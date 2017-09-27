An interesting example is that of the German Mittelstand small and medium sized industrial companies which have thrived in the face of globalization.

Globalization and other forces of structural change do not necessarily have to ravish economies.

"It's the economy, stupid," that's the title of an opinion article by Darrell Delamaide on MarketWatch, in which he argues that Trump's election victory was the result of economic reasons.

While we're not going to discuss the reasons for the Trump election as such, the article is noteworthy nevertheless because one can distill valuable economic lessons.

The author argues that globalization ravaged the industrial heartland of the US, and the resulting devastation to middle classes is what led to the Trump victory:

Salena Zito, a former Republican campaign staffer and journalist based in Pittsburgh, recently traced the seeds of Trump’s victory to September 1977 when the Campbell Works of Youngstown Sheet and Tube furloughed 5,000 workers in one day with no warning. That incident and a cascade of similar shutdowns in the Steel Valley stretching from Youngstown to Pittsburgh had a devastating effect on the communities it hit. It destroyed middle class life for whole swaths of population. The average salary of a steelworker at the time was $24,773, Zito reports. The median household income in Youngstown, 40 years later, is $24,133.

There are lots of people who blame this on globalization, indeed, this is also mentioned in the article:

Read it and weep. Bankers and economists will tell you that it was inevitable, that economics simply dictated that steel would no longer be profitable to produce in the United States as competitors abroad with newer, better technology arose. Really? Why did they have better technology?

But then there is an interesting twitch to the story (our emphasis):

Sadly inevitable perhaps in American business, where the pernicious notion of shareholder value — with the not incidental effect of sending executive salaries into the stratosphere — came to dominate business strategy and led managers to shift production abroad instead of investing in their employees and communities. In Germany, where family-owned companies remained much more rooted in the community and unions have representation the board, there was no such shift. Instead, there was investment in technology that kept these firms competitive.

Not just globalization

Indeed. It isn't globalization as such that is the culprit, it's the domestic policies and institutions in place that determine the response to it which is important.

As far as globalization goes, the US should not be in the main firing line as the size of its economy makes trade a much smaller part of its economy compared to many other developed nations.

Nevertheless, some of these have done much better in preserving wages, jobs or communities, take for instance the really odd figure from the OECD about real median hourly wage development in different countries:

All of these countries have been subject to globalization, France and the UK arguably more so compared to the US, but wage stagnation, while endemic in the US from the 1970s, is only a very recent phenomenon in these other countries.

It has not been all bad news for the industrial heartland (aka the 'rust belt') of the US, from the Cleveland Fed:

In terms of getting the population back to work after the two major shocks to manufacturing employment, the region has performed well, but on other measures, such as per capita income, the region has fared less well than other manufacturing-intensive areas.

So the lesson here is that it's not globalization as such that is the problem, after all, globalization is simply one force producing structural change in economies.

Another lesson is that simply to stop globalization isn't a viable route either, protectionism can easily derail and change companies' direction from innovating into rent-seeking behavior, as many countries have experienced.

Structural change

Globalization is only one part of the creative destruction that characterizes capitalism where jobs, crafts and even whole industries and communities can suddenly be swept aside by the forces of change.

The point we have to stress here is that globalization isn't likely to be the most important of these forces, technological change has upended vastly more jobs, especially in industry.

New business models can also wreck havoc. Wal-Mart's (WMT) superior logistics enabled economies of scale that swept aside a host of mom and pop stores and smaller, less efficient retailers.

Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers are now doing much of the same, busting even national scale retailers and pulling the economic rug from underneath a host of shopping malls.

Even a subtle change in simple business practices, like concentrating on core capabilities and outsource the rest can have a profound impact. The outsourcing has been massive, and it has put downward pressure on pay and especially on conditions and opportunities.

Policies and institutions

What is important is how economies deal with this kind of structural change, which is determined by its institutions and policies, and allows for vastly different outcomes.

The reference to Germany is an important one as it shows one institution that bears a heavy responsibility for the industrial devastation. Germany, as a smaller and more open economy is more subject to globalization compared to the US.

Yet much of its industry has thrived in global markets, especially the part that is denominated as the Mittelstand, small and medium-sized industrial companies that are rarely listed, often family-owned and have deep roots in local communities. Here is The Economist:

the Mittelstand also appears to offer a solution to some of the biggest worries haunting the capitalist system. One is about inclusiveness: some countries worry that too much economic activity is becoming concentrated in a small number of giant companies and in a few megacities. Another is youth unemployment: millions of young people remain idle while bosses complain of skill shortages. Winfried Weber, a professor of management at the University of Mannheim, explains that the combination of medium-sized companies with deep local roots and a strong apprenticeship system means that in Germany only 7.8% of those aged 25 or under are unemployed, compared with 22.1% in Sweden and 54% in Spain.

