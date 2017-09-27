Jinko Solar's H2 Earnings Consensus Is Debatable

When I wrote the first time about Jinko Solar (JKS), the stock was trading at $15. The company seemed undervalued at P/E ratios lower than 5 and had an industry outlook that was much better than generally acknowledged. There were three building blocks to my investment thesis: first, the stock was undervalued even with respect to present industry conditions. Second, solar energy had started becoming profitable in some parts of the world, which sooner or later would result in a strong increase in demand.

Third, Jinko has an excellent track record in outperforming competitors in terms of profitability, production, and financial strength. The following paragraphs are aimed at verifying whether these three statements still hold. Among other things, the analysis shows that in Q2, gross margins were depressed while there is a good reason to believe that in the second half of the year, earnings will improve substantially.

The OEM margin squeeze

The results from Q2 were disappointing. With an important share of Chinese feed-in tariffs running out, demand was expected to be high due to developers rushing to build plants that can still benefit from the more convenient tariffs. Therefore, results were expected to be good. In fact, demand was even higher than expected by most industry players, which led to high prices of polysilicon.

Also OEM wafers, cells, and modules cost more than expected. Jinko purchases these OEM products from other manufacturers when it can’t cover demand with its in-house capacity. The average selling price for modules, which is the result of contracts signed months before, remained what it was. Margins declined from 11.2 to 10.5, which in turn led to a small $7M profit.

Source: Jinko Solar earnings call, author

The above table shows how only 65% of all modules sold were actually produced by Jinko. When asked about the gross margin for OEM modules during the earnings call, the management answered:

Cao Haiyun (Jinko Solar)

The OEM gross margin is positive, but it’s already low I think, I don’t have [an] exact number, it’s roughly 5%. Gener Miao (Jinko Solar)

That depends, some of them are very low, but on average it’s way below our average gross margin.

In reality, it was probably much lower or even negative: If the blended cost is a weighted average of in-house production cost and OEM costs with the weight being the share of in-house production, then the OEM costs are above $0.39.

Given that the average selling price was $0.377 in Q2, OEM costs of $0.39 led to a negative margin on OEM-based products in at least some regions. Using the OEM costs just derived and applying it to Q3 and Q4 yields:

Which is roughly equal to the blended cost envisioned by management for the near future. The conclusion is that the bad bottom line results in Q2 are due to negative margins for at least some of the OEM modules.

Profitability in the second half of the year

The high OEM prices put Jinko in a position where it earns more by selling less. Under the current guidance of around 4.4GW in the second half of the year, stable ASPs and declining in-house production costs, the company may actually net much more than in the first half of the year. The below table shows an estimate of what the income statements of Q2 and Q3 might look like. Revenues are broken up into two portions, i.e. one portion that can be explained by ASPs and modules shipped.

The other part is remaining revenues (“Other Revenues”), such as revenues from the sale of silicon material, cells, wafer, EPC (engineering, procurement and consulting), and downstream projects. The same line of reasoning applies to costs of goods sold.

“Other Revenues” and “Other Costs” are difficult to estimate. The estimates below are extrapolations based on the ratio between revenues from modules and other revenues from the past quarter. In the past, “Other Revenues” and “Other Costs” often changed in lockstep, which makes a precise estimate not so important. Operating expenses are influenced by the quantity sold because they include shipping costs.

Source: Jinko Solar, author

Some of the numbers in the table above are not very reliable estimates, particularly the ones evidenced by question marks. Nevertheless, even by manipulating them substantially, they suggest that the next two quarters will be more profitable due to higher margins caused by a higher ratio of in-house production.

If the above numbers turn out to be as expected, net earnings for FY2017 should be around $148M. The current diluted share count is around 34 M. Recently, Jinko filed a shelf offering for new stock for $200M, so I’d add another 8M shares, which leads to 42M shares and $3.5 EPS – substantially above the current consensus of $1.74.

