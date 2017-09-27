Diamond Offshore Drilling reportedly ordered a drillship in China.

It looks like the company decided to proceed with its floating factory company, backed by a contract with Chevron and support from Chinese partners.

Offshore drillers are preparing for the upcoming recovery. First, Ensco (ESV) decided to merge with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). Next, Transocean (RIG) bought Songa Offshore. Rowan (RDC) is rumored to buy Maersk Drilling, although the rumor at this time hardly makes any practical sense as Maersk is too big for Rowan and Rowan must find a partner or multiple partners to share the burden of such an acquisition. Anyway, the trend is clear – surviving offshore drilling companies try to get bigger in order to compete in the future market.

However, there is one outlier – Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO). Ever since the current downturn began, the company’s management never tried to sugar coat the severity of the situation. The company has shown great discipline and continued to evaluate future possibilities while its peers started to make their moves. Interestingly, the company is the only one in the “surviving group”, which also includes Ensco, Transocean, Rowan and Noble Corp. (NE), that really needs to refurbish its fleet. Finally, it seems that Diamond Offshore Drilling is ready to makes its move as it is reportedly close to order a drillship in China. The decision seems to be based on the availability of contract with Chevron (CVX) and financial support from Chinese partners.

It looks like Diamond Offshore Drilling has finally decided to build the so-called “floating factory” – a concept that the company has been speaking about for quite some time now. If the concept is successful, it will put Diamond Offshore Drilling ahead everyone in the industry. Obviously, the company weighed other possibilities and found that they were not attractive. My guess here is that prices for distressed assets were found to be too high by Diamond Offshore Drilling’s management. Judging by Ensco-Atwood merger documents, I suspect that Diamond Offshore Drilling was one of the companies that expressed initial interest in Atwood’s fleet but did not proceed further.

While Ensco’s management has multiple times offered their rationale for why the price for Atwood is good, I continue to believe that Ensco’s offer is an effective bailout of Atwood shareholders who would have otherwise found themselves under great pressure by the end of this year. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s management is very conservative so overpaying was not an option for them. Other possibilities, like acquiring the fleet of Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF), also did not fit the company. My guess is that a company sees too much competition in the 6-gen drillship space.

So, Diamond Offshore Drilling is likely moving into the most interesting direction. I expect that the company will limit itself to ground-breaking projects supported by initial contracts and by financial support from partners who are interested in developing the industry. Together with the recent bond refinancing, the move secures Diamond Offshore Drilling’s position as one of the leaders on balance sheet quality.

In my opinion, the road to recovery will be long and full of ups and downs, presenting opportunities for both short-term and long-term investors and traders. I expect that balance sheet strength and management’s conservative approach will help the company’s shares on any oil price upside swing. In case oil prices manage to stay above $57.50, current upside momentum in Diamond Offshore Drilling shares will continue.

