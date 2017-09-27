Why Rowan-Maersk Rumor Makes No Sense

We have recently discussed a rumor regarding Rowan’s (RDC) potential purchase of Maersk Drilling. I initially took the rumor with great caution – both because the size of the purchase is very big and because a recent rumor of Chinese involvement in Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) restructuring turned out to be nothing. I had the time to think about the issue and now the rumor seems even more implausible to me.

Let’s first look at the situation with the eyes of the potential seller, A.P. Moller–Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) (OTCPK:AMKBF), the company which has recently sold its Maersk Oil unit to Total (TOT) for $7.45 billion in a combined share and debt transaction. Here’s what Maersk had to say on this sale: “A material step in the strategy to separate out the oil and oil-related activities and create an integrated transport and logistics company was taken in August, as A.P. Moller – Maersk signed an agreement to sell Maersk Oil to the leading global oil and gas operator Total S.A.” Maersk Drilling is clearly an oil-related activity, so the company is on sale.

The main problem here for Maersk is that Maersk Drilling is a big company. The Bloomberg report put a price tag of $4 billion on the business, but in fact, it could be more than this. The fleet is very young. Older harsh-environment jack-ups have been recently refurbished. Also, the fleet is coming with $3.1 billion of backlog at the end of the second quarter. My point here is that $4 billion may only be a starting point for the discussion and that the company is likely worth more.

How is Rowan, which currently has about $1.5 billion in market cap, supposed to buy Maersk Drilling? First, the company has already committed to a joint venture with Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO). Second, the company’s $1.15 billion of cash at the end of the second quarter is nowhere near the necessary amount of money needed to buy Maersk Drilling. Taking additional debt at this point does not seem to be a wise decision. Equity financing is also out of possible options – if Rowan were to double the number of its shares, it would get $1.5 billion at current prices, which will be again not enough to finance the purchase. I’m not even talking that doubling your share count and raising $1.5 billion is a non-plausible scenario for Rowan.

In this light, Maersk Drilling would have to be sold to several partners. However, the number of players who can afford this purchase is very limited. Transocean (RIG) is busy with the purchase of Songa Offshore. Ensco (ESV) is merging with Atwood Oceanics (ATW). Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) is reportedly ready to build a floating factory in China. Seadrill is bankrupt. Noble Corp. (NE)? Not with its current stock price and just $600 million of cash on the balance sheet. In other words, the transaction of this size will be very problematic.

My opinion here is that this is a rather wild rumor and chances are that it will not be confirmed, at least in its current form. I see no way for Rowan to buy Maersk Drilling as a whole. Additional partners are necessary for such a purchase – perhaps, an interest from China or from Borr Drilling, if the latter is able to raise even more equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.