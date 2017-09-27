Wall Street Breakfast: Tax Reform On The Radar

Economy

Fed Chair Janet Yellen feels the central bank may have been wrong on employment and inflation. In a speech in Cleveland, she explained that the misreading could lead to easier policy than expected in the unwinding of its balance sheet. However, she maintained that the Fed should stick to its rate path, pushing the dollar index to an almost one-month high.

In no surprise to anyone after John McCain failed to back the effort, Senate Republicans have admitted defeat in their drive to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not bring the Cassidy-Graham bill to a vote because his party failed to garner the minimum 50 supporters needed for passage.

The U.S. has unveiled draft text on labor standards during negotiations on modernizing NAFTA as American officials met with their Canadian and Mexican counterparts in Ottawa. The countries are rushing to reach an agreement before Mexico's presidential campaign begins at the start of 2018, a deadline that former trade negotiators have said is unrealistic.

President Trump has urged people in Catalonia to remain "united" with the rest of Spain during his meeting with the country's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the White House. While the referendum is set to take place on Oct. 1, Madrid has dubbed the measure unconstitutional and declared it illegal.

French President Emmanuel Macron has laid out his plan for a stronger EU, urging leaders to "be bold" against the threat of populism. "At the beginning of the next decade, Europe must have a joint intervention force, a common defense budget and a joint doctrine for action," he declared at Sorbonne University. Macron also said a common finance minister would make the eurozone stronger.

Due to concerns about agricultural research spending and government policy trends, the U.S. for the first time has dropped from the top spot in a global ranking of how well countries can feed their own people. Ireland is now the most "food-secure" nation, improving its affordability, availability and quality, according to the sixth annual Global Food Security Index.

Moody's and S&P Global have downgraded Hartford, CT, further into junk status, citing an increased likelihood of default as early as November. It comes a day after the city's bond insurers said they were open to debt restructuring. Hartford has roughly $530M of outstanding debt, much of which is insured by Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company.

Who will bear the costs? Bondholders in Puerto Rico's wrecked power utility have begun pitching a debt restructuring deal that could pump $1B of private money into the struggling organization. Meanwhile, prices for already beleaguered Puerto Rican debt fell to record lows on Tuesday as investors realized the devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The internal combustion engine's days may be numbered in California, where officials are mulling a ban on polluting vehicles. Governor Jerry Brown has expressed interest in barring the sales, according to Mary Nichols, chairman of the California Air Resources Board. The step by the state would follow similar goals made by China, France and the U.K.