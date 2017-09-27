Costco: Tax Rates Should Fall To Justify Bull Case

Costco (COST) is due to report its fourth quarter earnings in a few days. While the company has defied earnings expectations throughout this year, investors will still be seeking affirmations on the likelihood of the firm cracking under a disruptive retail environment. A lot of the concerns surrounding the company are related to complexities evolving from the management’s reticence to online transition. The store’s addictive shopping environment though more than trounces this deficit Costco has created for itself. Visitors to the store often get Costco’d, that is they end up buying more things than they intended to. Members tend to feel that not shopping at Costco is equivalent to doing a disservice to their bank accounts. A membership renewal rate of nearly 90% speaks for the firm’s argument. The reasons for this reticence are therefore valid.

And it isn’t just Costco investors who will be looking for cues. After all, this is one company Amazon cannot claim to beat on price. So if Amazon succeeds in ravaging Costco, it’s fair to imagine that a lot of investors in competing firms are likely to flee as well. Therefore, a pessimistic outlook could have a wide-ranging impact spanning the entire sector.

Costco Comparable Company Analysis

A comparable company analysis does not hint that the company is undervalued in any discernible manner. Costco has the highest EV/EBITDA and forward price to earnings ratio in the peer group I constructed. Adjusted for five year growth, the PE ratio was more reasonable. Costco does deserve a rich valuation. The company had the highest ROIC (~14%) in the peer group (11% or less) highlighting its ability of returning excess returns by a wider margin. Costco sets the standard for prices in the industry and by extension is more capable of safeguarding itself against an online invasion. Therefore, I don’t see the premium multiple as an aberration or a cause for concern.

Stock EV/EBITDA PE PEG (5-year) Costco 13.29 25.25 2.68 Wal-Mart 8.48 17.1 3.11 Target 5.91 13.28 -3.88 Dollar General 9.87 15.96 2.2 Dollar Tree 10.64 16.54 1.52

(PE and PEG Ratio sourced from Yahoo finance. EV/EBITDA by calculation)

Valuation by projecting free cash flows

Since the comparables analysis was inconclusive, I projected the firm’s cash flows over a period of five years. Assumptions included a revenue growth within the 2%-4% and gross margins increasing by 70 basis points to 14% by 2022. SG&A expenses have been modelled along historical rates of nearly 10%. Also note that I assumed capex between 1.9% and 2% of sales for my projections. Within these parameters the firm was valued at $157. Costco’s current market price is within the margin of error inherent within the analysis. Note that I did not model a decrease in tax rates instead assuming it at 35%. When modeled at a tax rate of 30%, Costco was valued at $180. Therefore, a decrease in tax rates easily justifies a bull case on this ticker.

Key number to look out for in Q4 earnings

A key number I will be observing this quarter is Costco’s capex projection. The firm’s capex as a percent of sales was below 2% between 2008 and 2014. In recent years though, it has crept up. When I projected the company’s cash flows, Costco’s valuation appeared quite sensitive to the capex assumption. In fact just a 50 basis point downward shift resulted in an increase in value by ~20%. Therefore, any hints about the trend line in capex must give investors a better chance at evaluating whether they should increase/ decrease their positions on the ticker.

Conclusion

I am holding a $157 target, and will be updating the figure on greater clarity regarding my assumptions in the earnings call.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, figures have been sourced from company filings.

