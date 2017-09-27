Ligand Pharmaceuticals Offers Diversification Opportunity With Its Unique Business Model

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) has a unique business model that differs markedly from traditional biotech companies. The company acquires and develops core drug development technologies which it then outlicenses to scores of traditional drug development companies against a royalty fee and other compensations. The company does not carry a drug through the development process all by itself; it provides some of the technology and piggybacks on a successful ride. If a drug fails to be approved, it does not get royalties, but it makes some upfront and milestone payments and manages to avoid the entire risk of losing millions of dollars in failed drug discovery. On the other hand, if a drug succeeds, it doesn’t make billions in sales, admittedly, but it still makes low single digit royalties (on average) without paying a dollar on development costs. Indeed, this is a very risk-free way of doing biotech.

Ligand has 3 core technologies and 2 licensed technologies comprising about 500 issued patents and 200 pending ones. Captisol is a cyclodextrine technology which can be used to make drugs safer and more bioavailable. OmniAb is a monoclonal antibody discovery platform that uses genetically engineered rodents to develop fully human antibodies. LTP is a prodrug development platform which develops prodrugs; a prodrug is a biologically inactive compound that can be metabolized in the body to produce an active drug, making it safer than the standard version of the drug. Besides, there are two other platforms it has licensed from other companies.

LGND stock has shown consistent growth this year so far, fueled by a couple of catalysts, which are likely to boost the company’s long term potential as well. The company has partnerships with over 92 companies including major names such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, Merck and Sanofi, totaling over 155 programs in development, 18 of which have been marketed, with 10 more to come to market by 2020. The revenue stream for the company is generated through its royalty sharing agreements with different companies and may range anywhere between 0.5 percent to over 10 percent of the revenue generated. So, the company’s revenue is dependent on the parent company’s performance at promoting the drug; but it is also risk free in terms of expenses.

The main products in the company’s royalty portfolio are Promacta, Kyprolis and EVOMELA, which are currently in high growth stage. Since the company gets to enjoy only a slice of a particular product’s total market performance, it is imperative for Ligand to keep its pipeline fluid. The company recently announced a number of new licensing deals including its commercial license and supply agreement with Amgen (AMGN) granting rights to use Captisol in the formulation of AMG 330, an anti-CD33 x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody construct. Ligand’s collaborations with different companies follow different models. Several collaborations such as the one with Amgen involve the use of technological platforms developed by Ligand. Currently, Captisol is in the spotlight for Ligand as it is used by many big name pharma companies for developing therapies. Captisol is currently being used by Eli Lilly (LLY) for developing therapies for various cancers including small cell lung cancer. Similarly, the technology is also being used by Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) for developing Brexanolone for treating super-refractory status epilepticus and several other conditions including post partum depression.

So far, this model has worked well for the company, as it reported encouraging results for the second quarter of the year. Its revenue for the quarter stood at $28 million, up from $19.5 million in revenue it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Royalties accounted for about half of its revenue at $14.2 million while the remaining revenue was attributed to license fees, milestone payments and material sales. However, the company showed some strength as it posted net income of $6.1 million, up from a net loss of $6.2 million it had incurred in the second quarter of the previous year. As of June 30, 2017, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $172.6 million, showing a satisfactory liquidity position vis-a-vis its market cap of almost $3bn given its low expense business model. While the cash pile is not big, but as the company’s model is highly cost efficient with most of the development expenses borne by the parent companies, Ligand seems in a comfortable position.

In the last couple of months, the company reported approval of key drugs utilizing its knowhow. For instance, Melinta Therapeutics announced the FDA nod for its Baxdela (delafloxacin) for the treatment of adults with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Apart from milestone payment, Ligand can now look forward to receiving 2.5 percent royalty on the sale of the IV form of the drug. The company’s focus on developing new deals is expected to perform well as Ligand updated its 2017 revenue guidance to $133 million, including royalties of approximately $87 million, material sales of approximately $23 million and contract payments of at least $23 million. Ligand expects its adjusted earnings per diluted share to be nearly $2.93. Given its business model which allows for diversification within the sector for investors, its robust partnerships and decent cash position, Ligand looks like a good addition to any biotech portfolio.

There are a few risks associated with Ligand’s business model. One is that the revenue stream for the company is generated through its royalty sharing agreements with different companies and may range anywhere between 0.5 percent to over 10 percent of the revenue generated. So, the company’s revenue is completely dependent on the partner company’s performance at promoting the drug. Second, Ligand is a low risk low reward company. it doesn’t spend all that much, it doesn’t earn all that much either. For a company with a $2.5bn market cap, the 2017 revenue guidance is only $133mn. Investors should weigh in these negatives before taking a call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.