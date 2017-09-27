Money. Pizza. Respect: Roughly Valuing Papa John's

First, you get the money. Then you get the Pizza. Then you get respect.

To steal borrow a line from the joke stealer borrower The Fat Jew.

For John Schnatter it's: First you make the pizza, then you get the money, and then you get the respect of running a $2.6 billion pizza company.

I like the pizza delivery business. It's a simple product and process that everyone enjoys. And it dominates the home delivery market, for now.

Very little capital and space are needed to open a new store. Returns on invested capital are typically higher for pizza delivery stores than other restaurants.

PZZA Return on Invested Capital (Annual) data by YCharts

And Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is returning excess capital back to shareholders through share buybacks, initiating a dividend, and increasing their dividend.

PZZA Dividend data by YCharts

But I'm not the only one who likes Papa John's pizza.

Papa John's stock price has increased 169% over the last 5 years.

PZZA data by YCharts

A compound annual growth rate of 21.96%.

What price would I have to pay today to get another 20% annual returns over the next 5 years?

Why 20%?

Why not?

Let's aim for above-average returns.

Also, I'm human and I need a margin for error. Hopefully, my error is paying a little too much. Instead of a 20% per year return I still end up earning a return greater than 10% per year. The 20% provides a cushion if I misvalue the company.

Rough Valuation

This is just a rough estimate. An exercise to see how attractive Papa John's stock is at today's prices and/or what potential price makes the stock attractive.

Papa John's generated $1.714 billion in revenues last fiscal year and EBITDA of $207.19 million. An EBITDA margin of 12.08%.

At the end of 2016, Papa John's had 5,097 stores (owned and franchised) globally. That's $40,649 EBITDA per store.

Papa John's expects to add 1,571 more stores to its global footprint, both owned and franchised. Mostly franchised and in international markets.

6,668 stores in 5 years.

Let's expect the average EBITDA and EBITDA margin per store to remain the same.

6,668 stores x $40,649 EBITDA/Store = $271.05 million EBITDA.

Using an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12 = $3.252 billion enterprise value. Papa John's currently trades at a 14x EV/EBITDA multiple. Papa John's 5-year average is 14 and its 10-year average is 10.

Papa John's announced a new share repurchase plan and financing plans that will push leverage to 3-4x EBITDA within the next 12-18 months. Using the lesser 3x EBITDA, this will push Papa John's debt up to $621 million. And I'll assume no more debt is added over the next 5 years.

$3.252 billion enterprise value - $621 debt = $2.631 billion market cap.

Assuming Papa John's continues reducing share count by 1.9 million per year. This leaves 27 million shares outstanding in 5 years. A reduction of 9.5 million shares. This is higher than the 7 million shares that could be purchased at today's prices under the new $500 million share repurchase program.

In five years, assuming all targets are met, profitability and leverage remain the same, and with a favorable EV/EBITDA multiple, Papa John's could fetch a share price of $97.

Buying Papa John's today at $71 per share potentially produces 6.44% per year not counting its dividend.

It is a positive return but not an above average return.

Attractive Prices

But based on this rough valuation and a desire for 20% returns, Papa John's is very attractive around $40 and below.

If we're willing to accept less returns, like 15%, then Papa John's looks attractive around $50.

Again, this is just a back of the napkin estimate. It is prone to error, both undervaluing or overvaluing.