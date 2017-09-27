Oil: Rally Is Coming To An End

The hedge funds do not actively participate in the bull campaign.

The oil market is experiencing backwardation, and it is really scary.

Investment Thesis

Fundamental and technical signs allow predicting that the witnessed upward wave motion in the oil market is nearing completion, as both oil price and the U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: USO) (a fund that tracks the price of Sweet Light Crude Oil) are entering a consolidation phase.

I don't like to predict the approaching of the market peak because it is almost always deceptive, but the current state of the oil market forces me to give this forecast.

First of all, I would like to draw attention to the backwardation that has been steadily continuing in the oil market recently.

Notably, while the WTI futures price falls below the current level only starting from July 2018:

... Brent futures price in December 2017 is already lower than in November 2017:

This situation means that the rise in the oil prices observed recently has a speculative nature and is not based on a long-term change in the balance of supply and demand in the market.

Let’s discuss the balance of supply and demand in more detail.

When it comes to the fundamentally reasonable oil price, I prefer to analyze statistical models because subjective opinions often depend on the investor's current position in the market. In my opinion, the relationship between the quarterly average Brent price and quantity of days of OECD forward consumption gives the quality assessment of the market.

Incorporating the last quarter’s indicators in this model, we can see that the current Brent price is already at the level of the upper border of the confidence interval, suggesting that the current price is almost overstated.

Now let's look at some of the nuances in funds’ behavior in the oil market.

According to the latest COT report, for the period from 12 to 19 September, the hedge funds increased their net position in WTI oil (NYMEX+ICE) by 27% buying a total of 48,947 contracts. They were actively closing previously sold contracts, as well as buying the new ones. At first glance, this is all very positive.

In absolute and relative terms, the growth of the funds’ long position recorded in the last week is the maximum for the current year. But we must not forget about the largest ever decrease in their position recorded three weeks ago. I.e., the funds were practically buying back what they’ve sold at the beginning of the month.

The current size of the funds’ net position in oil is 229,932 contracts, which is just above the three-year range for this time of the year. I believe, the seasonality of the funds’ actions also gives no reason to expect any dynamic actions in the remaining time of the year.

It's also interesting to note that over the last few weeks, the funds’ net position has been almost perfectly matching the model of long-term interdependence between the size of their position and the WTI price. This makes one think that the funds simply follow the oil without taking any dynamic actions aimed at the future.

So, in my opinion, funds lack aggressive positive position in the oil market, therefore, a bullish momentum cannot be expected.

And, finally, let’s take a look at the market technique.

Since March 8, when the WTI price broke the upward support line marking the beginning of a downward wave, the WTI price decreased by 20% over 105 days. After reaching annual lows on June 21, the WTI began a new wave of growth which lasted 98 days, reaching the level of March 8 yesterday:

In my view, in the context of the duration and the position of the price movement, it is appropriate to talk about the end of the primary wave motion in this market, which at least implies a phase of consolidation or correction.

Putting It All Together

So, I believe the listed factors will force many investors to lock-in profits on the purchased oil contracts essentially weakening the upward market potential.

I expect the WTI oil price will be consolidated in the area of $52 during the next month. Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of the United States Oil ETF, I expect a similar consolidation around $10.7.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GOLD (FUTURES).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.