulations and compliance are powerful forces. By embracing the "pain" WU can gain the upper hand, or at least stay alive in the long run.

Wrap Up

First, although Western Union appears to be a great buy on a P/E and yield basis, it's roughly in line with its 10-year history. It's not a screaming bargain.

Second, while Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are a long-term threat to WU, the business has room to adjust to work with the trend. For example, there's tremendous business value in being able to comply with regulations and handle red tape. Furthermore, WU has the ability to use add-on services for Bitcoin to boost the bottom line, and provide value to businesses.

As indicated in the Q2 2017 slides, there's room to grow:

At just 7% of company revenue, WU's B2B business can grow along with Bitcoin. There are many back-end and add-on services that can be provided. Plus, there are many possible operational and back-end efficiencies. Management should seek to embrace blockchain from this perspective, and on behalf of B2C and B2B customers and opportunities.

Taken as a whole, WU is a hold. It's not going to instantly die or go bankrupt because of Bitcoin. And, it's trading around fair value.

If you are a crypto investor, WU might be worth adding to your watch list. WU might evolve very rapidly to embrace crypto, adding intelligent services and additional value. It might exploit blockchain in the back end. In short, WU is worth watching because it could become a breakout crypto opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.