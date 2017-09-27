BlackRock Investors Should Trade Carefully

What began as an idea among colleagues to build a better asset management firm has grown into the largest money manager in the world with over $5.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Initially focused solely on fixed-income, BlackRock (BLK) today is world renowned as one of smartest, most innovative financial firms in history. As the owners of iShares and experts in risk management, asset allocation, trading and portfolio management, BLK provides institutions, governments and individuals with a variety of solutions to their investment needs. The iShares platform of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) has captured over $1.5 trillion and has become the market leader among passive investing. The company manages another $4.2 trillion in assets through other various active and passive platforms across equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset sectors. As a result of their interesting historical evolution, 21% of the company is owned by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC). Led by co-founder Larry Fink, BlackRock has become one of the most influential companies in the world.

The company's growth has been very impressive. The bulk of the revenues (almost 90%) are generated from investment advisory and administration of the assets under management. Additional sources of revenue include performance and incentive fees on certain portfolios and fees from their BlackRock Solutions and Advisory platforms. Through the timely acquisitions of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Barclays Global Investors, as well as a bull market at its back, BLK has generated an 18% CAGR in revenues over the past ten years and a more modest 4.2% CAGR over the past five years. Revenues did decline in 2016 by just over 2.2% to $11.2 billion.

BLK Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

However, through the first half of 2017, revenues have increased 6.7%, and the company is on track to show modest revenue growth for the remainder of 2017. Investors should note that the average fee on AUM has steadily declined over the past several years. At the end of 2016, the average fee earned was about 19 basis points, down from 22 basis points five years earlier. It is widely known that passive index fund providers are racing to lower their fees to attract greater assets. This creates a headwind for revenue growth, but BLK continues to capture assets, as evidenced by the 17% CAGR of iShares AUM over the past five years.

As with most financial firms, employee compensation and benefits is the single largest expense category. At BLK, employee compensation has increased at 3.9% annually over the past five years, just under the rate of growth in revenues. The compensation ratio has trended downward from a post-crash high of 0.38 to 0.35 at the end of 2016. The efficiency ratio has similarly declined from 0.73 in 2009 to 0.59 in 2016, despite employee headcount increasing 5% annually. Management has maintained this control of expenses through the first half of 2017. The business is very scalable, so it is expected that this would continue.

Pre-tax income has increased 24% and 7% annually over the past ten and five years, respectively. Net income has increased 26% and 6% annually over these same time horizons. Net margins peaked at 29.7% in 2014, only to decline to 28.4% in 2016.

BLK Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

There are competitive pressures to decrease management fees, which will put a damper on profit margin growth. That being said, investors should expect a slight increase in profit margins in 2017 if trends continue into the second half of the year.

For a company with trillions in assets under management, the balance sheet is quite modest. Total assets have increased steadily to $220 billion at the end of 2016. However, two-thirds of the company's assets are categorized as "separate account assets." These are assets maintained by BlackRock Life Limited, which is a wholly owned life insurance company subsidiary in the UK. These assets are held for the purposes of funding pension contracts. While they are not subject to claims of the creditors of BlackRock and BlackRock has no economic interest in the assets, the company does generate management fees associated with those assets. The company is able to facilitate lending arrangements with those assets, the collateral of which is the next largest asset category. (Credit to the 10-Q for that.) Excluding the separate account and collateral assets, the company has shown much more modest asset growth with total assets of $43 billion at the end of 2016.

On the other side, liabilities have also increased along with the growth in revenues. As discussed above, the balance sheet has offsetting liabilities for the separate account and collateral business. Excluding these liabilities, total liabilities have actually decreased slightly in recent years to $14 billion.

Excluding the separate accounts and collateral, the company's financial ratios are all quite favorable. The liabilities to assets ratio has decreased steadily to 0.32 at the end of 2016. Debt to equity has decreased from a high 0.23 in 2012 to 0.17 in 2016. Return on assets has increased to 735 bp. On the other hand, return on common equity has decreased the past few years from a high of 12.24% in 2014 to 11.01% in 2016.

BLK Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

The company does have authorization to repurchase up to 7.6 million more shares of common stock, which at current prices is about $3.2 billion worth. But, it does bear watching to determine if the company can improve its ROE.

Clearly the company is sound financially but is the stock a good buy at these levels? I will start with the price to earnings ratio, which is not the best valuation metric, but is one that is widely followed. BLK has traded at a P/E between 14x and 21x diluted EPS over the past five years, with an average P/E of 18.1x. At a recent price of $437.63, the current P/E is 21x. The stock is about 16% higher than its average P/E over the past five years.

BLK data by YCharts

The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 15.2x:

BLK PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Based on the P/E, the stock is a bit more expensive relative to its recent history as well as its peers.

The price to book ratio is a better valuation metric for financial companies. BLK has traded at a P/B between 1.4x and 2.4x P/B over the past five years, with an average P/B of 1.96x. The current P/B is 2.4x. The stock is about 22% higher than its average P/E over the past five years.

BLK data by YCharts

The company's primary competitors are trading at an average P/E of 2.8x:

BLK Price to Book Value data by YCharts

On a book value basis, the stock is a bit more expensive relative to its recent history, but slightly cheaper than its competitors. Furthermore, since the end of 2012, book value per share has increased 22% while the stock price has increased over 110%. Keep in mind that the net income and EPS both peaked in 2015.

Finally, the most meaningful valuation concept is a present value calculation, in my opinion. In theory, the value of any asset today is the present value of future cash flows. For BLK, I performed several present value methods: DCF, residual income, abnormal ROE and the DDM.

I am not expecting the company to generate the same high level of growth in the future as they have done in the past. I expect revenues to grow at a more modest 4.5% CAGR over the next ten years, which is slightly higher than their previous five year CAGR. I expect a slight slowdown in the growth rate of net income, however, as competitive pressures take hold, particularly within the exchange traded funds business. I expect the dividend payout ratio to gradually increase from a 50% payout this year to over 60% in the out years. Finally, I expect the company to continue to repurchase shares, although not much beyond their current authorization of 7.6 million shares. Additional assumptions include:

Cost of equity 10.16% WACC 9.65% Cont growth rate 3.00%

Using these assumptions, the sensitivity analysis produces a present value range between $210 and $307, which is quite a bit lower than the current market price. Now, before you bulls fly off the handle, keep in mind that this is just another input in the valuation decision. This is actually pretty consistent with other companies I have analyzed. I do believe that stocks are generally priced beyond intrinsic value and valuations are stretched as the bull market continues upward.

Taking into account each of the valuation methods above, I conclude that BLK is currently trading about 25% above fair value. While market sentiment is still rather bullish, despite the FED tightening, I could see the stock pushing even higher. But, if market sentiment becomes bearish, this high beta stock (1.7) could see a fairly dramatic reversal which would represent a terrific time for investors to either add to their holdings or buy anew. BlackRock is a great company, but I do not believe this is a great price.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing.