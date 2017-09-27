Hub Group - Catching The Coattails Of A Tightening Truck Market

Looking for optimistic opportunities is always the goal, and intermodal is looking like it is set up to ride these catalysts higher into 2018.

What some investors may not realize, is that there is a correlation between truck-to-rail conversions during such occurrences.

The trucking industry has been on fire of late due to the perceptions for combined catalysts including a tightening truck market and increasing demand.

Schneider National intermodal service; Source: Google Images

Overview

For investors, Hub Group (HUBG) has been a challenging stock to own during 2017. The stock price sits at $42.25 per share, which is still down by over -3 percent versus 2016’s year-end close. The stock price has been extremely volatile up by as much as 16 percent in late-February, and down by as much as -23 percent in early-August.

From the lows, the stock price has risen very strongly over the past couple of months. This performance has basically tracked the performance of the trucking industry. Essentially, truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL) and intermodal stocks have been some of the strongest performers over this two-month or so span.

Investors need to understand that Hub Group’s recent negative performance was the result of revised guidance for lower earnings. This revised guidance was driven by deteriorating margins due to increasing purchased rail transportation costs, imbedded rate increases, fuel cost increases and driver pay increases, among other items.

Hub Group had come off of an exceptional 2016 year, with record results. The market was caught off guard by the margin contraction and ultimately, the stock price dropped as the multiple contracted in-line with lower expectations. Complicating matters was the weaker trucking market. Ultimately, both trucking and intermodal company stocks were hit.

The chart above clearly depicts the bottom of the trucking industry’s performance during May, based upon 2017 results to date. For investors, the simple question is what has fundamentally changed? The answer has more to do with perception right now than reality. But more and more of the experts are exuding confidence that near-term perceptions may soon become reality.

Over the past year or so, the trucking industry has had a challenging time as demand has softened. The interesting factors have been that during this same time period, both rail and airfreight industries have seen some of their strongest growth, even compared to 2006 and 2014 baselines offering some of the strongest results over the past 20 years or so. At the same time, contract logistics and other asset-light service providers have seen deterioration in 2017, largely stemming from improving industries as mentioned, including global container shipping lines. Purchased transportation costs have been the nemesis.

But since the first half of 2017, three things have changed. The electronic logging device (ELD) federal mandate has become clearer and the looming December 2017 deadline is now closer. Demand for the trucking industry has increased as evidenced by the strong gross domestic product (GDP) performance in the second quarter, leading to stronger market pricing. And the recent natural disasters for the Gulf and East coasts have intensified demand leading to even greater pricing increases and combined with the ELD mandate, led to expectations for an increasing driver shortage.

As can be seen in the chart above, there have been strong correlations between companies like Hub Group and JB Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) with substantial intermodal exposure, and major trucking industry companies including Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) and Schneider National (SNDR), among others.

Investors should understand that there is a general correlation between trucking industry market pricing, as well as demand for intermodal services based on increasing freight rates for trucking. This is referred to as truck-to-rail conversions and is performed via domestic intermodal services. From a capacity perspective, both JB Hunt and Hub Group are two of the largest service providers, deriving close to 60 percent of operating revenues from these services.

According to this year’s Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) Intermodal Expo in Long Beach, some shippers have already been looking to enter into contracts for intermodal services before rates increase further. As mentioned, rates are anticipated to increase from both ELD and increasing driver shortage factors. Expectations are that citations will be issued beginning in December 2017 for those not complying with the ELD mandate, but that vehicles will have until April of 2018 to either meet compliance requirements, or then be placed out of service.

Demand has also been very stable for intermodal performance in 2017. IANA has displayed strong single-digit growth for North America. Companies including Hub Group, JB Hunt and Schneider have all witnessed high single-digit growth during the first half of the year. With increasing demand and strong pricing power on the horizon, this bodes well for both top and bottom lines.

Summary

What can we make of this specifically for Hub Group? The company’s earnings expectations have been decimated from $2.40 per share early on to $1.49 for 2017. Similarly, they have dropped to $2.09 for 2018. In a positive cycle, Hub Group can be valued at 21 times earnings or around 11 times EV/EBITDA, even higher if growth continues to accelerate.

Sticking to these valuation multiples, Hub Group would be valued at around $44 per share for 2018 estimates, not too enticing as the stock is trading just above $42 per share. However, if Hub Group were able to ride the perceived coattails (which may become reality sooner than later) and see a 10 percent improvement for diluted earnings per share (EPS) for 2018, the stock could easily be valued closer to $50 per share.

The market has bid the stock price up by 26 percent from the lows of around $33.50 per share, as expectations are looking up for the upcoming quarterly reports, prior to perceived catalysts. Investors may want to think about these prospects before we get closer to the looming ELD mandate and also before 2018, as freight demand may continue to accelerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUBG, JBHT, SNDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.