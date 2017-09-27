KeyCorp: Still Worth A Look

KEY is highly levered to interest rates but management also has other levers to pull in this challenging operating environment.

This unloved regional bank is still worth a look, even after the impressive stock performance in late 2016.

KeyCorp (KEY) is a regional bank that has not garnered much attention by the financial community during the strong bull market that we have experience over the last few years. In late 2016, the bank saw its stock shoot up in value by almost 50% when Donald J. Trump was elected to be our president.

(Source: Nasdaq)

More recently, however, KEY shares have failed to impress the market as the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin so far in 2017.

(Source: Nasdaq)

So, some investors may now be asking if KEY shares are still worth a look? Simply put, yes, KeyCorp is still a long-term buy at today's price. I believe that the financial community has focused too much on the short-term headwinds that have impacted KeyCorp - that is, low interest rate environment, noise in the numbers related to the FNFG integration, slower-than-anticipated regulatory changes - but, in my opinion, the bank's narrative may soon change for the better.

Recent Results, A Lot To Like

On July 20, 2017, KeyCorp reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS ($0.36 vs $0.34, a 6% beat) on revenue of $1.6B. For comparison purposes, the bank reported adjusted EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $1.1B in the same period of the prior year.

(Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation)

KeyCorp's strong top-line growth was partially a result of the assets acquired in the First Niagara deal but the bank has also reported impressive growth in its fee-based businesses (investment banking and debt placement, advisory, etc.).

From an earnings perspective, this bank continues to talk up the benefits of the First Niagara deal and this was again the case for Q2 2017. For example, management mentioned during the Q2 2017 conference call that the bank reached $400MM in annual run rate cost savings from the deal and that KeyCorp still expect to achieve an additional $50MM in savings by early 2018.

There was a lot to like about KeyCorp's Q2 2017 results but the market felt otherwise, as KEY shares actually finished the trading day down a few percentage points when the results were released. The bank's impressive quarterly results were overshadowed by rumors that management was open to another acquisition, and, of course, by the thought that KeyCorp's growth will be limited over the next few quarters due to the challenging operating environment.

Tough Environment But This Bank Has Other Levers To Pull

There is no denying that KeyCorp (like any other regional bank) is highly levered to rates so, as expected, the low interest interest rate environment has had a direct impact on investor sentiment (and KeyCorp's bottom line). Looking forward, however, this headwind may soon be a tailwind as many pundits are now predicting that the U.S. will likely be entering into a rising rate environment in the near future.

In my opinion, trying to predict interest rate hikes with any real precision is a fools errand. Therefore, it is encouraging that KeyCorp is not a one-trick pony, as the bank has already shown the ability to report improving results even during this challenging operating environment. To this point, management recently highlighted the levers that they will be able to pull to create shareholder value.

(Source: KeyCorp Presentation, Barclays Global Financial Services Conference)



Yes, higher interest will be nice but do not lose sight of the fact that KeyCorp is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond --the recent results prove it. The graph below says it all, in my opinion.

KeyCorp has reported strong top- and bottom-line growth over the last year (yes, aided by the FNFG deal) and I believe that investors should expect more of the same over the next two plus years.

Valuation and Capital Return Story

KeyCorp is trading at a discount based on forward earnings when compared to its peer group.

The bank also pays a healthy ~2% dividend after the recent 12% increase (from $0.085 to $0.095). Moreover, KeyCorp received regulatory approval to further increase the dividend later in the year. Lastly, let's not forget that the bank also repurchased $94MM of its shares during the most recent quarter

Bottom Line

KeyCorp is attractively valued and management is committed to returning capital to shareholders, so there is a lot to like about this regional bank as we head into 2018. KeyCorp is still in the midst of integrating the First Niagara assets and I agree with management that there is still a good amount of meat on the bone, but it is important to also remember that this bank has other levers to pull to create shareholder value. As such, investors with a long-term perspective should consider adding KEY shares on pullbacks.

Author's Note: KeyCorp is a long-term holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and I do not plan to sell any shares in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.