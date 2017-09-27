Why GNC Shares Are Up 15% Since The Company Announced Its New CEO

Martindale's existing relationships with Rite Aid will benefit GNC and the two companies strategic partnership agreement.

Martindale brings with him a track record of transforming retail models, most recently Rite Aid, which was acquired by Walgreen's.

Shares shot up 10.3% the day following the announcement of Ken Martindale as GNC's new CEO, formerly CEO of Rite Aid Stores.

Ken Martindale Appointed as New GNC CEO

On September 6th, GNC Holdings Inc.’s (GNC) board of directors appointed Ken Martindale Chief Executive Officer, who takes over from interim CEO Bob Moran.

Former interim CEO Bob Moran will assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman with former Chairman, Michael F. Hines, remaining on the board.

GNC’s new CEO, Martindale, most recently served as CEO of Rite Aid Stores and President of Rite Aid Corporation, where he was instrumental in leading the company's in-store transformation, including the roll out of a new store format and an expansion of the company's loyalty program.

Martindale’s background also includes roles in merchandising and marketing for Rite Aid and for Pathmark Stores, prior to joining Rite Aid.

While securing a permanent CEO certainly removes uncertainty and paves the way for longer-term strategic planning, there are two additional reasons why we think Martindale’s appointment is significant.

Experience Transforming In-Store Formats and Loyalty Programs

In announcing the news, GNC prominently touted Martindale’s track record of success in transforming retail business models, most recently with Rite Aid, there, rolling out a new store format and revamping the company's loyalty program, before being acquired by Walgreens.

With buyout rumors swirling around GNC, the board of directors may be looking for Martindale to do some window dressing before the company finds a suitor.

Transforming the in-store experience and re-engineering the company’s loyalty program will be critical to GNC’s future as the company has embarked on an aggressive strategy to revisit its brick-and-mortar business model.

So far in 2017, GNC has been successful in executing on its strategy to drive traffic back into its retail locations – traffic was up 9.3% in Q1 and 12.3% in Q2.

However, in order to improve those traffic figures, the company has aggressively been slashing prices– transaction volumes were down 12.1% in Q1 and 11.8% in Q2.

While the aggressive price cuts were a reasonable - and necessary - response to online pricing pressures and have to-date been successful in narrowing year-over-year sales declines, the next step in the “One New GNC” strategy will be to optimize store layouts, pricing and loyalty rewards programs going forward, to reverse the trend of declining transaction volumes.

Martindale’s background in merchandising and marketing including optimizing loyalty programs at Rite Aid are reason for optimism and have created momentum for GNC shares over the past three weeks.

Strengthening the Rite Aid Partnership

GNC, to improve brand awareness and promote access to customers who would not regularly frequent specialty nutrition stores, in 1998 entered into a partnership with Rite Aid to open franchised “store-within-a-store” locations.

As of 2016, GNC had 2,358 Rite Aid store-within-a-store locations, with 250 more new stores planned over the next three years, and the deal up for renewal in 2019.

As part of the strategic alliance, GNC generates revenues through sales of its products to Rite Aid at wholesale prices, and additionally, manufactures private label products for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid is today one of GNC’s largest wholesale customers, along with Sam’s Club and PetSmart – together, the company’s wholesale/manufacturing segment made up 17.9% of sales in 2016.

Martindale’s ties to Rite Aid, where he was formerly the CEO, should help to strengthen GNC’s relationship with the drugstore chain and one of GNC’s key wholesale customers, and more than likely improves the chances that the two companies will continue to work together beyond 2019.

Author’s Note: Today’s news that the Walgreen/Rite Aid deal is “back on” leaves some uncertainty as to how this will impact the company’s arrangement with GNC. Either way, Martindale’s existing relationship with those at Rite Aid should prove to be an asset for the company as the deal heads for renewal in 2019.

Conclusion

GNC shares were up 10.3% the day following the announcement of Martindale’s appointment and closed Tuesday’s trading up 15.8% since the news broke.

Shares have now broken above the 200-day moving average (a long term bullish indicator), and currently rest above the 200-day, 50-day, and 10-day moving averages, following a healthy retracement from the recent $10.25 high.

The market has clearly responded positively to the appointment of Martindale as CEO, obviously removing any lingering uncertainty about the company’s ability to find a suitable replacement to lead it in a new direction.

Furthermore, we think the appointment is a good fit, supporting the existing relationship with a key customer in Rite Aid, and adding someone with expertise in turning around an in-store retail model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