And here are people from the Harvard Business Review who went to Germany to research the phenomenon:

“We saw a number of factors that together make these companies competitive globally, even though they are in a high-wage economy,” says Shih. The primary attribute—among both family-owned Mittelstand firms like Faber-Castell and larger public corporations—is a clear focus on longevity and the future. As an example, Shih cites ARRI, the world’s largest manufacturer of professional motion picture equipment, which weathered a difficult transition from film to digital technology and has gone on to thrive. Overall, German companies take a broad view of their responsibility to their constituencies, emphasize knowing their customers, and invest heavily in training employees. Further, Mittelstand firms tend to occupy narrow niches, often tools or component parts, with a strategy to dominate them globally. Companies of all sizes pursue innovation, sometimes with the support of research institutes, one of which provided ARRI with the technology and training to make the move to digital.

They're not obsessed with meeting investor demand for quarterly targets, nor is executive pay tied to the stock performance, a practice that is likely to lead to short termism, financial engineering and can depress investment and wages.

The German Mittelstand example shows that this isn't necessarily the natural order of things, even if it is difficult to copy this model, which has grown organically out of a specific environment, culture and supporting institutions.

And of course, for investors there is little to celebrate as most of these companies aren't listed.

US shareholder capitalism does have advantages, it produces profitable, efficient companies. However, most of the gains are appropriated by a wealthy minority, which, because they save much more, depresses demand which is a disincentive to investment, which depresses economic growth and productivity growth, and hence wage growth.

Look how, after shareholder capitalism took off in the early 1980s, the gains of economic growth have been distributed ever more skewed:

There is a surprisingly simple remedy, make shareholder capitalism work for more people by making more people shareholders, either through pension plans, profit sharing, gainsharing, by whatever means.

If you look at the above figure you know that Darrell Delamaide who we introduced in the beginning of the article has a point with his assessment that "it is the economy, stupid."

The point is, neither protectionism, nor corporate tax cuts, nor wholesale deregulation are likely to be of much help if the underlying motor of wealth generation simply delivers the proceeds to a few who already have a lot.

Yes, the motor might rev up a bit with these policies, but the underlying distributive mechanism will ensure most of the proceeds will keep accruing to executives, people in finance and shareholders, perhaps even more so, depending on the design of the tax cuts.

Vicious cycle

There used to be a neat relation between productivity growth and wage growth. Until the mid 1970s, these grew equally:

This created a virtuous cycle between supply and demand, but that got broke as an increasing part of the economic gains accrued to the wealthy. This should have slowed demand, and hence economic growth but it didn't, at least not until recently because:

Growth in the labor force.

A massive influx of women into the labor market and people working more than one job, keeping family incomes afloat.

Declining savings of the bottom 90% and increasing debt levels. Savings even became negative for the bottom 90% in the first decade of this century.

All three of these mechanisms that kept demand up have declined in significance or even evaporated, which is the main reason why economic growth has structurally declined, and hence business investments, which reacts much more vigorously to changes in demand than to changes in interest rates or taxes.

Lower business investment has slowed productivity growth, which is another depressing factor on wages. But ultimately, wages will improve if unemployment falls low enough one might retort.

While that might be the case, it looks like it isn't going to happen anytime soon though from MarketWatch:

Pay raises for U.S. employees are not expected to improve next year, according to a survey released Monday by global professional services company Aon, based on a survey of over 1,000 companies. Base pay is expected to rise 3% in 2018, up slightly from 2.9% in 2017. Spending on variable pay — incentives or bonuses — will be 12.5% of payroll, low levels not seen since 2013. This suggests a “pessimistic view of corporate performance in the coming year,” Ken Abosch, a strategy and development analyst at Aon, said in a statement. “Companies remain under pressure to increase productivity and minimize costs,” he said. “As a result, we continue to see relatively flat salary-increase budgets across employee groups, with most organizations continuing to tie the majority of their compensation budgets to pay incentives that reward for performance and business results.” Middle-of-the-road performers will lose out: 40% of companies said they’re reducing or eliminating increases for lesser performers.

Conclusion

In the face of structural change, the US economy has done much worse in terms of wages and inequality compared to other advanced countries, which are at least as vulnerable to globalization.

This strongly suggests it isn't globalization as such, but the form of domestic policies and institutions that determine most of the outcomes of structural change like globalization.

The US has fared better in terms of employment creation though, as its economic model allows for a more flexible redeployment of assets compared to many other advanced nations.

We think one of the most important institutional differentiators distinguishing the US experience from those of other advanced nations is the US elevation of shareholder value as the supreme company metric.

The German Mittelstand offers an interesting alternative, as this industrial backbone of the German economy is actually thriving in global markets demonstrating that industry isn't necessarily doomed in advanced nations when faced with globalized markets. Replicating this success is very difficult though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.