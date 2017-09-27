Cathay General: Premium To Peers Is Deserved

As the financials sector is beginning to settle, it will be a stockpicker's market from here. Cathay General is a better pick than most.

Cathay General trades at a premium to most of the banking sector currently, even after accounting for the close of SinoPac in Q3.

My search for a way to gain exposure to the traditional banking space – good old-fashioned lending with brick-and-mortar locations – continues, and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is the latest target of due diligence. While I did not end up pulling the trigger, the company does have a differentiated business model that makes it unique compared to most choices in the sector, and the company has a history of simply being better run than most other firms in the space. For investors that are looking for a unique, best-of-breed firm with significant West Coast exposure, I can see how Cathay General would generate some broad appeal.

The Cathay General Bancorp Pitch, SinoPac Acquisition

Cathay General Bancorp really is a rather quirky bank when it comes to how it chooses to drum up deposits. Generally, the assumption within consumer banking is that customer relationship decisions are driven primarily by price and by location, and that consumers will actively pursue the best deal; loyalty is rare, decisions are driven by convenience.

Given the relatively light value (on a per customer basis) of acquiring the average depositor, banks have been trying to solve the conundrum of providing differentiated services to consumers who have very little value on an individual basis (aside from high net worth individuals).

This is what makes Cathay General a little unusual, because the company focuses on areas served by the Community Reinvestment Act (“CRA”), or low to moderate income groups – particularly those of Asian descent.

These are underserved markets by most of the larger banks that investors might be familiar with (Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC)), and Cathay General is actually one of the largest banks focused on these markets, with competition coming from those with similar models (Hope Bancorp (HOPE)) or international players (Bank of China, CTBC Financial) that have been opening branches here domestically.

Given the large Chinese-American presence in California, Cathay General’s core base is there, but the company has been expanding into other states that have large communities (New York, Texas, etc.).

Back in July 2016, Cathay General announced it would be acquiring SinoPac Bancorp for $340mm (total consideration was $351mm due to post-closing consideration), paid for mostly with cash. Like Cathay, SinoPac focused on the Californian market, and was a large player in its own right ($1,300mm in assets). Unfortunately, Cathay has tempered expectations for the deal over time.

At the time of the transaction announcement, the deal was expected to be immediately accretive 4-5% to Cathay’s GAAP earnings per share, but that has now fallen to 1%, with the 4-5% target shifted out to 2018. Given Cathay has underperformed peers, both in the Donald Trump election financials rally and subsequently, perhaps lowered expectations on this deal are responsible in some part.

Financials, Recent Results

Relative to other banks, it's clear that Cathay General is doing something right. Over the past twelve months, the company has earned a return on assets (“ROA”) of 1.38%, well ahead of most peers big or small that have seen ROA stuck around 1%, give or take a few bps either way (e.g., Bank of America at 0.89%, BB&T (BBT) at 1.07%). Return on equity (“ROE”) is similar, with Cathay General being one of the few banks that has managed to crack the double-digit ROE threshold in today’s operating environment.

This isn’t due to excessive risk-taking or any crazy net interest margin spreads (3.36% through the first half of 2017), but simply due to the bank’s cost structure; the efficiency ratio is in the high 40% range consistently, well ahead of even larger banks that should have an easier time due to operating leverage. There are a couple of likely reasons for this: average compensation per employee looks light compared to peers, particularly higher up the management chain when you look at publicly-available salary data, and the branch footprint is relatively light (less than 50 locations) given the size of the firm (>$14B in assets).

For emphasis, there are no signs of excessive risk-taking within the company’s lending operations, at least by looking at the company’s stress test results or capital ratios given most recently available results (2017 test results for the 2016 fiscal period should be made public shortly). Even under severely stressed scenarios the bank’s capital ratios significantly exceed mandated minimums, and results are in line with peers. Investors do need to be aware that the company likes to loan near its asset base, so the company has significant exposure to the real estate market in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Oddly enough, the company does not break down the exact percentage of commercial loans that are to Californian commercial customers, but it does do so for residential loans (63%). I think it is more than likely that a similar percentage exists within the commercial portfolio, so the assumption should be that roughly two thirds of the entire loan portfolio has California exposure; if you’re not a fan of California’s current or future economic prospects, this is not the company for you.

Going back to financial results, things continue to look rosy. In Q2 2017, the company reported net income of $51.4mm, which was a sizeable jump from Q2 2016 results of $34.8mm. Loan growth was healthy (7.2% y/y), which was in line with guidance of organic loan growth of 7-8%. Overall loan mix continues to shift towards residential (26% annualized growth) as the company looks to shift more of its portfolio towards residential, given the high degree of commercial exposure the company has.

Deposit growth has been muted; the company continues to be very choosy, with deposits increasing at a 4.3% annualized basis as management aims to reduce more costly broker and wholesale deposit funding sources. Unlike most other banks in this environment, cost of deposits have been flat, which given the current interest environment, does give Cathay exposure to wider spreads, especially within the commercial loan portfolio (which are more likely to have variable rate terms linked to LIBOR or some other benchmark that has seen expansion).

There isn’t a lot of wiggle room between total loans and total deposits (near 100% currently), but the SinoPac acquisition will assist with this issue, as their loan-to-deposit ratio is only roughly 85%, so there will be excess deposits available there to fund loan growth. As the company heads into 2018, however, expect a little higher cost of funds, particularly as the company re-enters the time deposit/CD market to access capital.

Takeaway

With the company trading at a touch above 2x tangible book value, Cathay General looks expensive, but that ratio will come down next quarter once the SinoPac acquisition closes and is consolidated on the balance sheet. Back-of-the-envelope math puts that ratio falling to 1.8x after deal close, which puts the bank in-line with super-regionals like PNC Financial (PNC) or Regions Financial (RF). At 15.7x next year’s earnings estimates, investors are (once again) paying a slight premium to the broader sector, which trades at 13.5-14.5x next year’s estimates. I don’t think that premium isn’t well-earned, but I don’t see the discount currently.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid cap names that don’t get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.