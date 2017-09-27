General Electric Has More Upside Than Downside - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/26/17)

Includes: DAL, GE, LUV, PTLA, SAVE
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Portola is a speculative buy.

Southwest is the best airline stock followed by Delta.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 26.

Bullish Calls

General Electric (NYSE:GE): "I'm very impressed with what CEO John Flannery's doing. He's not waiting until November. He's taking action now. I think there's like $2 down and $3 up. I know, nobody's perfect, but I'm holding it for my charitable trust."

Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA): This is not a one trick pony. "I'm not necessarily going to say that it's going to have a merger, but I am saying I think you can stick with it, for speculative only."

Bearish Call

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE): Cramer likes Delta (NYSE:DAL) and thinks that Southwest (NYSE:LUV) is the best. He's not a fan of Spirit Airlines.