The balance sheet has slightly deteriorated

During the first half of 2017, cash and cash equivalents decreased from $406M to $280M. Also, the sum of cash, short-term investments, and accounts receivables is $996M lower compared to current liabilities. To be fair, Jinko has almost no long-term debt and $979M of current liabilities are short-term borrowings, which are probably going to be rolled over or substituted by long-term debt. But even if one takes the short-term borrowings out of the equation, the result is still negative. To solve this issue, Jinko has published a shelf offering in which it is looking to collect $200M through debt and new shares.

Finally, at the end of 2016, Jinko Solar spun-off Jinko Solar a subsidiary that develops and owns solar parks. The aim of the spin-off was to inject some cash into Jinko Solar ($250M) and get rid of $945M in debt. In fact, Jinko Solar still guarantees those loans together with $297M in redemption obligations of preferred shares. Even though the guarantees are low risk, I’ve overlooked them in previous analyses, which was a mistake.

Demand

During the last months, market analysts have revised their demand estimates upwards. The last estimate came from EnergyTrend that estimates global demand to be more than 100GW, 26% higher than in 2016, even though previous estimates were nearer to 80GW. 40% to 50% of the demand is coming from China.

The final results of the Section 201 petition in the US are still uncertain. The worst-case scenario would be that the Trump administration imposes high tariffs on foreign modules, which would lead to a collapse of imports in 2018. In 2017, the newly installed solar capacity in the US is currently estimated to be around 12GW. During the first half of the year, Jinko supplied 0.6GW to North America.

It is reasonable to expect that US installers will fill up their inventories with cheaper modules during the second half of the year, which should lead to a surge in demand and prices for foreign modules in the US. Given the increasing demand Jinko experienced from the emerging markets during the last months, it seems likely that demand from new markets will make up for the lack of US demand going forward.

The general consensus is that the global demand for PV modules will grow moderately in 2018. There are several reasons why there is potential for upward revisions:

Stronger than expected demand from places where solar has become the cheapest source of energy, such as the Middle-East, Latin-America, India and Africa. Ceasing import tariffs in the EU, which will probably make solar the cheapest source of energy in places like Italy and Spain. Higher demand from commercial installations. A recent study by the Swedish Energy Agency suggests that PV installations are a sensible investment to some Swedish manufacturing companies even without incentives because they can adapt their production cycles to the amount of energy produced by the panels through the day.

… and supply

By the end of 2017, roughly 45% of all modules sold will be manufactured by the “Silicon Module Super League,” i.e. Jinko Solar, Trina (TSL), JA Solar (JASO), Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), LONGi, and GCL-SI. Looking at their latest financial reports (where available), reveals that most of them are focusing on adding wafer, cell, and sometimes ingot capacity, rather than increasing module capacity.

The only members of the league that actually are substantially increasing module capacity are LONGi, and GCL-SI. The GCL group, which controls about 30% of the Chinese polysilicon market and 60% of the wafer supply, might be muscling its way down the value line by asking higher prices for its wafers. Even though this is difficult to verify, they may at least in part be responsible for the higher input costs of the last quarter.

Another factor to consider is that in 2018, 25% of demand in China will come from the “Top Runner Program,” which imposes stringent standards on quality and efficiency. This should make it more difficult for smaller players to compete.

Demand for solar modules in 2017 is expected to be 20GW higher, but the SMSL members are increasing their module capacity by only 12-13GW.

Takeaway

Since the beginning of the year, Jinko’s stock price has increased by over 65%. But it seems that there is still room for more. The H2 results should be substantially better than the results from the first half of the year because the margins for OEM-based products were much worse than the management would admit. Lower demand in Q3 and Q4 should reduce the need for outsourcing and therefore should increase gross margins considerably.

Even though Jinko has most recently been declared “most bankable PV manufacturer” by Bloomberg NEF, Jinko’s balance sheet has somewhat deteriorated. Investors should expect more debt alongside with potential dilution.

Considering all these aspects, the stock is still a buying opportunity for investors that can handle volatility. However, with respect to the past, there is more risk attached to it due to a higher valuation, some uncertainty about earnings in the near term, and a slightly weaker balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.