First Solar Inc: Why Deutsche's $110 Price Target Is Silly

The company's stock price decline may be due to the realization that significant risk still exists during the Remedy phase of the case.

First Solar, Inc.'s (FSLR) stock price peaked at $53 during intraday trading on September 22nd after the ITC announced it found injury in the Section 201 Petition filed by Suniva and Solarworld. FSLR's stock price has since rolled over a bit, down approximately 12%. The price action caught some SA readers by surprise. It could be a temporary "buy the rumor, sell the news" reaction that will abate and reverse over the course of the next few days. It may also be a better understanding of the risks that remain during the Remedy phase of the Suniva 201 Petition and the uncertainty surrounding the final decision of the White House. The history of Remedy relief provided by the ITC in prior cases likely tossed some cold water on a market stirred by breathless projections like Deutsche Bank's $110 stock price prediction.

Remedy Phase of the 201 Petition

For those not familiar with the Suniva Section 201 Petition requesting the imposition of minimum prices and tariffs on the importation of Chrystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells ("CPSV"), please read my most recent analyses here. The Petitioners prevailed on a unanimous 4 to 0 vote and the Remedy Phase of the Petition, when the ITC determines a recommendation of minimum price and/or tariffs for CSPVs, begins with a hearing on October 3rd. The ITC must then forward a Remedy recommendation to the White House by November 13th and the White House has 60 days to make a final determination of what minimum price or tariff remedy, if anything, should be imposed. The White House is not obligated to follow the ITC recommendation and it may opt to not impose any Remedy if it so chooses.

As discussed in this article, in the 19 times that the ITC has found injury in a Section 201 petition, it has never imposed minimum prices. Suniva was asking for a minimum price of $.78 per watt, about twice the current per watt cost of a panel. The following excerpt from the article discusses the ITC's historical tariff action in the 19 cases in which it provided Remedy relief.

I think historically one way to look at it is: Of the 19 times that we have seen remedies put into effect under Section 201, historically we have seen a range of upwards to 30% or less of equivalent premiums to domestic manufactured goods. We've seen a range of 20-30%. Every case can and should be evaluated in a vacuum, but historically speaking, that's the range we have come across in terms of tariff levels on any imported goods. At the same time, there are such few instances in the end that you can point to as precedent, and that each of those decisions were evaluated within the parameters of each case. The reality is that historical precedent can only account for so much.

Past may not be prologue but it seems quite unlikely that the ITC will recommend a Remedy approaching that requested by Petitioners.

Deutsche Bank

Let's start by trying to quantify what the Deutsche Bank $110 stock price implies for a valuation of FSLR. A common stock price of $110 would result in an FSLR EMV of $11.47 billion. Per FSLR's Q2 presentation, it is forecasting an end of 2019 Series 6 production run rate of 4 GWs. This does not mean that FSLR will produce 4 GWs during 2019 but that it will have additional Fabs in place by year end 2019 to produce 4 GWs during 2020. Let's assume that there is $1 billion of excess cash on the balance sheet and the adjusted EMV is therefore $10.47 billion. This is likely a generous assumption since the incremental Fabs mean incremental CapEx. Assuming a 14x PE ratio results in $748 million of after tax net income. A 14x PE is pretty generous for an industry with a ferocious pace of innovation and product price declines (maybe an analog would be the hard drive industry when PE ratios were in the single digits 10 to 15 years ago). FSLR has been caught out once already by the competition and forced to cancel its Series 5 module. There is no guarantee that competitors will not leapfrog FSLR again during the next two years and push down module costs at a rate greater than the 10% assumed.

Spread over 4 GWs of 2020 production, $748 million of net income results in $.187 per watt of after tax income. Average price estimates for Poly Silicon Modules at September 20th were $.321 per watt. This average price may be a bit inflated due to the increased demand experienced since the filing of the Section 201 Petition as project developers began to warehouse panels as insurance against a spike in prices due to the potential implementation of a tariff or minimum per watt module price.

Assuming prices on poly silicon modules decline 10% per year for the next two years and three months, the per watt module price would be approximately $.254 per watt at year end 2019. Deutsche Bank is forecasting $.187 per watt net income, not gross margin but net income. This would require a very generous tariff recommendation from the ITC to achieve this level of profitability.

Let's assume that the tax rate is 25% for 2020. The pretax income per watt would therefore be $.249. Add $.05 per watt in SG&A costs ($200 million per annum), and $.20 per watt in COGS. That results in a $.50 per watt revenue figure, roughly twice the estimated price of polysilicon modules produced outside the US at the beginning of 2020. That implies a 100% tariff in 2020 for FSLR to produce net income sufficient to warrant the Deutsche Bank forecast price.

Impact on Series 4 Modules

FSLR booked most of its remaining Series 4 production during Q2 2017 (read the Q2 earnings review here).

The 1.5 GWs of Q2 Series 4 bookings reduced FSLR's unbooked production capacity (barring an extension of the production life of the Series 4, see below) to .3 to .5 GWs at July 27th (page 5 Q2 EP).

1 GW was booked from July 1st to July 27th (page 4 Footnote 3 Q2 EP). At that pace, the remaining unbooked capacity would have been booked pretty quickly. Little, possibly zero, unbooked capacity may have been available at the September 22nd injury phase determination release date. Incremental unpriced Series 4 series modules would only be available if FSLR decides to extend Series 4 production.

Let's assume that FSLR opts to produce an additional 500 MWs of Series 4 modules. Assuming a $.32 per watt pre tariff price for imported modules and a $.40 per watt COGS for the Series 4, FSLR would need a per watt tariff around $.13 (about 40% of current average poly silicon module prices) to generate $.05 per watt of gross margin on the incremental production ($25 million in gross margin total). I think FSLR would need something north of a 40% tariff, therefore, to extend Series 4 production. FSLR is unlikely to make a decision on extending production until the ITC releases its Remedy determination on November 13th.

Conclusion

The recent decline in FSLR's stock price may be transitory. It is quite possible, however, that as the history of the ITC's prior Remedy determinations became more widely understood that institutional investors recognized that significant risk remained at the $53 level. If the Petitioners minimum price request is ignored by the ITC and the tariffs recommended comport with the range recommended in prior Section 201 determinations, there could be additional downside from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.