General Electric Has More Upside Than Downside - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/26/17)

Southwest is the best airline stock followed by Delta.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 26.

Bullish Calls

General Electric (NYSE:GE): "I'm very impressed with what CEO John Flannery's doing. He's not waiting until November. He's taking action now. I think there's like $2 down and $3 up. I know, nobody's perfect, but I'm holding it for my charitable trust."

Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA): This is not a one trick pony. "I'm not necessarily going to say that it's going to have a merger, but I am saying I think you can stick with it, for speculative only."

Bearish Call

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE): Cramer likes Delta (NYSE:DAL) and thinks that Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is the best. He's not a fan of Spirit Airlines.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up