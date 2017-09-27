The Baltic Dry Index And How It Affects The Fortunes Of Dry Bulk Shippers

I've done this because I am convinced that the BDI rate movement is the single greatest indicator of the future success of the dry bulk sector.

For the past year, I have been closely monitoring the Baltic Dry Index because of my substantial NM and SB Investments.

As far as I'm concerned, the Baltic Dry Index, BDI, is the single most important indicator of the future health of the entire dry bulk shipping sector. This article is designed to determine how accurate a statement this is.

Let's begin with a definition of what the BDI actually represents and its relationship to the dry bulk shipping sector. Consequently, according to Investopedia:

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is a shipping and trade index created by the London-based Baltic Exchange that measures changes in the cost to transport various raw materials. The exchange directly contacts shipping brokers to assess price levels for a given route, product to transport and time to delivery, or speed. The Baltic Dry Index is a composite of three subindices that measure different sizes of dry bulk carriers, or merchant ships: Capesize, Panamax and Supramax.



The BDI is issued daily by the Baltic Exchange, which calculates the index by assessing multiple shipping rates across multiple routes for each of the BDI component ships. Analyzing multiple geographic routes for each index gives depth to the index's composite measurement.



A change in the Baltic Dry Index can give investors insight into global supply and demand trends, and is often considered a leading indicator of future economic growth if the index is rising or contraction if the index is falling because the goods shipped are raw, pre-production material, which is typically an area with very low levels of speculation. Because the supply of large carriers tends to remain very tight, with long lead times and high production costs, the index can experience high levels of volatility if global demand increases or drops off suddenly. The Baltic Exchange also operates as a maker of markets in freight derivatives, a type of forward contract known as forward freight agreements (FFAs) traded over the counter.

Now let's apply this knowledge to a test of its practical application concerning the fortunes of several dry bulk shippers: Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Diana Shipping (DSX), and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE).

Let's begin by reviewing the following 1-year BDI graph submitted by Bloomberg:



Now let's see how the above-selected dry bulk shippers performed in relation to the above-pictured BDI graph, as compared to the following graph offered by Yahoo Finance.

Although this might be wishful thinking, it appears that there might be some lag time before the full effect of the recent BDI rate rise is reflected by the fortunes of the dry bulk shippers. Although, as I have just discovered, the BDI took a sudden downward turn, as reported this morning, back to 1476 as a result of a loss of 27.

Furthermore, it appears that the August 2016, EGLE 20:1 reverse split was too negatively significant to be overcome by the recent BDI rate rise.

In conclusion, in spite of the fact that the recent BDI rate rise cannot guarantee the future survival of any individual dry bulk shipper, it certainly bodes well for the shipping sector in general. Consequently, I will continue to closely monitor it as I have been doing as an interested NM and SB preferred investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NM-G, NM-H, SB-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.