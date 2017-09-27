Dale Wettlaufer On Value Investing In The 21st Century

Dale Wettlaufer began his career as a fool, a Motley Fool that is, where he first learned to ply his trade as an analyst. A few years later, he found himself working in the same capacity for a legitimate mutual fund rock star. Today he runs a long/short strategy under his own shingle. In this conversation, Dale discusses what he learned during his time with Bill Miller at Legg Mason and how his value investing discipline has evolved into that which he employs at his new firm, Charlotte Lane Capital. Below are a few notes and links related to this episode.