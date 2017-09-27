Cinemark Holdings Is A Strong Buy

As a stock investor, I’m always on the lookout for a company that is simultaneously trading for a cheap price, and that sports a sustainable dividend. I think I’ve come upon such a company with Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK). In my opinion, investors should strongly consider buying this growth company that somehow trades at a significant discount. To summarize the arguments I flesh out more fully below: although there’s strong growth here, the shares are inexpensive, insiders are buying, the growth rate implied by the market is about 1/3rd of this company’s historical growth rate, and the dividend is growing and quite safe.

Before getting into the article proper, I should make some general observations about the financial history here. Both revenues and net income have been somewhat “choppy” but have grown steadily over time, along with the number of screens operated. It seems to me that this is a company that has a sustainable model that it executes with decent consistency. In addition, the first six months of 2017 relative to the same period a year ago suggests to me that the growth thesis is on track here. Finally, the level of debt has been falling nicely, as has the interest expense. In addition, the company has just shy of 30% of the debt outstanding in cash, which suggests to me that there’s little risk in the balance sheet.

Dividend

One of the benefits to being exposed to the Seeking Alpha community is that we gain insight into how different analysts think. One of the approaches that really makes sense to me is the idea that we can use dividend forecasts to infer what will happen to price. With a dividend that’s grown at about 5% a year for the past six years, Cinemark is obviously an excellent candidate on which to apply this type of analysis.

When I hold all else constant (i.e., the dividend yield) and I forecast this dividend growth rate into the future, I calculate a total return on investment of just over 35% for the shares. I consider this to be a very good, low-risk return to wait for as I clip my growing dividend payments.

Risk

The chief risk facing investors is capital loss, and the way investors lose capital is by paying too much for their investments. It’s for this reason that I want to always stress-test my (perhaps too optimistic) forecasts of the future. I want to answer the question: if the world doesn’t unfold as I predict, what will happen? If the shares are expensively priced, I’ll lose a great deal of money. If the shares are inexpensively priced, I will lose much less. It’s for that reason that I insist on “buying cheap.”

There are two ways in which I judge the cheapness of shares: the relative P/E multiple, and the growth rate the market is forecasting based on the share price. With a P/E about 37% cheaper than the overall market, I am comfortable saying that this is a relatively inexpensive stock.

In order to calculate the current growth rate implied by the share price, I rely on the methodology fully fleshed out in Stephen Penman’s excellent book Accounting for Value. In this book, Penman walks through a model that helps investors reverse-engineer the market’s growth assumptions based on book value and short-term earnings forecasts. The model differentiates the known (book value per share) from the speculative (long-term growth). The more the market pays for growth, the more risky is the investment. At the moment, the market is forecasting a long-term growth rate of just over 5% for Cinemark Holdings. In my view, it is being excessively pessimistic about the future here, as this company has grown its net income at a compounded rate of 15% since 2002. Taking into consideration the relative P/E and this growth profile, I am comfortable buying at these levels.

Insider Action

One of the mental benefits of developing an interest in investing is that it demonstrates to you the need to be humble. You may be the smartest person in your street, city, or country, but you will at some point be fooled by the market. Humility forces me to admit that there are others who are more talented at this activity than I am. Through training, temperament, or circumstance, there are individuals who do better at this. Or, you may lack any of these positive qualities and you may simply be a politician. Sorry, couldn’t resist.

Anyway, one group that I pay particular attention to is insiders. These are people who know more than most about what’s going on with a business, and if they throw their hats in with fellow investors, I take note. When I look at insider activity at Cinemark, I note that CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares in the month of August and another 5,000 shares this month. When an insider speaks by putting $320,000 of their own capital to work in the business, I become more comfortable with my long thesis.

Conclusion

There is so much to like about this stock, in my opinion. Someone who knows the business best is putting his own money on the line. The dividend yield is high and shows no signs of slowing. The company has grown net income at a 15% clip since 2002, but the market is forecasting a much slower growth rate in future. Best of all, shares are trading at a significant discount to the overall market.

It is likely the case that these shares trade at a discount because people have convinced themselves that movie theatres are going the way of the dodo. This decades-old refrain seems to be at odds with the facts, though. I remember being at parties in the 1980s (I am old), and people were talking about the VCR and the death of movie theatres back then. In my opinion, it makes sense for investors to take advantage of this ongoing mental blind spot and buy this growth company that trades like a no-growth company.

